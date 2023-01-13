Choice Financial & Insurance Services, Inc. Introduces Program to Enable Women to Take Control of Their Financial Futures

Read full article on original website
FingerMotion Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) (the "Company" or "FingerMotion"), a mobile services and data company, is pleased to report its financial results for the third quarter ended November 30, 2022. To review the full financial results, please view the Company's recent Form 10-Q filing at www.sec.gov/edgar/search, which should be read in connection with this news release.
Empire Energy looks ahead to initial gas flow rates from C-3H well
Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) MD Alex Underwood speaks with Proactive soon after announcing it has completed hydraulic stimulation of the Carpentaria-3H (C-3H) well and drilling of the Carpentaria-4V (C-4V) at Exploration Permit (EP) 187, well within budget. C-3H development came in about $5.9 million below the risked budget, totalling $27.3 million for drilling and stimulation of the well.
Crypto Expert Sam Price’s Predictions Have Lead to Life-Changing Gains for his YouTube Viewers with Pancake Swap
Boston, MA - Sam Price, a well-known crypto expert, made yet another life-changing prediction that has transformed the financial lives for his viewers with Pancake Swap, a decentralized exchange that operates on Binance Smart Chain. Price’s ability to identify profitable investments before they become mainstream has led to investment gains...
ICR Conference 2023 Survey Provides View into Expectations for Coming Year
Vast Majority Predict Recession, Split on the Return of IPO Market. Mixed Views on ESG, Allocation of Capital, but Consensus on Desire for In-Person Investor Meetings. ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, today released results of a flash survey among participants at the 25th Anniversary ICR Conference, one of the largest growth company investment conferences of the year. ICR surveyed both company management teams as well as overall conference attendees, which included institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, investment bankers, and private equity professionals.
An Established Resume and Portfolio Building Service Launched
To get a dream job, a resume for the freshers or a diverse portfolio for the experienced job seekers is indispensable. However, making it impressive can be daunting. With rezzy.com.au, making any of them can be easier as well as affordable for the job seekers. Having a professional resume, a...
ArmorSource Introduces Next Generation Aire System
LAS VEGAS - January 17, 2023 - (Newswire.com) ArmorSource has introduced its Next Generation Aire System, a full spectrum of advanced hole-free head protection solutions for military, law enforcement, and special forces personnel. The Aire System includes six Next Gen Lightweight Shells, a revolutionary Liner System, an ultra-lightweight helmet mount, and multiple helmet accessories to provide maximum protection and comfort.
Life Skills for the Journey by Gloria Sloan Offers an Inspired and Practical Approach to Personal and Professional Development
An inspiring book of self-help, truths, and strategies, Life Skills for the Journey shares profound wisdom to help transform the lives of individuals into journeys of wholeness, personal growth, and fulfillment. Life Skills for the Journey: Identify Essential Life Skills That Matter with 5 Successful Approaches by Gloria Sloan is...
JoshPele Magic Expands Global Team of Entertainers to Maximize the Amount of Satisfied Clients Worldwide
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - JoshPele Magic, one of the top magic agencies in the United States, has announced that it is expanding its global team of entertainers to maximize the amount of satisfied clients worldwide. After becoming one of the largest and most successful magic agencies in the country, JoshPele Magic has recently decided to expand its global outreach by accepting international magic entertainers into the agency. The agency will now be accepting and recruiting magicians from all over the world, which will allow it to provide entertainment services to clients in different countries outside of the United States.
“Everyone is Dealt Different Cards, But It’s How You Play Them That Counts,” says Jose Torres as He Shares Insights on Building a Seven-Figure Business
Jose Torres has built a successful business and is now showing others how to do the same by helping them build automated Amazon and Walmart stores. The internet has opened up a wide variety of opportunities that have never been available before. Before, you needed to go to a recognized university if you wanted to have a good paying job. The internet has changed this. Anyone has the tools and resources to become wealthy now, it just depends if they decide to exercise them or not.
Pharmaceutical Venture Capital & Private Equity Firms Directory 2023: Direct Access to Over 500 Firms and Thousands of Partners - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The Directory of Pharmaceutical Venture Capital & Private Equity Firms 2023" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This useful resource brings together both venture capital and private equity investors involved in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and medical devices. This edition has been extensively updated, offering valuable, current, and detailed information...
argenx Announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on February 27, 2023 to Appoint Steve Krognes as Non-Executive Director
Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders will be held at 12:00 PM CET on Monday, February 27, 2023 at the Hilton Amsterdam Schiphol at Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BN Schiphol, the Netherlands.
Automotive Hypervisor Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for Automotive Technologies Bolsters Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive Hypervisor Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Overview:. The global automotive hypervisor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period from 2022...
Jose Torres is Helping People Make Six Figures by Leveraging His Knowledge and Team That He Has Built Over The Years
There are several ways to make money online but Jose Torres went all in on eCommerce years ago which has paid off for his family along with his private clients. Over the recent years, people have realized the many opportunities available to them on the Internet. The world continues to shift more online each year. The outbreak of COVID-19 led to a heightened interest in making money online as people saw the possibilities of working remotely and earning an income with no physical interaction. Today, the Internet is a prime resource for generating income, but many people still don't understand how to take advantage of its opportunities or where to even start.
E Fuel Design Brings Exciting Deals To Clients with Upgraded Offerings
Leading digital business solutions provider, E Fuel Design, announces the launch of new offerings and prices slash to clients across industries. The team at E Fuel Design has again taken another step to help businesses grow online by leveraging different digital solutions as the agency launches a deal that enables its clients to enjoy a discount of up to 10% on any order. E Fuel Design is fast becoming the go-to source for different types of digital marketing solutions designed to allow businesses to improve their online presence and ultimately capture new markets.
Easy Life Stairlifts Reveals New Line of Innovative Mobility Solutions in Cardiff
Easy Life Stairlifts, a leading provider of mobility solutions in Cardiff, South Wales is proud to announce the launch of its new line of stairlifts. Designed with the latest technology and safety features, these stairlifts are the perfect solution for individuals who have difficulty climbing stairs in their homes. Our...
Upstart to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings on February 14, 2023
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, announced today that its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 business and financial results will be released on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 after the market close. Upstart will host a conference call and live webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. Prior to the conference call, the fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings press release and investor presentation will be available on Upstart’s investor relations website at ir.upstart.com.
How Stephtootrill runs the fastest Growing Social Media Agencies in the world
For Stephtootril, the level of productivity has a direct impact on one's professional and personal life. Being hugely productive lets people complete their tasks on time. For example, a daily planner supports him in keeping on top of tasks at work by organizing them effectively. Stephen Jean Louis, aka Stephtootrill,...
Global Energy Efficient Motor Market 2022 to 2027: Initiatives by Industries to Curb Greenhouse Effect Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Energy Efficient Motor Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global energy efficient motor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during 2022-2027. Motors are the major energy-consuming equipment across end-user industries, resulting in high energy costs for companies.
SHI International Names Dwight Moore Chief Information Officer
Moore, who joined SHI last year, has more than 20 years’ experience in technology management with large IT corporations. SHI International, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, has appointed Dwight Moore its Chief Information Officer. Moore, who joined SHI last year as Chief Technology Officer, assumes overall responsibility for the continued strategic planning, development, and implementation of transformative technologies that will increase efficiencies, improve the digital experience of customers, partners, and employees, and support SHI’s continued growth goals.
Introducing Levitate: ‘Uplifting’ Your Metrics Woes Because Self-Management Sucks Like Gravity
Managing your own time series database is painful. We’ve moved from servers to services, and yet, monitoring metrics data is primitive. Last9’s managed time series database powers mission-critical workloads for monitoring, at a fraction of the cost. Today, Last9 is announcing the launch of Levitate - A managed...
