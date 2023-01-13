Disney+ Set to Premiere Music Docu-Special, ‘Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman’ on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, Coinciding With the Highly Anticipated New Release From U2, ‘Songs Of Surrender’

Read full article on original website
Related
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Woonsocket Call
Carl El’ Cuñau Is Ready For The Next Level In The Music Industry
Carl El' Cuñau is a talented musician who was born in Carl Valdes, Puerto Rico and started his music journey in the early 2000s. He comes from a musical lineage, with his mother being recognized by many as Rose "La Flor Que Canta," meaning "the flower that sings," and her poetry soothed the masses. Carl's musical motivation came from watching his mother on stage; the response of the crowd had him hooked immediately. In 2009, they moved to Buffalo, NY in order to pursue a better life.
Dreaming Walls review – Chelsea Hotel’s window on last days of bohemia
New York’s Chelsea Hotel (strictly, the Hotel Chelsea) is the almost mythic building renowned for the radical bohemianism and life-on-the-edge danger of its famous residents, who have included Dylan Thomas, Patti Smith, Sid Vicious, Bob Dylan, Madonna and Iggy Pop. But unlike CBGBs or checker cabs, the Chelsea is a New York institution that does in fact still exist, and is the subject of this interesting, if meanderingly vague documentary from Maya Duverdier and Amélie van Elmbt.
Woonsocket Call
LYNA London Celebrates Highly Successful First Year of Business, Including Massive Social Media Growth
LYNA London made its official debut on July 31, 2021, and now, the family-owned jewelry business is steadily marching towards its second successful year in business. The company, which was founded by two sisters with a passion for fine and contemporary jewelry, is based in London but now offers its stellar selection to women around the world. All shoppers need to do is visit the LYNA London website and browse the exceptional selection of stunning jewelry, place their order, and receive their new accessories shipped directly to their doorstep.
Comments / 0