Park Meadows is one of the largest shopping centers in Denver. It is located to the south of the city and was inaugurated in 1999. It is quite pleasant to walk through its very beautiful outdoor design that includes play areas, for events and more to spend a fun afternoon with the family. One of the things that make this mall more striking are its excellent restaurants such as the Brazilian Fogo de Chao, The Cheesecake Factory or Seasons 52. But you can also go shopping in major stores such as the American fashion brand Michael Kors, the Apple Store, GAP, Urban Outfitters and departmental Nordstrom and Dillard's, among others.

