ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Another former UGA defender with close ties to Dan Lanning pops up in transfer portal

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ad7E5_0kE1FrtD00

On Thursday afternoon, an interesting name popped up in the transfer portal when it was reported that Georgia Bulldogs’ former 5-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary was looking to leave Athens and find a new school to play for.

Another intriguing name popped up in the portal on Friday morning, with Georgia edge defender MJ Sherman announcing that he would end the portal as well.

Both of these players are worth noting for Oregon Duck fans for a couple of reasons; the both fill positions of need for the Ducks, and they both have close ties to Oregon coach Dan Lanning.

Lanning was the primary recruiter for Sherman, who is a former 5-star prospect who was rated as the No. 33 overall player in the 2020 class, and No. 2 OLB per 247Sports. Sherman struggled to find a consistent role with the Bulldogs in his three years but is obviously a talented player with a high upside looking for an opportunity to make a difference.

Likewise, Singletary was not primarily recruited by Lanning,  but he committed to Georgia with Lanning as the defensive coordinator, so it’s safe to assume that there is a solid relationship between the two.

There is not yet any news out there that the Ducks are after either one or both former Georgia players, but it will be interesting to keep an eye on the two over the coming weeks. There is a chance that they could be heading out west, if only for a visit, at the very least.

MJ Sherman’s Transfer Portal Profile

Twitter

https://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1613972531278647297

Collegiate Stats

Georgia Bulldogs

2022: 15 Games | 5 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sacks 2021: 7 Games | 7 tackles, 0.5 TFL 2020: 2 Games | 2 tackles,

Vitals

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

245 pounds

Hometown

Washington DC

Projected Position

Outside Linebacker

Class

2020

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars

Rating

State

Projected Position

247Sports

4 95 DC OLB

247Sports Composite

4 0.9830 DC OLB

Rivals

4 6.0 DC OLB

ESPN

5 89 DC OLB

On3 Recruiting

4 96.56 DC OLB

Top Schools Before Commitment

  • Georgia Bulldogs
  • Ohio State Buckeyes
  • Alabama Crimson Tide
  • Penn State Nittany Lions

Highlights

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJ193JrH2dM

1

1

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

Georgia fan-favorite Dominick Blaylock enters the NCAA transfer portal

ATHENS — Dominick Blaylock gave his football future a long, hard look and determined it’s time to explore moving on from Georgia football. The Bulldogs’ fan-favorite entered the NCAA portal on Monday night, two days before the end of this NCAA “transfer window” that serves as the equivalent to NFL free agency.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Praying For Major College Football Program

Tragedy struck the college football world on Sunday morning. A Georgia football player and a team recruiting staffer were killed in a car accident early this weekend. Bulldogs lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in the accident, while two other passengers ...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

205K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy