Philadelphia, PA

BoxingNews24.com

Anthony “Two Guns” Fletcher Finally Freed!

By Ken Hissner: On my most recent visit to the Veteran’s Administration in Coatesville, PA, I was told by retail store employee Jimmy Clark, Jr. about a former boxer now living there at the VA who was Anthony “Two Guns” Fletcher. He was released from prison after 28 years.
COATESVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Female Body Found, Mattress Seized In DelCo: Report

A mattress was among items seized by authorities investigating the discovery of a female body in Delaware County overnight, 6abc reports. Paramedics called to the 7000 block of Greenwood Avenue near Church Lane in Upper Darby around midnight found the woman's body in a back alley behind a row of twin homes, the outlet said.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Lifelong Newark resident to be its next police chief

A lifelong Newark resident who has served on the Newark Police Department for 28 years will be its next leader. Mark Farrall, now the acting chief, will become chief of police on Feb. 1. He replaces Paul Tiernan, retiring after 15 years. “I am humbled by the opportunity,” Farrall said in a statement. “I am extremely proud of the men ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
nccpdnews.com

Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Man

(Wilmington, Del. 19803) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Benjamin Dorsey, a 35-year-old man from Wilmington. Benjamin left his residence during the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 4th. It is believed that he left in a 2005 red Jeep Cherokee with Delaware registration PC64725.
WILMINGTON, DE
WFMZ-TV Online

Officials release ID of man killed in 422 pedestrian accident

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Authorities have released the name of a man killed on Route 422 early Monday morning. Bradley Hernandez-Resto, a 31-year-old from Lancaster County, died from blunt force injuries after being struck by multiple cars in the eastbound lanes near Route 12. His death has been ruled accidental. Investigators...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks Mom And Disability Advocate Dead At 29

Stephanie L. Lutkins, a beloved mother, partner, and fierce advocate for those with disabilities died Tuesday, Jan. 3, her obituary says. She was 29. Called "Nini" by loved ones, Lutkins was a lifelong resident of Newtown Borough and attended Council Rock High School North before moving on to study at Bucks County Community College and the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology, according to her social media profiles.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBOC

Dover Man Shot in the Face, Police Searching for Suspect

DOVER, Del.- A Dover man was sent to the hospital after being shot Thursday evening in Manchester Square. Dover Police say that shots were fired in the unit block of Stevenson Drive around 6 p.m. Police did not find a victim at the scene but a 20-year-old man walked into a nearby hospital with a gun shot wound to his face. The man was not able to communicate well with offers due to his injury. He was taken to a New Castle County Hospital for further treatment.
DOVER, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Delaware School Closed for Rest of Week After Gunshot in Restroom

Students are staying home for the rest of the week after a gunshot was fired inside a New Castle County, Delaware, high school Wednesday. A school resource officer at William Penn High School along East Basin Road in New Castle was made aware of "a potential gunshot inside of a second-floor bathroom at the school" around 11:40 a.m., Delaware State Police said.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WGMD Radio

Gold Alert Issued for Missing Dover Man

A Gold Alert has been issued for a 26 year old Dover man. Dover Police say Alexander Melero-Almodovar suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Melero-Almodovar is white, Hispanic and about 5′ 6” and 110 pounds with...
DOVER, DE
delawarepublic.org

Wilmington community gathers for MLK Day of Service, peace march

Wilmington residents gathered today [Monday] for a day of service and celebration on MLK Day. Nearly 300 people took to the streets of Wilmington Monday morning and afternoon, first with garbage bags in hand picking up trash, and later as a group for a peace march. Event organizer Shantel Love...
WILMINGTON, DE

