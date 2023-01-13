This fast-food chicken fave is opening another spot in Florida. Check out the menu

Filipino fast-food fave Jollibee is coming to Orlando.

The location marks the brand’s 87th restaurant in North America and fourth in Florida. Sister spots in the state are in Pembroke Pines , Pinellas Park near St. Pete, and in Jacksonville. The West Broward location opened in 2021.

The 45-year-old company operates in 34 countries, with about 1,500 stores all over the map.

Opening Wednesday, Jan. 18, on East Colonial Drive , the wallet-friendly cult fave is mostly known for its fried chicken.

For newbies, apparently the must-try is the signature Chickenjoy. The sandwich is hand-breaded and “cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor,” according to the description.

New to the menu is a sandwich with savory umami mayo, appealing to our so-called fifth taste (after sweet, salty, sour and bitter). Fans laud the carb-friendly item for its “intense crunch.” If you want to bring the heat in the Sunshine State’s version of winter, live a little with the sammie topped with sriracha mayo and fresh jalapeños.

Jollibee’s fried chicken may be the star, but don’t forget about the other stuff. The Jolly Spaghetti is cheesy and meaty (thanks to hot dog chunks — uh, oh Spaghetti-Os? — and doused with a ketchup-esque sauce called Sweet Sarap.

Speaking of sweet, wash down your feast with a Pineapple Quencher. Then make sure to leave room for the peach mango pie — and walk it all off at Disney World later.

“Get ready Orlando! We are ready to serve up the most delicious fried chicken you have ever had,” said Maribeth Dela Cruz, president of Jollibee North America, in a statement. “From the minute you walk through our doors — or line up at our first-ever two-lane drive-thru — to your very last bite, we are determined to make every experience at Jollibee a joyful one for our guests.”