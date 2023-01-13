Read full article on original website
Nearly 2 dozen arrested in Wilmington, Delaware drug bust
Twenty-two suspects are now in custody after a major drug bust in Delaware.
Decomposing body found inside mattress in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania
Police found the woman's body in an alley area behind a row of twin homes, just steps away from a playground.
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony “Two Guns” Fletcher Finally Freed!
By Ken Hissner: On my most recent visit to the Veteran’s Administration in Coatesville, PA, I was told by retail store employee Jimmy Clark, Jr. about a former boxer now living there at the VA who was Anthony “Two Guns” Fletcher. He was released from prison after 28 years.
Female Body Found, Mattress Seized In DelCo: Report
A mattress was among items seized by authorities investigating the discovery of a female body in Delaware County overnight, 6abc reports. Paramedics called to the 7000 block of Greenwood Avenue near Church Lane in Upper Darby around midnight found the woman's body in a back alley behind a row of twin homes, the outlet said.
Lifelong Newark resident to be its next police chief
A lifelong Newark resident who has served on the Newark Police Department for 28 years will be its next leader. Mark Farrall, now the acting chief, will become chief of police on Feb. 1. He replaces Paul Tiernan, retiring after 15 years. “I am humbled by the opportunity,” Farrall said in a statement. “I am extremely proud of the men ... Read More
nccpdnews.com
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Man
(Wilmington, Del. 19803) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Benjamin Dorsey, a 35-year-old man from Wilmington. Benjamin left his residence during the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 4th. It is believed that he left in a 2005 red Jeep Cherokee with Delaware registration PC64725.
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials release ID of man killed in 422 pedestrian accident
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Authorities have released the name of a man killed on Route 422 early Monday morning. Bradley Hernandez-Resto, a 31-year-old from Lancaster County, died from blunt force injuries after being struck by multiple cars in the eastbound lanes near Route 12. His death has been ruled accidental. Investigators...
Philadelphia man facing charges after father found dead in freezer
A Philadelphia man is facing charges in connection with the death of his father whose body was found inside a freezer in South Philadelphia.
NBC Philadelphia
Boy, 16, Arrested, Charged After Gunshot in Delaware High School Restroom
A teenager is now charged after a shot was fired inside a New Castle County, Delaware, high school last week. On Monday, Delaware State Police said that a 16-year-old was charged in relation to last Wednesday's gunfire inside a restroom at William Penn High School in New Castle. A school...
Atlantic City man allegedly lured ‘boy’ to his hotel job
An Atlantic City man is accused of luring an underage teen to his job at a hotel for a sexual encounter. But 15-year-old “Jay” was actually Cameron Decker, a YouTuber who catches alleged child predators as MrWEB. Joshua Melton was getting ready to start his overnight shift at...
Who killed Jimel Quann in Camden? $5,000 reward offered for info
Jimel Quann was with a group of people hanging around the intersection of the 200 block of Marlton Pike when he was shot dead.
Body found in water in Tinicum Township, Pa.
A body was found Monday night in the water in Tinicum Township, Delaware County.
State Police Investigating Fatal Accident Involving Bicyclist
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Harrington last night where a bicyclist was struck and killed. On January 16, 2023, at approximately 5:42 p.m., […] The post State Police Investigating Fatal Accident Involving Bicyclist appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
fox29.com
Woman's body found by birdwatcher in Delaware County wildlife rescue, officials say
TINICUM TWP, Pa. - A birdwatcher spotted a dead body floating in a body of water in a Delaware County park Monday afternoon, according to law enforcement sources. A massive police presence responded to the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge in Tinicum Township around 5 p.m. Police say the body...
Bucks Mom And Disability Advocate Dead At 29
Stephanie L. Lutkins, a beloved mother, partner, and fierce advocate for those with disabilities died Tuesday, Jan. 3, her obituary says. She was 29. Called "Nini" by loved ones, Lutkins was a lifelong resident of Newtown Borough and attended Council Rock High School North before moving on to study at Bucks County Community College and the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology, according to her social media profiles.
WBOC
Dover Man Shot in the Face, Police Searching for Suspect
DOVER, Del.- A Dover man was sent to the hospital after being shot Thursday evening in Manchester Square. Dover Police say that shots were fired in the unit block of Stevenson Drive around 6 p.m. Police did not find a victim at the scene but a 20-year-old man walked into a nearby hospital with a gun shot wound to his face. The man was not able to communicate well with offers due to his injury. He was taken to a New Castle County Hospital for further treatment.
NBC Philadelphia
Delaware School Closed for Rest of Week After Gunshot in Restroom
Students are staying home for the rest of the week after a gunshot was fired inside a New Castle County, Delaware, high school Wednesday. A school resource officer at William Penn High School along East Basin Road in New Castle was made aware of "a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school" around 11:40 a.m., Delaware State Police said.
WGMD Radio
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Dover Man
A Gold Alert has been issued for a 26 year old Dover man. Dover Police say Alexander Melero-Almodovar suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Melero-Almodovar is white, Hispanic and about 5′ 6” and 110 pounds with...
Firefighter injured while battling Delaware blaze
The Action Cam was there as a firefighter fell to the ground. He was taken to the hospital for burns, officials said.
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington community gathers for MLK Day of Service, peace march
Wilmington residents gathered today [Monday] for a day of service and celebration on MLK Day. Nearly 300 people took to the streets of Wilmington Monday morning and afternoon, first with garbage bags in hand picking up trash, and later as a group for a peace march. Event organizer Shantel Love...
