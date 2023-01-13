ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney Hub

Nebraska volleyball signee Harper Murray wins Gatorade national player of the year

Harper Murray, an incoming freshman on the Nebraska volleyball team, has been named the Gatorade national player of the year for high school volleyball. The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high academic achievement standards and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court. The 6-foot-2 senior...
Kearney Hub

A communicator and motivator, Husker RBs coach Barthel has vision for his room

Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel felt raw emotion when thinking about his former team. “I think I cried about three days in the transition process, because of how much of a connection we have with those guys and because of how hard they played and practiced for me,” Barthel said Thursday. “If you watched any of the UConn games last year, the one thing I hope you were able to see was the effort out of that running back unit.”
Kearney Hub

7 things we learned this week in Nebraska football

The Nebraska football team continues to churn along in January as the program reshapes itself under new head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule has finalized his staff and remains steadfast on the recruiting trial in an effort to bolster the depth of the roster. From a program record-setting assistant contract to...
Kearney Hub

UNK's Wes Ferguson wins mile, 800 in Lincoln

LINCOLN — Defending NCAA Division II 800-meter national champion Wes Ferguson won two events as the University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team returned to action at The Graduate Classic in Lincoln. Ferguson started a productive weekend by winning the mile in 4 minutes, 13.92 seconds on...
Kearney Hub

Lincoln junior roller derby standout to represent US at summer World Cup in France

Junior roller derby standout Jessenia Morales is hurtling into the new year full speed ahead. The 16-year-old Lincoln High School junior, who goes by “Speedy Morales” on the track, is headed to Valence, France, this summer after punching her ticket to the Junior Roller Derby World Cup, where she will represent Team USA alongside 39 other young athletes across the sport.
