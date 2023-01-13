HBO's newest series, "The Last of Us," is about a world transformed by a dangerous infection that turns people into zombies. Based on a video game of the same name, the horror show follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hard-edged smuggler, and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), the 14-year-old girl he's tasked with bringing across the country. Together, they face dangers from their fellow survivors — who are desperate to do anything to stay alive — and, of course, from the strangely beautiful zombies. And part of that unique zombie look is because of the fungal infection at the center of the show.

2 DAYS AGO