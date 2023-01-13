Another former UGA defender with close ties to Dan Lanning pops up in transfer portal

On Thursday afternoon, an interesting name popped up in the transfer portal when it was reported that Georgia Bulldogs’ former 5-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary was looking to leave Athens and find a new school to play for.

Another intriguing name popped up in the portal on Friday morning, with Georgia edge defender MJ Sherman announcing that he would end the portal as well.

Both of these players are worth noting for Oregon Duck fans for a couple of reasons; the both fill positions of need for the Ducks, and they both have close ties to Oregon coach Dan Lanning.

Lanning was the primary recruiter for Sherman, who is a former 5-star prospect who was rated as the No. 33 overall player in the 2020 class, and No. 2 OLB per 247Sports. Sherman struggled to find a consistent role with the Bulldogs in his three years but is obviously a talented player with a high upside looking for an opportunity to make a difference.

Likewise, Singletary was not primarily recruited by Lanning, but he committed to Georgia with Lanning as the defensive coordinator, so it’s safe to assume that there is a solid relationship between the two.

There is not yet any news out there that the Ducks are after either one or both former Georgia players, but it will be interesting to keep an eye on the two over the coming weeks. There is a chance that they could be heading out west, if only for a visit, at the very least.

MJ Sherman’s Transfer Portal Profile

Collegiate Stats

Georgia Bulldogs

2022: 15 Games | 5 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 0.5 sacks 2021: 7 Games | 7 tackles, 0.5 TFL 2020: 2 Games | 2 tackles,

Vitals

Height 6-foot-3 Weight 245 pounds Hometown Washington DC Projected Position Outside Linebacker Class 2020

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 95 DC OLB 247Sports Composite 4 0.9830 DC OLB Rivals 4 6.0 DC OLB ESPN 5 89 DC OLB On3 Recruiting 4 96.56 DC OLB

Top Schools Before Commitment

Georgia Bulldogs

Ohio State Buckeyes

Alabama Crimson Tide

Penn State Nittany Lions

Highlights

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJ193JrH2dM

