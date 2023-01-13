ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc57.com

Suspect accused of killing neighbor in Benton Harbor apartment complex

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - One person was arrested in Benton Harbor on January 10 after allegedly killing their next-door neighbor, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. At 12:11 p.m. on January 10, officers responded to an assault report at the River Terrace Apartments in Benton Harbor. When...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
22 WSBT

Suspect arrested in Tuesday morning stabbing

South Bend. Ind. — South Bend Police responded to a stabbing at around 11:15 Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Haney Avenue. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. In their investigation, police...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Police Identify University Park Mall attack suspect

Mishawaka, IN (WSBT) — Mishawaka police have identified the suspect accused in a weekend attack at University Park Mall. Officers arrested 66-year-old, McClaude Bridges, of South Bend and will face charges of armed robbery and sexual battery. Ariana Simms says she was getting her daughter out of her car...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Argos man drives into swamp, arrested for alleged drunk driving

Marshall County Police arrested a man for allegedly drunk driving after rescuing him from a swampy area. Police were called out to 13th road, just west of US-31, around 2:45 a.m. Sunday about a single vehicle crash. When they arrived, officers saw a truck half submerged in the water. Police...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Two arrested on numerous charges during traffic stop near Chapin, Ewing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Two people were arrested during a traffic stop near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue on Friday, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers from the department's Strategic Focus Unit conducted the stop while working to identify individuals wanted on felony warrants and associated with ongoing criminal activity.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Man arrested in connection with Tuesday morning stabbing in South Bend

A coalition of leaders from Michigan organizations came together on Tuesday to discuss a report on the impact electric vehicles will have on road funding. Officials are working to pass legislation that increases the penalty for those who threaten or harass any election official, or pressure them to break the law.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

University Park Mall assault victim speaks out

Mishawaka, Ind. (WSBT) — "He could have had everything. I mean, even if there was some way for me to get her out and me stay, I mean I would have done anything just to get her out of the car." Those words, shared by a woman who was...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Man arrested after blowing past police on toll road at 125 miles per hour

A Chicago man suspected of drunken driving led police on a high-speed chase reaching triple digits on the Indiana Toll Road. It was around 12 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, when a LaPorte County deputy parked in the median of the Indiana Toll Road near the 48-mile marker saw a westbound passenger vehicle pass by him at a high rate of speed. The deputy paced the vehicle and determined it was traveling 125 miles per hour.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend man sentenced to 57 months in prison

A South Bend man has been sentenced in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Eric Blackmon was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release. It was back in September when, according to court documents, Eric...
