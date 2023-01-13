Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LincolnTed RiversLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star WR Demitrius Bell offered, set to visitThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from Georgia edge rusherThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football hires Susan Elza as chief of staffThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kearney Hub
Nebraska volleyball signee Harper Murray wins Gatorade national player of the year
Harper Murray, an incoming freshman on the Nebraska volleyball team, has been named the Gatorade national player of the year for high school volleyball. The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high academic achievement standards and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court. The 6-foot-2 senior...
Kearney Hub
A communicator and motivator, Husker RBs coach Barthel has vision for his room
Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel felt raw emotion when thinking about his former team. “I think I cried about three days in the transition process, because of how much of a connection we have with those guys and because of how hard they played and practiced for me,” Barthel said Thursday. “If you watched any of the UConn games last year, the one thing I hope you were able to see was the effort out of that running back unit.”
Kearney Hub
7 things we learned this week in Nebraska football
The Nebraska football team continues to churn along in January as the program reshapes itself under new head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule has finalized his staff and remains steadfast on the recruiting trial in an effort to bolster the depth of the roster. From a program record-setting assistant contract to...
Kearney Hub
Bonus points add up for Nebraska, which knocks off Northwestern in top-10 showdown
No. 4 Nebraska was clinging to a 10-9 lead through six weight classes in a Big Ten showdown Sunday against No. 6 Northwestern. Then the Huskers rolled off three straight wins — earning bonus points each time — to down the Wildcats 22-15 at the Devaney Sports Center.
Kearney Hub
Omaha Benson girls basketball down to just five players but still competing hard
OMAHA — A typical practice for the Omaha Benson girls basketball team isn’t for the faint of heart. When the team is only suiting up five players for varsity games, that’s the way it has to be. “I’m not going to lie, it’s pretty rough,” junior guard...
Kearney Hub
UNK's Wes Ferguson wins mile, 800 in Lincoln
LINCOLN — Defending NCAA Division II 800-meter national champion Wes Ferguson won two events as the University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team returned to action at The Graduate Classic in Lincoln. Ferguson started a productive weekend by winning the mile in 4 minutes, 13.92 seconds on...
Kearney Hub
Lincoln junior roller derby standout to represent US at summer World Cup in France
Junior roller derby standout Jessenia Morales is hurtling into the new year full speed ahead. The 16-year-old Lincoln High School junior, who goes by “Speedy Morales” on the track, is headed to Valence, France, this summer after punching her ticket to the Junior Roller Derby World Cup, where she will represent Team USA alongside 39 other young athletes across the sport.
Kearney Hub
Bill would require local mask mandates to get city council or county board approval
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s local health directors, under a new legislative proposal, could no longer enact a directed health measure, such as a mask mandate, without the approval of their city council or county board and sign-off from state health officials. State Sen. Kathleen Kauth, a Republican initially appointed...
