Ann Arbor police rescue dog from icy Huron River

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor police officers responded to a call at approximately 11:13 a.m. on the Huron River on Tuesday morning that a dog had gotten stuck on the ice. According to the dog’s owner, the brown lab mix named Frankie had become stranded after she chased a swan onto the ice while playing fetch with her owner.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor’s Blank Slate looking for team members

ANN ARBOR – One of Tree Town’s favorite ice cream shops is looking for new teammates for its Ann Arbor and Brighton locations. Blank Slate opened its doors at 300 W. Liberty St. in 2014. Within days it sold out of its interesting and rotating menu of ice cream, sorbet and non-dairy flavors. It has remained popular among students, visitors and townies. In 2020, Blank Slate expanded into a second spot located in Brighton, a city about 19 miles north of Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Young Detroit designers head to New York Fashion Week

Get ready to see the future of fashion take the runway by storm. A group of talented youth designers from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan are set to showcase their designs at New York Fashion Week in February. Shawn Woodward and Robert Robinson, two of the youth...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Apparel company to launch Detroit Kronk Gym shirts in select Meijer stores

DETROIT – Born in Detroit Apparel, LLC has launched its first retail product line in select Meijer stores, which includes exclusive Detroit Kronk Gym shirts. Legendary Detroiter, International Boxing Hall Of Fame, and World Hall of Fame coach Emanuel Steward founded Kronk gym, which was run out of the basement of the oldest rec centers in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man, boy rescued from Detroit house fire, in critical condition

DETROIT – A man and a boy were hospitalized with smoke inhalation Tuesday after being rescued from a Detroit house fire. At around 9 a.m. on Jan. 17, Detroit firefighters rescued a man in his 70s and an 11-year-old boy from a house fire on Barlow Street, near 7 Mile Road and Goulburn Avenue. Both were trapped inside the home and suffered from smoke inhalation, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

How 1K broken fire hydrants across Detroit could be putting your home, business at risk

DETROIT – There are more than 1,000 fire hydrants that are out of commission across Detroit and they could be putting your home or business at risk. Local 4 was able to access some city records that are not shared with the public and found out that there are 1,300 broken hydrants across the city. According to a tip, many are not working because of vandals. Thieves are after the brass threads on hydrants, and they bring them to scrap yards.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Deadly carjacking could be linked to robbery in Detroit

DETROIT – Nearly three weeks ago, Tracie Golden was shot and killed outside a liquor store. It happened on Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side. By Tuesday (Jan. 17), Local 4 expects to learn more about the man in the video seen on surveillance taking her life.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Crash south of Ann Arbor kills 69 year old Ohio man

LODI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A car crash south of Ann Arbor around 6 a.m. on Monday resulted in the death of a 69-year-old man. Michigan State Police have said that James Howard of Toledo, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after the truck he was driving went over a roundabout, through a yard and into a large tree.
ANN ARBOR, MI

