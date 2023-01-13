Read full article on original website
‘Oh What A Night!’ Frankie Valli Musical Coming To Davenport’s Adler Theatre
Oh What A Night! A Musical Tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons is headed to Davenport’s Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18. TICKETS ON SALE NOW at the Adler box office and all Ticketmaster outlets! Questions? 563-326-8500; boxoffice@riverctr.com. OH WHAT A...
Cheap Trick Announces Performance at Quad City Casino
Cheap Trick has announced an exciting performance at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport in April. After four decades of gigging, writing chart-topping songs, and touring internationally, the titans of rock in Cheap Trick are still running with the same energy and flair that made them a staple of rock in the 70s.
Rock Island’s Blue Cat Wins Big At National Awards, Re-Opening Today And This Week
Blue Cat Brewing Company, a staple in downtown Rock Island for almost three decades, closed on New Years Eve 2022. It’s safe to say this decision was not made due to poor beer quality. The classic brew pub was awarded six awards in this year’s World Beer Championship, an award for each beer they entered.
Congratulations To Davenport Musicians Selected For Iowa Strings Honor Orchestras
Congratulations to the students and directors selected to the 2023 South East Iowa String Teachers Association (SEISTA) Honor Orchestras! The Festival is a one-day event held at Bettendorf High School. Our musicians will participate in a full day of rehearsal and performance on Saturday, January 14. Walcott. Jason Beukenhorst –...
ZZTop Raw Whiskey Tour Coming To Davenport’s Adler Theatre
ZZ Top: Raw Whisky Tour is coming to Davenport’s Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30 PM!. Tickets are on sale at the Adler box office and all Ticketmaster outlets. “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has been at it for well over a half...
Quad Cities Author Jonathan Turner Coming To Bettendorf Library Thursday
Stay at home vacationers and retirees will not want to miss the Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections event on Thursday, January 19th at 1:30 PM. The program will feature veteran journalist Jonathan Turner as a knowledgeable and friendly guide to all that is great about the Quad Cities. Mr. Turner will be discussing his new book “100 Things to Do in the Quad Cities Before You Die” at the event which will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. Community Connections is a monthly program series that highlights local interests and is sponsored by The Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library. Registration is not required to attend this free program.
Rod And Custom Car Show Roars Into East Moline This Weekend
-Signing Session For The Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
It’s Time To Meet The Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week!
Every Monday we introduce you to our Pet of the Week!. QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. This week’s Pet of the Week is… Sir Meowford!...
How Well Do YOU Know Music? Find Out Bettendorf’s Tangled Wood TONIGHT With New Music Bingo!
If you think so, you can check it out EVERY Wednesday Night at 7pm at The Tangled Wood (Bettendorf). B-I-N-G-O + Name That Tune + Sing-a-longs = Rock Star Bingo. If you know what song contains these lyrics, you would probably love Rock Star Bingo!. “And she’s watching him with...
‘A chance to refocus and rebuild’: Downtown Galesburg gift shop to close
Dovetail Rivet & Stitch — an artist centric store, carrying art, pottery and jewelry as well as small batch goods made by independent artists — is closing its retail shop on South Seminary Street at the end of the month. Rising costs, changes in shopping trends and the...
IceStravaganza Skates Into Downtown Davenport This Weekend
– Beautiful ice carvings (more than 36,000 pounds’ worth) on display all three days at the Freight House. – Your favorite monuments carved out of ice and lit up with colorful LED lights. – Viewable on the boardwalk or drive-through sculpture display on Beiderbecke Drive in LeClaire Park. –...
KWQC
Quirky retailer Raygun opens downtown Davenport store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Katie Mayers, Raygun, highlights the vast array of products carried in the retail store (including many items customized for the Quad Cities) located at 210 East 2nd Street, Davenport. Most of the various collections available in-store and online are based in humor, quirkiness, or meant to provoke...
espnquadcities.com
The Top Five Must-Try Restaurants In The Quad Cities, According To A Travel Magazine
The Quad Cities has many good places to eat but five of them got special recognition. Food Wine Travel Magazine recently made a visit to the Quad Cities and selected their top five places to eat. The QC has a pretty good variety of restaurants for us to enjoy. Here are the ones that the publication picked out:
Harlem Globetrotters Dribble Into Moline’s Vibrant Arena Tonight
The famous basketball and comedy troupe will dribble into Moline’s Vibrant Arena TONIGHT at 7 p.m. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
KWQC
Opening our eyes to natural beauty
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ever wondered about the plants along the side of the road, or those towering trees looming in front of work? This class helps people to understand the world around them, one leaf at a time. Attendees at the Vanderveer Conservatory gained a rare glimpse into how...
These Iowa Cities Are Among the Worst in America for Bed Bugs
Your bedroom is supposed to be the one place where you can escape from all of the stresses that everyday life brings. But if you're dealing with bed bugs, there is no peace in your bedroom. So which places in America deal with bed bugs most often?. Pest control company...
Illinois Project NOW Adds Refrigerated Box Truck To Fleet
One of Project NOW’s newest fleet additions is literally a life saver. Project NOW’s new refrigerated box truck began hitting the streets last fall to help those facing food insecurity. The truck, which is grant funded, is being used as a mobile food pantry—providing food to areas that.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Davenport
Davenport might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Davenport.
Jeep found in Mississippi River, unoccupied
Davenport police officers have a mystery on their hands. How did a Jeep get into the river and where is the driver? A Jeep SUV crashed through the railings at the end of Marquette Street and the Mississippi River in Davenport in the early hours of Sunday morning and plunged more than 10 feet into […]
KWQC
Woman wanted in Rock Island stabbing arrested in Iowa
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in connection with a stabbing that left a 15-year-old girl injured in Rock Island has been arrested. Online records show Destiny Takesha Lasha Thomas, 20, was booked into the Scott County Jail Sunday afternoon on a $250,000 arrest warrant out of Rock Island County.
