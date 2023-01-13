ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

B100

Cheap Trick Announces Performance at Quad City Casino

Cheap Trick has announced an exciting performance at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport in April. After four decades of gigging, writing chart-topping songs, and touring internationally, the titans of rock in Cheap Trick are still running with the same energy and flair that made them a staple of rock in the 70s.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Quad Cities Author Jonathan Turner Coming To Bettendorf Library Thursday

Stay at home vacationers and retirees will not want to miss the Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections event on Thursday, January 19th at 1:30 PM. The program will feature veteran journalist Jonathan Turner as a knowledgeable and friendly guide to all that is great about the Quad Cities. Mr. Turner will be discussing his new book “100 Things to Do in the Quad Cities Before You Die” at the event which will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. Community Connections is a monthly program series that highlights local interests and is sponsored by The Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library. Registration is not required to attend this free program.
BETTENDORF, IA
QuadCities.com

Rod And Custom Car Show Roars Into East Moline This Weekend

-Signing Session For The Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Quirky retailer Raygun opens downtown Davenport store

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Katie Mayers, Raygun, highlights the vast array of products carried in the retail store (including many items customized for the Quad Cities) located at 210 East 2nd Street, Davenport. Most of the various collections available in-store and online are based in humor, quirkiness, or meant to provoke...
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Harlem Globetrotters Dribble Into Moline’s Vibrant Arena Tonight

The famous basketball and comedy troupe will dribble into Moline's Vibrant Arena TONIGHT at 7 p.m.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Opening our eyes to natural beauty

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ever wondered about the plants along the side of the road, or those towering trees looming in front of work? This class helps people to understand the world around them, one leaf at a time. Attendees at the Vanderveer Conservatory gained a rare glimpse into how...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Jeep found in Mississippi River, unoccupied

Davenport police officers have a mystery on their hands. How did a Jeep get into the river and where is the driver? A Jeep SUV crashed through the railings at the end of Marquette Street and the Mississippi River in Davenport in the early hours of Sunday morning and plunged more than 10 feet into […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Woman wanted in Rock Island stabbing arrested in Iowa

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in connection with a stabbing that left a 15-year-old girl injured in Rock Island has been arrested. Online records show Destiny Takesha Lasha Thomas, 20, was booked into the Scott County Jail Sunday afternoon on a $250,000 arrest warrant out of Rock Island County.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

