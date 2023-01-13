Read full article on original website
Related
Biden brags about the numbers, but high inflation especially hurts Black and Hispanic Americans
The Bureau of Labor Statistics last week confirmed what everyday Americans who shopped over the holiday season already know: Historic inflation continues unabated, eroding Americans’ real wages and living standards. Overall inflation over the past 12 months — the calendar year of 2022 — increased by 6.5 percent, far exceeding average wage growth, and core…
Comments / 0