wsgw.com
42-Year-Old Man Dies in Crash while Allegedly Fleeing Police
Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a 42-year-old man from Caro who is said to have been involved in a traffic crash while fleeing from police. According to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, the man was driving on State Street early Saturday afternoon, when a Caro Police officer attempted to pull him over. The Sheriff’s Office says the man didn’t stop, and instead drove through a store parking lot into the Industrial Park, then onto Dixon Road, where they joined the pursuit.
WLUC
Suspect arrested for fatal pedestrian hit and run in Ishpeming arraigned in court
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday morning, the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run incident the night before Thanksgiving, was arraigned in Marquette County District Court. 55-year-old Steven Laitinen was arraigned on one charge of Failure to Stop at the Scene of a Serious Personal Injury Accident. According to court records, Laitinen...
WNEM
Birch Run woman injured in snowmobile crash
SHINGLETON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Birch Run woman is recovering after sheriff’s deputies said she was injured in a snowmobile crash. Alger County Sheriff’s deputies responded a the 911 call on Friday, Jan. 13 around 9:30 a.m. reporting a crash on a trail near Shingleton. Investigators said that...
Person of interest identified in fatal Davison Township hit-and-run, police say
DAVISON TWP., MI – Davison Township police have identified a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that is believed to have taken place Friday. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive-The Flint Journal Tuesday, Jan. 17, that authorities have identified a person of interest and have been in contact with him, but the crash remains under investigation.
Saginaw County woman, 44, injured in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash
ALGER COUNTY, MI – A woman was hospitalized Friday, Jan. 13 after her snowmobile struck several trees in the Upper Peninsula. The Alger County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:30 p.m. to the snowmobile accident on Trail 8 near Shingleton, according to a news release. Wendy Batterbee, 44 from...
Ionia County man dies in car crash
A 60-year-old Ionia County man has died in a car crash, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.
WLUC
Marquette County Road Commission gets funding for spring flooding damage
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Road Commission is still dealing with the aftermath of last spring’s flooding, but they’ve found some help with funding. On May 12, Marquette County saw intense rainfall, leading to flooding damage to County Roads 510 and 550. The commission spent more than $430,000 on repairs. Now, they’ve been awarded $500,000. That funding comes from the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division of the Michigan Department of State Police.
thelivingstonpost.com
Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials
At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
wsgw.com
Suspect Steals Money From Tuscola County Farm Stand
Police in Tuscola County are looking for a suspect who took cash from a money box at a roadside farm stand. Security footage shows the white male had stopped at the McDaniel’s Farm stand on M-15 near Birch Run Road several times on Sunday. Police say he was driving a U-Haul. During one stop, the man can be seen cutting the lock from the cash box and taking the money inside.
Convicted murderer who escaped from Saginaw jail via credit card fraud dies in hospital
SAGINAW, MI — Over the summer, a Bay City man with a murder conviction allegedly escaped from the Saginaw County Jail by an innovative method — credit card fraud. Months on, the man has died before his case could be brought to trial. Saginaw County Sheriff’s deputies on...
Lansing police catch driver with stolen car, more
What started as a 911 call from a Lansing man turned into an alleged thief's arrest.
WNEM
Police: Missing man found dead, killed in hit and run
DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Davison Township Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash they say killed a missing man. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers were dispatched for a welfare check around 6:42 a.m. The caller said they saw someone walking through a field toward a car with its hazard light flashing on I-69.
Greenville Woman Killed When Pickup Smashes Into Her Car
Michigan State Police troopers said a 54-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash Friday morning. At 7:13 a.m., troopers were dispatched to Wise Road at Youngman Road in Montcalm Township. Troopers found that a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 54-year-old woman from Greenville, was turning onto Wise...
This Has Got to Be the Worst Roundabout in Genesee County
The award for the worst roundabout in Genesee County goes to... Roundabouts are being constructed all over the place nowadays. For the most part, they are pretty useful and keep the flow of traffic moving. However, there are some out there that seem like more trouble than what they are worth.
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Davison Township
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, MI – Police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Davison Township this week. The investigation shut down Gale Road between Lapeer Road and Chatwell Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive that a...
WNEM
Police identify body found in Saginaw River last week
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police have announced that the body found in the Saginaw River on Friday, Jan. 6 has been identified as Midonyis Dontaye-Maliq Cosby. TV5 heard a report of police presence near the Johnson Street bridge in Saginaw on Friday afternoon and arrived on the scene. The TV5...
State Police: Shots fired at Livingston County mall, five in custody
State Police said shots were fired during an attempt to stop “an organized retail fraud” at an Ulta Beauty store around 8 p.m. Thursday. There were no injuries to the officers, suspects or public, Michigan State Police said.
WLUC
Marquette County to receive opioid settlement funds this month
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After months of waiting, Marquette County will receive $1.9 million as part of a multi-state opioid settlement. It is between the nation’s largest pharmaceutical companies and the federal government, as restitution for the companies’ role in the opioid epidemic. “The outcome is good, I...
Police remove body from Saginaw River after witness sees man jump off bridge
A desperate search of the Saginaw River came to a tragic end on Thursday after a person apparently jumped off a bridge. The man’s body was found in the water at around 3:30 p.m.
Body recovered from Saginaw River identified as man missing for two months
SAGINAW, MI — Police have identified a body recently found in the Saginaw River as that of a local man missing for two months. The body found floating in the river behind the Temple Theatre, 201 N. Washington Ave., on Jan. 6 has been identified via dental records as that of Midonyis D. Cosby, 21, confirmed Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 12.
