PD: Halfmoon man arrested on drug charges
State police arrested Brian D. Ausfeldt, 35 of Halfmoon on January 16. Ausfeldt was allegedly in possession of a hallucinogenic substance.
Inmate arrested for allegedly promoting contraband in prison
An inmate at the Albany County Correctional Facility was arrested for allegedly promoting prison contraband, as well as possessing a weapon. Messiah Lamb, 25, faces several charges.
ACSO: Inmate adds charges after contraband was found
Albany country sheriffs office reports the arrest of Dahmeek J. McDonald, 28 which took place on January 12. McDonald allegedly had contraband inside the Albany County Correctional Facility.
Hartford Man Caught After Kidnapping Victim Out Of State, Police Say
A Hartford man is facing charges after he was caught in Connecticut following his kidnapping of an adult victim in Springfield, police said. On Monday, Jan. 16 around 8 p.m., state police in Connecticut were told of an active kidnapping that had happened in Springfield and were alerted that the suspect's gold Chevy Malibu with a temporary license plate was traveling south on I-91 toward Hartford County.
News 12
Town of Wallkill man who thought he was shooting a police officer sentenced to 7 1/2 years
Hector Luna stood handcuffed and in an orange jumpsuit Tuesday when he was sentenced to prison for shooting a man point-blank in the stomach outside of a popular restaurant in the town of Wallkill. Luna was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony assault in...
Brian Walshe Charged With Killing Missing Wife, Ana Walshe: DA In MA
Authorities announced that it would charge Brian Walshe with the murder of his 39-year-old wife, Ana Walshe, whose been missing since New Year's Day in Massachusetts. Norifolk County District Attorney Michael Morrisey detailed the charge in a minute-long YouTube video but did not disclose any further evidence in the case.
wabi.tv
Massachusetts man sentenced 13 years after Machias murder
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder and robbery for a 2021 shooting in Machias. 24-year-old Nathanael Genao is one of five people charged in connection with the crime, including one man from Maine. 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of...
Police: 2 teens charged with attempted murder in Yonkers shooting
Police say 18-year-old Ku-Shown Jefferson, from Yonkers, and 18-year-old Donte Ramsey, from Mount Vernon, were both involved in a shooting incident that left a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg.
WNYT
Berkshire County armed robbery under investigation
An armed robbery in a Berkshire County store is under investigation. A masked person displayed a handgun at the East Lee Package Store and Deli Sunday night. The suspect is at large. Three employees were taken to Berkshire Medical Center to be evaluated and were later released, the Lee Police...
Massachusetts Correction Officer Accused Of Supplying Inmates With Drugs: DA
A Massachusetts Correction Officer is facing charges for allegedly smuggling drugs into the jail at which he worked, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. Francisco Morales-Urizandi, of Tewksbury, is accused of supplying prisoners at Middlesex Jail and House of Correction with drugs between April and August 2020, the office reports.
Police: 15-year-old girl spit on trooper, 2 other teens arrested in brawl at Trumbull Mall
Officers were called to the Main Street shopping center Saturday night due to multiple reports of a large fight.
Seen Her? Police Search For Missing 35-Year-Old Massachusetts Woman
Local and State Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 35-year-old woman from Massachusetts who was last seen almost a week ago. Brittany Tee, of the Worcester County town of Brookfield, was last seen leaving a house in Brookfield around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to Massachusetts State Police. Her family reported her missing to Brookfield Police the following Friday.
Man accused in Stamford hit-and-run that killed 2 makes 1st court appearance
Police say Michael Talbot was driving 86 mph, his alcohol level was more than double the legal limit, and he was under the influence of marijuana when he hit and killed the co-workers as they were crossing Washington Boulevard Dec. 3 in Stamford.
News 12
State police ID Putnam County officers who fatally shot man for stabbing woman
State police identified the officers who fatally shot a man authorities say was attacking a woman last week in Putnam County. Authorities say Senior Investigator Randel Hill and Deputy Shane Haley, of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, fired at 34-year-old Christopher Torres after witnessing him stabbing a woman. Torres, of...
Angry Rider Pulls Gun On Uber Driver At Colonie Hotel, Police Say
A dispute between an Uber driver and a passenger ended with the customer pulling a gun on the driver at a hotel in the region, authorities said. The Albany County incident happened at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Tru by Hilton in Colonie, located on Albany-Shaker Road, according to Colonie Police.
Police: Woman drove drunk, crashed car into Newburgh home
A woman was arrested in Newburgh Sunday night for allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car.
Caught on camera: Alleged drunk driver crashes into Ramapo building
The driver, who was not identified, was released without bail and advised to appear in court at a future date.
Poughkeepsie police: Fugitive sought in burglary arrested
Town of Ulster Police had notified the officers that Walter Shuster III was wanted on an active felony arrest for burglary in the third degree.
New York drug trafficker faces up to 36 years in PA prison
Bradford County, Pa. — A New York man who was apprehended at a Sayre, Pa. Best Western Hotel with large quantities of drugs was sentenced in Bradford County on Thursday. He could spend up to 36 years in prison for his crimes. Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, NY, was found guilty by a Bradford County jury in November of 2022 of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over...
Prosecutor: Son accused of fatally stabbing mother, injuring another person
The incident happened at the Harrison Garden Apartments around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
