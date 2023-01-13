Read full article on original website
Related
A job seeker recently bombed an interview within 5 minutes of entering the building- Fails a test before the interview
A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
Biden admin to launch pilot program to allow Americans to sponsor refugees directly
The Biden administration on Thursday will announce a program to allow Americans to sponsor refugees if they meet certain criteria, Fox News Digital has confirmed.
Boston
Mass. lawmakers look to ban TikTok on government devices
"The Commonwealth should be in line with the Federal Government on this issue. The Federal Government would not have passed this measure if they did not think that the security of American’s data was at risk." A group of Massachusetts lawmakers are hoping to ban TikTok on government-issued devices,...
New program lets private citizens sponsor refugees in US
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Everyday Americans will be able to help refugees adjust to life in the U.S. in a program being launched by the State Department as a way to give private citizens a role in resettling the thousands of refugees who arrive every year. The State...
Comments / 0