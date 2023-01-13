Read full article on original website
WNDU
Teen charged in connection with deadly shooting of another teen in South Bend appears in court
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the two teens charged in the murder of Terez Parker Jr. appeared in court on Monday. Parker, 17, was shot and killed in the 2000 block of Roger Street back in March 2022 in what officials are describing as an attempted robbery. One...
abc57.com
Suspect accused of killing neighbor in Benton Harbor apartment complex
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - One person was arrested in Benton Harbor on January 10 after allegedly killing their next-door neighbor, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. At 12:11 p.m. on January 10, officers responded to an assault report at the River Terrace Apartments in Benton Harbor. When...
WNDU
Man arrested for possessing illegal drugs, gun after leading South Bend Police on chase
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indianapolis man was arrested after leading police on a chase on Sunday evening in South Bend. According to the South Bend Police Department, one of its officers was on patrol around 6:10 p.m. when he saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation near the intersection of Ford Street and Meade Street.
22 WSBT
Suspect arrested in Tuesday morning stabbing
South Bend. Ind. — South Bend Police responded to a stabbing at around 11:15 Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Haney Avenue. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. In their investigation, police...
22 WSBT
Police Identify University Park Mall attack suspect
Mishawaka, IN (WSBT) — Mishawaka police have identified the suspect accused in a weekend attack at University Park Mall. Officers arrested 66-year-old, McClaude Bridges, of South Bend and will face charges of armed robbery and sexual battery. Ariana Simms says she was getting her daughter out of her car...
22 WSBT
Argos man drives into swamp, arrested for alleged drunk driving
Marshall County Police arrested a man for allegedly drunk driving after rescuing him from a swampy area. Police were called out to 13th road, just west of US-31, around 2:45 a.m. Sunday about a single vehicle crash. When they arrived, officers saw a truck half submerged in the water. Police...
abc57.com
Two arrested on numerous charges during traffic stop near Chapin, Ewing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Two people were arrested during a traffic stop near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue on Friday, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers from the department's Strategic Focus Unit conducted the stop while working to identify individuals wanted on felony warrants and associated with ongoing criminal activity.
Man dies, woman arrested after fight in Benton Harbor apartment
Gerald Harper, 65, was found seriously hurt on the 3rd floor of 300 River Terrace high-rise apartments on January 10.
Chicago man arrested in Indiana for speeding at 125 mph while intoxicated
A Chicago man is facing charges after police say they clocked him driving at high speed on the Indiana toll road. He’s also charged with operating while intoxicated, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.
WNDU
Man arrested in connection with Tuesday morning stabbing in South Bend
22 WSBT
65-year-old Benton Harbor man dead after argument with neighbor turns violent
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A 65-year-old man is dead and a neighbor in custody after an attack at a Benton Harbor apartment complex. It happened at the River Terrace High Rise Apartments on Tuesday January 10th. Police say Gerald Harper got into an argument with his next door...
WNDU
Marshall Co. Police: Drunk driver arrested after crashing truck into swamp
22 WSBT
University Park Mall assault victim speaks out
Mishawaka, Ind. (WSBT) — "He could have had everything. I mean, even if there was some way for me to get her out and me stay, I mean I would have done anything just to get her out of the car." Those words, shared by a woman who was...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after blowing past police on toll road at 125 miles per hour
A Chicago man suspected of drunken driving led police on a high-speed chase reaching triple digits on the Indiana Toll Road. It was around 12 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, when a LaPorte County deputy parked in the median of the Indiana Toll Road near the 48-mile marker saw a westbound passenger vehicle pass by him at a high rate of speed. The deputy paced the vehicle and determined it was traveling 125 miles per hour.
22 WSBT
Man in custody after leading police on two chases, throwing drugs and gun out window
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police have a 31-year-old in custody following two police chases, nearly back to back. An officer first tried to stop the car, driven by Tyler Crawford, near Liberty and Sample Streets. The officer says a short chase followed after Crawford took off.
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested on fraud charges in another state
A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested on fraud charges. Catrice Lockett was arrested in Georgia.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man arrested after alleged burglary of Smokes store in Goshen
An Elkhart man has been arrested, accused of breaking into a tobacco store in Goshen. Police were called around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, to the Smokes store in the 4000 block of Elkhart Road after receiving notice of an alarm. On scene, officers found a broken glass front...
3 Northwest Indiana teens charged after ‘brutal attack’ on another teen
CROWN POINT, Ind. — Three teens from Northwest Indiana will face charges after what the Lake County Sheriff is calling a “brutal attack” caught on camera and shared among students on social media. Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said detectives believe the attack happened on Jan. 8 in a restroom at the Lake County […]
abc57.com
South Bend man sentenced to 15 years for distribution of methamphetamine
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Shaquille Delaney, 32, was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Between summer of 2021 and...
95.3 MNC
South Bend man sentenced to 57 months in prison
A South Bend man has been sentenced in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Eric Blackmon was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release. It was back in September when, according to court documents, Eric...
