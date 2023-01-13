Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
The Musician’s Notebook is an All-In-One Learning Tool for Music Students and Educators
Live on Kickstarter, The Musician’s Notebook is an All-In-One Learning Tool for Music Students and Educators. San Francisco, California, United States - January 18, 2023 /MarketersMEDIA/ — The Musician’s Notebook, the revolutionary new all-in-one learning tool for both music students and educators from Powerful Piano, is live on...
Woonsocket Call
iSwiss Group Expands Services with Launch of iSwiss Insurance LLC – Plans to Expand to 27 Countries by 2023
Lugano, Switzerland, 17th Jan 2023 – iSwiss Insurance LLC, a subsidiary of the iSwiss group, has officially launched with a capital of $100 million. The company aims to provide insurance services in addition to payment and credit services to those excluded from the traditional banking system, also known as the underbanking population.
Woonsocket Call
Life Skills for the Journey by Gloria Sloan Offers an Inspired and Practical Approach to Personal and Professional Development
An inspiring book of self-help, truths, and strategies, Life Skills for the Journey shares profound wisdom to help transform the lives of individuals into journeys of wholeness, personal growth, and fulfillment. Life Skills for the Journey: Identify Essential Life Skills That Matter with 5 Successful Approaches by Gloria Sloan is...
Woonsocket Call
LYNA London Celebrates Highly Successful First Year of Business, Including Massive Social Media Growth
LYNA London made its official debut on July 31, 2021, and now, the family-owned jewelry business is steadily marching towards its second successful year in business. The company, which was founded by two sisters with a passion for fine and contemporary jewelry, is based in London but now offers its stellar selection to women around the world. All shoppers need to do is visit the LYNA London website and browse the exceptional selection of stunning jewelry, place their order, and receive their new accessories shipped directly to their doorstep.
Woonsocket Call
An Established Resume and Portfolio Building Service Launched
To get a dream job, a resume for the freshers or a diverse portfolio for the experienced job seekers is indispensable. However, making it impressive can be daunting. With rezzy.com.au, making any of them can be easier as well as affordable for the job seekers. Having a professional resume, a...
Woonsocket Call
ArmorSource Introduces Next Generation Aire System
LAS VEGAS - January 17, 2023 - (Newswire.com) ArmorSource has introduced its Next Generation Aire System, a full spectrum of advanced hole-free head protection solutions for military, law enforcement, and special forces personnel. The Aire System includes six Next Gen Lightweight Shells, a revolutionary Liner System, an ultra-lightweight helmet mount, and multiple helmet accessories to provide maximum protection and comfort.
Woonsocket Call
Swap Of All Swaps, Swapabee Is A Green Project Management GPM Oriented Initiative.
UK - 16 January, 2023 - Swapabee is an application that allows users to swap products with other potential products. The application has made headlines for exchanging a car for a boat in America. They recently launched their website after the successful launch of the application which in a short span of time has thousands of users with an increasing number of sign-ups every day.
Woonsocket Call
Easy Life Stairlifts Reveals New Line of Innovative Mobility Solutions in Cardiff
Easy Life Stairlifts, a leading provider of mobility solutions in Cardiff, South Wales is proud to announce the launch of its new line of stairlifts. Designed with the latest technology and safety features, these stairlifts are the perfect solution for individuals who have difficulty climbing stairs in their homes. Our...
Woonsocket Call
Orbweaver Announces Publication of Digital Transformation Book
A guide focused on the Electronics Industry to inform the business and technical evolution of components procurement. Today, Orbweaver LLC, a leading provider of digital supply chain integration solutions for electronic components, is pleased to announce the publication of Digital Transformation in the Electronics Industry, authored by Casimir Saternos and Tony Powell. The company’s first sponsored publication is a roadmap for the electronics industry’s movement toward digitization of the supply chain.
Woonsocket Call
LenderClose Announces Rebrand as Coviance to Support Accelerated Growth and Strategic Vision for the Lending Experience
The company’s evolution as a technology solution is modernizing the home equity lending experience for Credit Unions and Community Banks. LenderClose, a fintech company that is making the home equity lending process simpler, faster, and more scalable through its cloud-based platform, today announced a rebrand to Coviance. The new brand reflects the company’s next phase of growth; as a technology partner providing process automation powered by data-driven decisioning intelligence. The transformative technology empowers community lenders to deliver a superior borrowing experience, efficiently scale home equity volume, and go from clear-to-close in hours versus weeks.
Woonsocket Call
Saishu Mirai Shoujo – The Web3 Startup Disrupting the Entertainment Industry
Tokyo, Japan, 17th Jan 2023 – Saishu Mirai Shoujo, is a Web3 entertainment startup longing to provide future holders with unforgettable IRL experiences and gain access to a tightly knit circle of influential Japanese figures. The team behind the company, Mint Productions, has been involved in the entertainment industry...
Woonsocket Call
The Top Employers Institute Names HCLTech as a Global Top Employer for 2023
HCLTech ranks among the top employers in 25 countries. HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has furthered its credentials as one of the top employers globally as ascertained by The Top Employers Institute through its Top Employer 2023 program. HCLTech received regional Top Employer certifications in 25 countries under the...
Woonsocket Call
E Fuel Design Brings Exciting Deals To Clients with Upgraded Offerings
Leading digital business solutions provider, E Fuel Design, announces the launch of new offerings and prices slash to clients across industries. The team at E Fuel Design has again taken another step to help businesses grow online by leveraging different digital solutions as the agency launches a deal that enables its clients to enjoy a discount of up to 10% on any order. E Fuel Design is fast becoming the go-to source for different types of digital marketing solutions designed to allow businesses to improve their online presence and ultimately capture new markets.
Woonsocket Call
Global Energy Efficient Motor Market 2022 to 2027: Initiatives by Industries to Curb Greenhouse Effect Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Energy Efficient Motor Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global energy efficient motor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during 2022-2027. Motors are the major energy-consuming equipment across end-user industries, resulting in high energy costs for companies.
Woonsocket Call
10 Entrepreneurs Share CHF1.75 million to Tackle Global Freshwater Crisis
Climate change and expanding populations are causing rivers and lakes to dry up. UpLink, the open innovation platform of the World Economic Forum, has announced the first group of 10 water-focused entrepreneurs who will each receive CHF175,000 to scale their start-ups Winners of the Global Freshwater Innovation Challenge come from...
Woonsocket Call
World-Class Luminaries Share Predictions for 2023
Expert Predictions For 2023 From World-Class Change-Makers. 2022 is a wrap! It is time to welcome the endless possibilities of 2023. Founder, Editor in Chief, Media and News Publisher of MSP News Global, Mark Stephen Pooler, believes in starting each year with strength and positivity and focusing on all of the love, abundance, and beauty that the world provides despite the typical ups and downs. For years, Mark has practiced remaining in a state of gratitude to continue a life of progress, and he is a huge proponent of seeking out the positive in any situation. Once again, as a guide for navigating into the New Year, Mark has hand selected some of the world’s most well-known changemakers to share their secrets for drawing in positive energy and to hear their predictions for 2023.
Woonsocket Call
Takeda Named Global Top Employer for Sixth Consecutive Year
− Achieved Global Recognition and Top Employer Certification in 22 Countries from Top Employers Institute. − Global Recognition Reinforces Commitment to People and Outstanding People Policies. Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) today announced that, for the sixth consecutive year, it was one of only 15 companies to achieve global Top Employer® certification for...
Comments / 0