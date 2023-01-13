Some facelifts consist of nothing more than a pointless visual re-jig, while other refreshed cars, like the 2024 Porsche Cayenne really are more than a prettier face. To be honest, we can only presume that it’s now prettier. Porsche hasn’t formally revealed the 2024 Cayenne, but it let some members of the media drive disguised cars in California. And while they weren’t able to see or photograph the cars without their camouflage to show us the front and rear light and bumper revisions, they were given a comprehensive rundown of some more important hardware upgrades heading the SUV’s way for the coming season.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO