Colorado Springs, CO

Anne
4d ago

Laughing unapologetically at how karma came calling. The level of arrogance and disregard for others’ lives exhibited by the driver is reprehensible. The only saving grace is he didn’t take anyone out. There were 3 other vehicles besides his that were endangered by his actions. Can’t help wondering if he understands the full impact of his actions .. or just blaming it on the ice.

Stephen Miller Battle of Trenton
4d ago

Their lives are horrible to ignore Newton's three laws of physics and endanger others' lives and their own.

KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: internet, phone, snipped for thousands; pair flee deputies; burglar sours school spirit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The sparks were flying -- but in all the wrong ways. Colorado Springs Police believe a pair of criminals are behind a recent Comcast outage, that effected 20,000 locations. They sliced through the fiber optic lines that provide internet and phone service, just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 11. Video The post On the Lookout: internet, phone, snipped for thousands; pair flee deputies; burglar sours school spirit appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD: Person struck in the head with blunt object

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a person was attacked by an unknown suspect in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to CSPD, on Tuesday around 2 a.m. officers were called to the 2800 block of South Circle Drive near I-25, about an assault in progress. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
tourcounsel.com

Park Meadows | Shopping mall in Lone Tree, Colorado

Park Meadows is one of the largest shopping centers in Denver. It is located to the south of the city and was inaugurated in 1999. It is quite pleasant to walk through its very beautiful outdoor design that includes play areas, for events and more to spend a fun afternoon with the family. One of the things that make this mall more striking are its excellent restaurants such as the Brazilian Fogo de Chao, The Cheesecake Factory or Seasons 52. But you can also go shopping in major stores such as the American fashion brand Michael Kors, the Apple Store, GAP, Urban Outfitters and departmental Nordstrom and Dillard's, among others.
LONE TREE, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs Police recover stolen property while searching for wanted suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While arresting a wanted suspect, police uncovered stolen property, vehicles, and evidence of fraud. Monday at 10:37 a.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 4100 block of Meadowland Blvd. to contact a wanted suspect, identified as Adam VanMeter. At the scene, officers found a stolen trailer in the driveway.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs Walmart briefly evacuated for bomb threat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bomb scare forced an evacuation at a southwest Colorado Springs Walmart late Sunday afternoon. Police tell 11 News an anonymous caller phoned in the threat to the 8th Street Walmart, immediately prompting management to clear the store and call 911. After a sweep of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews respond to garage fire in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire Tuesday afternoon on the east side of the city. According to the CSFD, the fire is in the 2700 block of N. Prospect St. Engine 10 at the scene reported smoke coming from a detached garage. #ColoradoSpringsFire is The post Crews respond to garage fire in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Some illicit spas in Colorado Springs remain open despite citations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates first started exposing illicit spas in Colorado Springs four years ago. Now, new court records are shedding light on the battle between the City of Colorado Springs and massage businesses accused of selling sex. 13 Investigates has discovered that police citations are not stopping some spas from keeping their doors open.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Woman cut across the face after physical altercation

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) have arrested a suspect after a physical altercation led to a woman being cut across the face. On Jan. 15 around 4:20 p.m., CSPD officers were called to the 2800 block of South Academy Boulevard near Hancock Expressway. When officers arrived they learned a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs’ Rocky Mountain Brewery closing its doors next month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rocky Mountain Brewery, a popular brewery on Colorado Springs' east side is closing its doors after nearly 15 years in business. A statement from the brewery released on Facebook said their last day in business will be Feb. 4. The current owners said a new brewery is not moving into the space but they do not know the full plans of the new building owners.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Kimball Bayles passes away, Peak Three Theater closed

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Kimball’s Peak Three Theater in Downtown Colorado Springs is closed until further notice while staff mourn the loss of owner Kimball Bayles. The titles that are normally found on the marquee of one of Colorado Springs’ only independent movie theaters, Kimball’s Peak Three Theater, are gone. In their place is a tribute […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 The Point

See the Inside of Colorado’s Dunafon Castle

Six miles west of Morrison, Colorado, tucked away amongst the trees in the middle of the idyllic Bear Creek Canyon, sits a majestic castle. Colorado's Dunafon Castle looks as though it was plucked directly from a fairytale. The Jefferson County castle sits on seventeen acres with several scenic ponds and lush landscaping.
MORRISON, CO
KXRM

Jan. 16 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. PEDRO DANIEL CISNEROS-MENA is a White Male, 18 years old, 6’ tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CISNEROS-MENA is wanted for Felony Menacing, Disorderly Conduct and Trespass 1. SPENCER […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Woman stabbed in fight near Colorado Springs shopping center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man has been arrested and a woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a fight near a shopping center in Colorado Springs. Police officers were called to the area of 2800 South Academy on reports of a fight involving several people, according to Colorado Springs Police. Police say that during the fight a woman was cut across her face.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

