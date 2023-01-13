Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois women's basketball vs #6 Indiana preview
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Illinois will take on #6 ranked Indiana on Wednesday in a Big Ten rematch. Illinois too on Indiana a month ago, where the Illini fell to the Hoosiers in a close game by a final score of 61-65. Illinois was unranked at the time, where Illinois shot 37% from the field. The Illini were led by Makira Cook who scored 33 points, shooting 3-4 from beyond the arch.
Illinois women's basketball takes down Minnesota, rises to #21 in AP poll
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The Illinois women's basketball team took on Minnesota on Sunday in a Big Ten showdown. Illinois out the gates firing, beginning the game on a 22-16 run, and finishing the first quarter, up 6 points. Illinois would follow a similar trend in the second quarter, outscoring the Gophers by 8 heading into halftime, up by 14 points.
MLK Day highlights unspoken division in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WICD) — The words and values of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are moving society forward 55 after his death. Martin Luther King once said, "the time is always right to do what is right,” but some advocates said there are still factors that get in the way and it's hurting the community's experience.
Springfield man convicted of first degree murder
PIATT COUNTY, Ill., (WICS/WRSP) — A 19-year-old Springfield man has been convicted of first degree murder. A bench trial in Jerome Schmidt's murder case began on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Piatt County where the crime occurred. On Monday, January 17, a judge returned with a guilty verdict against Schmidt for first-degree murder.
City of Champaign helps displaced apartment residents
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Twenty-six of the 42 buildings at the Champaign Park Apartments have been condemned and are considered "unlivable" as of January 4, 2023. On Tuesday night, the Champaign City Council approved a resolution to purchase temporary emergency housing for displaced residents. "To the property owners and...
Urbana asks for community feedback on new fire stations
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The city of Urbana hosted a community engagement event to get public feedback regarding the upcoming design and construction of New Fire Stations #2 and #3, located on South Philo Road and North Lincoln Avenue respectively. Citizens can still review the presentation materials and offer...
Two students report jewelry stolen from their apartment
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Two University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign students filed a police report that their jewelry had been stolen between Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, and Saturday, Jan. 7. The jewelry was swiped from their apartment, which is in the 1000 block of South Locust Street in Champaign, according...
Five residents displaced, one cat dead after fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — The Charleston Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the 600 block of N. 5th Street around 5:30 am on Sunday morning. The fire started in a garage that is attached to a two-story home. Upon arrival, crews say the fire had...
Staff finds suspected stolen mail with bank info in hotel room
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Police are investigating a report of suspicious activity reported around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday at TownePlace Suites, located at 603 S. Sixth St. in Champaign. Hotel staff reported that a housekeeper had found a guest room containing various pieces of mail with the intended recipients’...
