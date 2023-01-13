Read full article on original website
2024 Corvette E-Ray AWD Hybrid Is The Quickest ‘Vette Ever, Hits 60 In 2.5 Seconds
Going mid-engined in 2020 was only ever the first step in a new direction for the Corvette. Turning the Z06 into a genuine supercar rival was the second, and today we finally get a proper look at the third. This is the 2024 Corvette E-Ray, a new take on the C8-generation cart that fills two more lines on the Vette’s resume by bringing hybrid power and all-wheel drive to the model line.
1 In 10 New Cars Sold Globally Last Year Was An EV For The First Time Ever
Electric vehicles had their best year ever in 2022, with sales totaling 7.8 million units. That meant that fully electric vehicles made up around 10 percent of global volume for the year, a first in the history of the automotive industry. The Wall Street Journal reports that sales of EVs...
Jay Leno Tries Out Rivian R1S And Talks To CEO About EV Firm’s History
While Rivian missed its production schedule for 2022 by a few hundred units and still has a long way to go to establish itself as a top seller, what the company has managed to do in the last few years is very impressive. Back in June last year, Rivian chief...
2024 Genesis GV80 Coupe SUV Spied For The First Time
Genesis is always being compared to Germany’s luxury automakers, and now it appears that it will join those companies in making a coupe version of its large SUV. Spy photos from South Korea appear to have given us our first look at the GV80 Coupe. Photos of a large...
Climate Activists Hack Hundreds Of Toyota And BMW Billboards Around Europe
Three climate activist groups have taken credit for hijacking over 400 billboards around Europe over the weekend, taking aim at Toyota and BMW for what they perceive as greenwashing advertising practices. The Subvertisers’ International, Brandalism, and Extinction Rebellion took credit for the guerilla activism campaign, and say they put up...
China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter
China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
For $300k, You Could Buy A New V12 Maybach And Then Some, Or This 4-Pot Pretend Maybach Van
Maybach makes some of the most luxurious cars on the planet, rivaling the likes of Bentley and Rolls-Royce, but sometimes one might want that level of opulence with a bit more room. For that, there’s this Mercedes-Benz Luxury Metris, a Mercedes Metris van converted into a faux-Maybach, but for $300,000, is it worth it?
Volvo C40 And XC40 Recharge Gain RWD Variants, Improved Range
After a 25 year hiatus, Volvo is embracing rear-wheel drive once again. The move was announced as part of an update to the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge. The EVs are getting three new powertrains including two rear-wheel drive variants, which will become the first RWD Volvos since 1998. The...
This Gorgeous 1969 Ford Bronco Sits On A Modern F-150 Chassis
The unique Bronco you’re looking at is a 1969 example that’s sitting atop a 2015 Ford F-150 Platinum frame. The process of grafting it onto its modernized chassis was, unsurprisingly, an extensive one and the finished product makes it clear that this was a worthwhile labor of love for its owner.
Russian Car Sales Plunged Nearly 60% Last Year
Car sales in Russia plummeted by 58.8 percent last year in the midst of the ongoing war in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions and export controls imposed on the country. A total of 687,370 vehicles were sold throughout Russia last year, down from the more than 1.6 million that were delivered in 2021, and while these figures don’t include sales from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Chery, they do show just how much the local market is struggling.
Infiniti And BMW Smash Into Each Other Like It’s A Demolition Derby At Sideshow
Sideshows and street takeovers are a problem in many cities across the USA. Surprisingly, relatively few of the videos from these events feature accidents. We bet the owners of the Infiniti and BMW from the video below wish they could say the same about their own appearance. First posted over...
Tank 700 Official Teaser Previews China’s New Land Cruiser Rival
Tank, a subsidiary of Great Wall Motors focused on off-road vehicles, published the first photo of its third SUV, called Tank 700. As suggested by its name, the new model will slot above the already available Tank 300 and Tank 500, with a similar footprint to the Toyota Land Cruiser Series 300.
Tata Previews Electric SUV Lineup Including New Sierra EV
Tata had quite a presence at the Auto Expo 2023 in Delhi, India, bringing four concept cars and three new variants of existing models. More importantly, the concepts – including a trio of SUVs – were not design studies, but previews of future production vehicles set to arrive in the next couple of years.
New Real Life Photos Of The Porsche 911 Dakar
Fresh off the Porsche 911 Dakar’s unveiling at November’s Los Angeles Auto Show, the German sports car has been pictured on the open road for the first time. The example recently snapped by our spy photographers is painted in a simple shade of silver and lacks any of the over-the-top decals that have adorned the exteriors of other 911 Dakar models shown to the public. It seems likely that this particular 911 Dakar is a pre-production model owned by Porsche itself.
2024 Porsche Cayenne: More Power For Base And Turbo GT, Bigger Battery For PHEV And S Regains Its V8
Some facelifts consist of nothing more than a pointless visual re-jig, while other refreshed cars, like the 2024 Porsche Cayenne really are more than a prettier face. To be honest, we can only presume that it’s now prettier. Porsche hasn’t formally revealed the 2024 Cayenne, but it let some members of the media drive disguised cars in California. And while they weren’t able to see or photograph the cars without their camouflage to show us the front and rear light and bumper revisions, they were given a comprehensive rundown of some more important hardware upgrades heading the SUV’s way for the coming season.
Mercedes EQG To Feature Updated Interior, New Center Stack
The electric revolution continues at Mercedes and spy photographers have snapped the EQG up-close. Thanks to the latest pictures, we’re getting a look inside and things are unsurprisingly familiar. That being said, we can see an assortment of relatively small changes including a new steering wheel and a revamped center console with a more minimalist touchpad controller.
Ford’s Spanish Plant Adds Enough Solar Panels To Power 1,400 Homes
Ford announced today that it has added 2.8 megawatts of solar panels at its plant in Valencia, Spain. The new panels will help power the plant, and generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 1,400 average homes. Just the latest step in Ford’s mission to make the manufacturing facility...
Mazda Still Has A Dream Of Building A New Rotary Sports Car
The assistant manager of Mazda’s powertrain development division, Yoshiaki Noguchi, has acknowledged that the automaker still dreams about building a new rotary-powered sports car. Mazda launched its first new rotary engine since the RX-8 in the new MX-30 R-EV just a few days ago but this rotary simply serves...
Ford Mustang-Based Python Is One Of Just 12 In Existence
An extraordinarily rare ‘Python’ Ford Mustang has been listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace with a $45,000 asking price. The story goes that work on the Python started in the mid-1960s as a project that Carroll Shelby could use to replace the AC Cobra. Both Coupe and Convertible prototypes were built before the project was scrapped. Fast forward to 1981 and a man named Alvin Kelly found an original prototype body and built up four prototypes with the help of McKinley Thompson, the designer that originally created the car.
Coleman Milne Converts The Ford Mustang Mach-E Into An Electric Hearse
The EV revolution isn’t only taking place in the passenger car market, but the funeral business too. And it’s easy to see why. Hearses tend to only travel short distances so range is never an issue, and an EV’s smoothness, near-silence and lack of tailpipe emissions makes them perfectly suited to sombre occasions.
