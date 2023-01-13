Florida’s 2021-22 High School Graduation Rate Exceeds Pre-Pandemic Level, Students Showing Growth through Progress Monitoring Assessments

Read full article on original website
Dave Kerner approved by Governor DeSantis and the Cabinet as Executive Director of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Dave Kerner was officially appointed by Governor DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet as Executive Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Director Kerner has been serving as Interim Executive Director since January 6, 2023, when he was nominated by the Governor for today’s full vote by the Cabinet. The Governor and Cabinet unanimously approved his nomination, and Director Kerner serves as Florida’s 11th Executive Director of FLHSMV.
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Initiative to make Protections from COVID Mandates Permanent, Enact New Protections for Free Speech for Medical Practitioners
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a common-sense legislative proposal to make permanent COVID-19 freedoms in Florida. This strong pro-freedom, anti-mandate action will permanently protect Floridians from losing their jobs due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, protect parents’ rights, and institute additional protections that prevent discrimination based on COVID-19 vaccine status. To read the full proposal, click here.
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces the Appointment of Luis Soler as the Director of the Florida State Guard
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Luis Soler as the Director of the Florida State Guard. Soler is the Deputy Director and Chief of Operations for the Florida State Guard. Previously, he was a Special Agent for the Miami-Dade County Office of the Inspector General. Soler is also a captain in the United States Navy Reserve, concurrently serving as the Commanding Officer of Central Command J2 San Antonio and the Deputy Reserve Director of Intelligence for CISC San Antonio. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1983, where he was recognized as the Platoon Honor Graduate. Soler received a direct commission in the Navy Reserve in 1996 and affiliated with the Defense Intelligence Agency. In 2006, he was mobilized during Operation Iraqi Freedom, where he was assigned to Multinational Forces–Iraq, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward), as Officer in Charge of three Exploitation Teams and Detainee Operations Centers in the Al Anbar Province. Soler has completed four other command tours and has received numerous personal awards, including the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal.
