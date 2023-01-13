Displaying the Soft, Moving, and Mellow Shades of Pop – Budding Singer-Songwriter Caroline Dixon Flourishes with New Rhythms

Carl El' Cuñau is a talented musician who was born in Carl Valdes, Puerto Rico and started his music journey in the early 2000s. He comes from a musical lineage, with his mother being recognized by many as Rose "La Flor Que Canta," meaning "the flower that sings," and her poetry soothed the masses. Carl's musical motivation came from watching his mother on stage; the response of the crowd had him hooked immediately. In 2009, they moved to Buffalo, NY in order to pursue a better life.

