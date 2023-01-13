Read full article on original website
The Fungal Infection in "The Last of Us" Is Actually Based on Real Science
HBO's newest series, "The Last of Us," is about a world transformed by a dangerous infection that turns people into zombies. Based on a video game of the same name, the horror show follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hard-edged smuggler, and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), the 14-year-old girl he's tasked with bringing across the country. Together, they face dangers from their fellow survivors — who are desperate to do anything to stay alive — and, of course, from the strangely beautiful zombies. And part of that unique zombie look is because of the fungal infection at the center of the show.
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini Appear to be Dating
Image Source: Getty / Stefania D'Alessandro / Taylor Hill. Chase Stokes is hinting at his new romance with Kelsea Ballerini. On Jan. 13, the 30-year-old "Outer Banks" star shared an Instagram carousel recapping his past few days, and he snuck in a photo of him and the 29-year-old country pop singer getting cozy at the College Football National Championship Game. While Ballerini's face isn't shown, Stokes helpfully tagged the "Love Is a Cowboy" musician in the snap. "go vols 🙈," she commented on the post. Reps for Stokes and Ballerini did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment.
Storm Reid's Matching Dress and Graphic Eyeliner Are Peak Y2K
Storm Reid is redefining hand-eye coordination. On Jan. 11, the "Missing" star shared a photo wearing purple graphic eyeliner that perfectly matched her minidress. Together, the combination of her makeup and outfit properly nailed the Y2K aesthetic. Thanks to the magic touch of celebrity makeup artist Pauly Blanch, Reid's vibrant...
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
Eddie Murphy Is a Proud Dad of 10 — Meet His Kids
The name Eddie Murphy is known around the world thanks to his work as an actor, comedian, writer, producer, and beyond. For 10 people, though, he's simply known as Dad. The actor's work dates back to 1980, when he made his first TV appearance as a stand-up comedian on "Saturday Night Live." Nine years later, he welcomed his first child. Three decades after that, Murphy welcomed his 10th.
Anika Noni Rose Reveals Surprise Wedding News: "Your Princess Has Found Her Prince"
Surprise, Anika Noni Rose is married! On Jan. 17, three months after tying the knot with fellow actor Jason Dirden, 42, the "Princess and the Frog" star, 50, revealed news of her nuptials on Twitter. "Soooo, did a big something. Your Princess has found her Prince," she tweeted. "@jasondirden & I are very happy."
Why Nico Parker From "The Last of Us" Looks So Familiar
Though she has only appeared in a handful of movies, actor Nico Parker has built a meaningful acting career since her acting debut in Tim Burton's 2019 film, "Dumbo." Since then, she has appeared in the 2021 sci-fi thriller "Reminiscence" alongside Hugh Jackman and, most recently, is generating a lot of buzz for her role in HBO's "The Last of Us," a screen adaptation of the critically acclaimed video game of the same name.
Taylor Swift Makes a Surprise Appearance at The 1975 Concert in London
Taylor Swift has turned the album drop into an art. After jam-packing her social media accounts with Easter eggs in the lead up to her "Midnights" release and leaving us all shocked with seven bonus tracks, the "Bejeweled" singer is at it again with another surprise. On Jan. 12, Swift made an unexpected appearance at a The 1975 concert in London, where she performed "Anti-Hero" live for the first time. Smiling at the audience, the Grammy winner strapped on her guitar and dove straight into her chart-topping hit.
Emma Myers Does a 1-Handed Flip in BTS Stunt Video From "Wednesday"
If running through the forest and battling otherworldly creatures looks like a HIIT workout, allow Emma Myers to demonstrate why training for a monster fight is even more intense. On Jan. 12, Netflix shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the "Wednesday" star — who plays Jenna Ortega's onscreen BFF, Enid Sinclair — practicing her stunts for the series. "#WednesdayThought: More Emma Myers stunts in Season 2!" the streaming platform captioned footage of her cardio-heavy tumbling routine.
"Boy Meets World" Star Ben Savage Is Engaged to Girlfriend Tessa Angermeier
Ben Savage has found his real life Topanga. On Jan. 11, the "Boy Meets World" actor subtly announced his engagement to girlfriend Tessa Angermeier in a post on Instagram. In the photo, the happy couple are standing in front of a lake in Owensville, IN, with Angermeier resting her hand on Savage's chest — and showing off her engagement ring in the process.
Watch Chloe Kim Piggyback a Stranded Snowboarder Down a Mountain
Chloe Kim is going viral, and this time, it's not because of a gravity-defying halfpipe run. The two-time Olympic gold medalist stopped to helped a fellow snowboarder in need on Mammoth Mountain, and a video of the incident — in which Kim guides the rider by hand and eventually carries them down the mountain on her back — has hit the internet straight in the feels.
