ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alger County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
wsgw.com

42-Year-Old Man Dies in Crash while Allegedly Fleeing Police

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a 42-year-old man from Caro who is said to have been involved in a traffic crash while fleeing from police. According to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, the man was driving on State Street early Saturday afternoon, when a Caro Police officer attempted to pull him over. The Sheriff’s Office says the man didn’t stop, and instead drove through a store parking lot into the Industrial Park, then onto Dixon Road, where they joined the pursuit.
CARO, MI
WNEM

Birch Run woman injured in snowmobile crash

SHINGLETON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Birch Run woman is recovering after sheriff’s deputies said she was injured in a snowmobile crash. Alger County Sheriff’s deputies responded a the 911 call on Friday, Jan. 13 around 9:30 a.m. reporting a crash on a trail near Shingleton. Investigators said that...
BIRCH RUN, MI
MLive

Person of interest identified in fatal Davison Township hit-and-run, police say

DAVISON TWP., MI – Davison Township police have identified a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that is believed to have taken place Friday. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive-The Flint Journal Tuesday, Jan. 17, that authorities have identified a person of interest and have been in contact with him, but the crash remains under investigation.
DAVISON, MI
WLUC

Marquette County Road Commission gets funding for spring flooding damage

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission is still dealing with the aftermath of last spring’s flooding, but they’ve found some help with funding. On May 12, Marquette County saw intense rainfall, leading to flooding damage to County Roads 510 and 550. The commission spent more than $430,000 on repairs. Now, they’ve been awarded $500,000. That funding comes from the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division of the Michigan Department of State Police.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
LANSING, MI
wsgw.com

Suspect Steals Money From Tuscola County Farm Stand

Police in Tuscola County are looking for a suspect who took cash from a money box at a roadside farm stand. Security footage shows the white male had stopped at the McDaniel’s Farm stand on M-15 near Birch Run Road several times on Sunday. Police say he was driving a U-Haul. During one stop, the man can be seen cutting the lock from the cash box and taking the money inside.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police: Missing man found dead, killed in hit and run

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Davison Township Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash they say killed a missing man. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers were dispatched for a welfare check around 6:42 a.m. The caller said they saw someone walking through a field toward a car with its hazard light flashing on I-69.
DAVISON, MI
9&10 News

Greenville Woman Killed When Pickup Smashes Into Her Car

Michigan State Police troopers said a 54-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash Friday morning. At 7:13 a.m., troopers were dispatched to Wise Road at Youngman Road in Montcalm Township. Troopers found that a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 54-year-old woman from Greenville, was turning onto Wise...
GREENVILLE, MI
MLive

Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Davison Township

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, MI – Police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Davison Township this week. The investigation shut down Gale Road between Lapeer Road and Chatwell Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive that a...
DAVISON, MI
WNEM

Police identify body found in Saginaw River last week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police have announced that the body found in the Saginaw River on Friday, Jan. 6 has been identified as Midonyis Dontaye-Maliq Cosby. TV5 heard a report of police presence near the Johnson Street bridge in Saginaw on Friday afternoon and arrived on the scene. The TV5...
SAGINAW, MI
WLUC

Marquette County to receive opioid settlement funds this month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After months of waiting, Marquette County will receive $1.9 million as part of a multi-state opioid settlement. It is between the nation’s largest pharmaceutical companies and the federal government, as restitution for the companies’ role in the opioid epidemic. “The outcome is good, I...
MARQUETTE, MI
The Saginaw News

Body recovered from Saginaw River identified as man missing for two months

SAGINAW, MI — Police have identified a body recently found in the Saginaw River as that of a local man missing for two months. The body found floating in the river behind the Temple Theatre, 201 N. Washington Ave., on Jan. 6 has been identified via dental records as that of Midonyis D. Cosby, 21, confirmed Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 12.
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy