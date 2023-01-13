Sprawling estate sparkles with glamour and is for sale in Dallas. Check it out

A beautiful estate in a prestigious part of Dallas has graced the real estate market in Texas for $9.995 million.

Located in University Park, which is just minutes away from some big attractions in downtown Dallas, the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom residence is just as chic inside as it is lavish outside.

“ One of the greatest appeals for high-end buyers looking to live in Dallas is the year-round favorable weather,” listing agent Tom Hughes told Mansion Global.

“This home makes the most of that aspect by offering a stunning pool and sports court surrounded by lush landscaping.”

The estate, built in 2016 by Brad Ellerman and designed by David Stocker, is 7,100 square feet and comes loaded with fancy amenities including:

Chef’s kitchen

Sophisticated dining area

“Lavish” primary suit

Outdoor oasis

Turfed yard

The listing is held by Compass.

Dallas is home to some prominent restaurants and shopping boutiques along with the Perot Museum and the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. It’s also home to the American Airlines Center where the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and NHL’s Dallas Stars play.

