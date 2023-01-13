Read full article on original website
DIVISA Announces the Launch of its Startup Accelerator Program
The Program is Designed to Help Fashion and Beauty E-Commerce Startups Achieve Success. LA VERNE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / DIVISA, a digital growth agency for the fashion, beauty and luxury industries, is pleased to announce the launch of the DIVISA Startup Accelerator Program. The program is tailored specifically for fashion and beauty E-commerce businesses.
The 44th International Exhibition on Environmental Technology and Green Energy to Be Held From June 7 to 9 in South Korea - Registration for ENVEX 2023 Is Open
Korea Environmental Preservation Association (KEPA) hosts ENVEX 2023 at COEX Hall A, Seoul from June 7 to June 9, 2023. The 44th International Exhibition on Environmental Technology and Green Energy (ENVEX 2023) will be held from June 7 to 9, 2023 at COEX Hall A, Seoul, South Korea, celebrating its 44th host.
Swap Of All Swaps, Swapabee Is A Green Project Management GPM Oriented Initiative.
UK - 16 January, 2023 - Swapabee is an application that allows users to swap products with other potential products. The application has made headlines for exchanging a car for a boat in America. They recently launched their website after the successful launch of the application which in a short span of time has thousands of users with an increasing number of sign-ups every day.
Can EU anger at Biden’s ‘protectionist’ green deal translate into effective action?
Anger is mounting in EU capitals at a “massive” and “super aggressive” $370bn US green subsidy package that many fear will deal a hammer blow to Europe’s industry and economy. But the bloc is deeply divided over how to respond. Signed into law last August,...
LenderClose Announces Rebrand as Coviance to Support Accelerated Growth and Strategic Vision for the Lending Experience
The company’s evolution as a technology solution is modernizing the home equity lending experience for Credit Unions and Community Banks. LenderClose, a fintech company that is making the home equity lending process simpler, faster, and more scalable through its cloud-based platform, today announced a rebrand to Coviance. The new brand reflects the company’s next phase of growth; as a technology partner providing process automation powered by data-driven decisioning intelligence. The transformative technology empowers community lenders to deliver a superior borrowing experience, efficiently scale home equity volume, and go from clear-to-close in hours versus weeks.
argenx Announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on February 27, 2023 to Appoint Steve Krognes as Non-Executive Director
Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders will be held at 12:00 PM CET on Monday, February 27, 2023 at the Hilton Amsterdam Schiphol at Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BN Schiphol, the Netherlands.
Technip Energies Awarded an Early Work Contract by ADNOC for Onshore Facilities for the Hail & Ghasha Gas Project in the UAE
Technip Energies (PARIS: TE) – as leader of a joint venture composed of Samsung Engineering and Tecnimont S.p.A. (TST JV) – has been awarded a Pre-Construction Services Agreement (PCSA) related to the Onshore facilities for the Hail & Ghasha Gas Development Project in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The PCSA...
UK inflation eases for a 2nd month, falling to 10.5%
LONDON — (AP) — U.K. inflation eased for a second month in December, boosting confidence that the cost-of-living crisis has peaked. Consumer prices rose 10.5% in the year through December, down from 10.7% the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Inflation peaked at a 41-year high of 11.1% in October.
Japan Inc is finally giving raises, just not to everyone
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's top companies are gearing up to offer their biggest wage increases in decades, but there's no way Hideki Kawada can afford raises for the 18 employees at his printing firm.
FingerMotion Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) (the "Company" or "FingerMotion"), a mobile services and data company, is pleased to report its financial results for the third quarter ended November 30, 2022. To review the full financial results, please view the Company's recent Form 10-Q filing at www.sec.gov/edgar/search, which should be read in connection with this news release.
LYNA London Celebrates Highly Successful First Year of Business, Including Massive Social Media Growth
LYNA London made its official debut on July 31, 2021, and now, the family-owned jewelry business is steadily marching towards its second successful year in business. The company, which was founded by two sisters with a passion for fine and contemporary jewelry, is based in London but now offers its stellar selection to women around the world. All shoppers need to do is visit the LYNA London website and browse the exceptional selection of stunning jewelry, place their order, and receive their new accessories shipped directly to their doorstep.
WISeKey, Italpreziosi and Kaufmann & Partners announced at Davos that PreciousMetalVerse.com will Commercialize Authenticated and Verified Sustainable Trusted Gold NFTs
WISeKey, Italpreziosi and Kaufmann & Partners announced at Davos that PreciousMetalVerse.com will Commercialize Authenticated and Verified Sustainable Trusted Gold NFTs. The Trusted NFT is Backed by Gold and Precious Metals and Tradable on WISe.ART NFT Marketplace. The Trusted NFT Gold Tokens Represent Ownership Over Physical Gold Bars that are Stored...
Hanshow Unveils New Generation Protocol and Four-Color ESL at NRF 2023
Hanshow participated in the 2023 National Retail Federation (NRF), the largest retail event in the world. At this year’s NRF Exhibition Booth, Hanshow unveiled a new generation protocol high-density low-power cellular network (HiLPC) and four-color Electronic Shelf Label (ESL). Hanshow has strengthened the operability of both its hardware and software and now provides more advanced solutions and services for the digital upgrading of retail industry customers.
E Fuel Design Brings Exciting Deals To Clients with Upgraded Offerings
Leading digital business solutions provider, E Fuel Design, announces the launch of new offerings and prices slash to clients across industries. The team at E Fuel Design has again taken another step to help businesses grow online by leveraging different digital solutions as the agency launches a deal that enables its clients to enjoy a discount of up to 10% on any order. E Fuel Design is fast becoming the go-to source for different types of digital marketing solutions designed to allow businesses to improve their online presence and ultimately capture new markets.
QIAGEN N.V. to Release Results for Q4 and Full-Year Results 2022 and Hold Webcast
QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) announced its plans to release results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022. Press release date / time: Tuesday, February 7, shortly after 22:05 Frankfurt time / 21:05 London time / 16:05 New York time. Conference call date / time: Wednesday, February...
First Insight Expands Next-Gen XM Platform for Retailers
Releases New Customer Engagement Solution, “Ask and Answer”. First Insight’s newest customer engagement addition “Ask & Answer” joins “Pick & Price” and “Rate & Rank” in creating the world’s leading customer engagement platform for Retail, InsightSUITE. Ask & Answer allows designers,...
JoshPele Magic Expands Global Team of Entertainers to Maximize the Amount of Satisfied Clients Worldwide
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - JoshPele Magic, one of the top magic agencies in the United States, has announced that it is expanding its global team of entertainers to maximize the amount of satisfied clients worldwide. After becoming one of the largest and most successful magic agencies in the country, JoshPele Magic has recently decided to expand its global outreach by accepting international magic entertainers into the agency. The agency will now be accepting and recruiting magicians from all over the world, which will allow it to provide entertainment services to clients in different countries outside of the United States.
ArmorSource Introduces Next Generation Aire System
LAS VEGAS - January 17, 2023 - (Newswire.com) ArmorSource has introduced its Next Generation Aire System, a full spectrum of advanced hole-free head protection solutions for military, law enforcement, and special forces personnel. The Aire System includes six Next Gen Lightweight Shells, a revolutionary Liner System, an ultra-lightweight helmet mount, and multiple helmet accessories to provide maximum protection and comfort.
World shares mixed, yen falls after BOJ keeps policy intact
BANGKOK — (AP) — World shares were mixed Wednesday, with Tokyo gaining more than 2% after Japan’s central bank kept its lax monetary policy unchanged, dispelling speculation it would yield to pressure to tighten credit to counter rising inflation. Germany's DAX lost 0.1% to 15,170.03 and the...
Takeda Named Global Top Employer for Sixth Consecutive Year
− Achieved Global Recognition and Top Employer Certification in 22 Countries from Top Employers Institute. − Global Recognition Reinforces Commitment to People and Outstanding People Policies. Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) today announced that, for the sixth consecutive year, it was one of only 15 companies to achieve global Top Employer® certification for...
