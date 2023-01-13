Read full article on original website
salemleader.com
Susan Elaine Jackson
Susan Elaine Jackson, age 63, of Campbellsburg, passed away Saturday, January 14 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. Susan was born July 19, 1959, in Salem the daughter of Herman and Peggy Chaney Jackson. She was a retired employee of Kimball’s and a private health care provider. She was a member of Mt. Hebron Church.
salemleader.com
Patricia "Pat" Ann (Kelley) Zollman
Patricia "Pat" Ann (Kelley) Zollman, age 89, a native and resident of Scottsburg, Indiana, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at her residence, surrounded by her beloved family. She was born on June 14, 1933 to the late Charles B. Kelley and the late Iva (Broady) Kelley. Pat was a longtime member of Scottsburg First Christian Church but loved to attend Fairview Christian Church, her childhood and young adult church.
wamwamfm.com
Ronald (Ronnie) Kenneth Lewis
Ronald (Ronnie) Kenneth Lewis, 71, of Washington was taken unexpectedly on January 10, 2023. Ronnie was born to and preceded in death to Paul Kenneth Lewis, and Vera May Evans Gross on October 10, 1951. After graduation from Washington High School in 1969, he was employed by and retired from AT&T where he was a hard-working lineman.
Jasper church wraps up major renovations
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — It has been a little over a month since St. Joseph Catholic Church opened their doors for the first time after being closed for nearly two years. Major renovations are finally complete. Parishioners got to see the changes for the first time on December 10 during a special dedication mass. “They […]
wdrb.com
Visitation for Scottsburg radio station owner scheduled for Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A visitation is scheduled for Sunday for a local radio station owner who had a stroke while on a cruise. Ray Rice originally suffered a stroke while on a Caribbean cruise aboard a Virgin Voyages ship. He had to wait until the next day for an ambulance to take him five hours to a hospital in Playa del Carmen.
wamwamfm.com
Vicki Jean Gabbart
Vicki Jean Gabbart, 64 of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on January 5, 2023. Vicki was born at Tyndall Air Force Base, FL on June 7, 1958 to the late Glen Woodward and Jean Slater Woodward. Vicki was employed by the Knox County Housing Authority and was a member...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – January 16, 2023
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Joshua M. Fisher; Crystal D. Crowe; Andrew M. Churchill; David R. Enlow; Kristen A. Bingham; Ditton J. Baptiste; Roy G. Cox; Stephanie K. Hageman; Lori L. Lamar; Tonija E. Greene; Benjamin J. Heitzman; Noah J. Jones; William D. Fleming; David L. Herth; Miranda K. Harrell; Brooklyn A. Haeberlin; Nathan J. Hart; Rylan M. King; Clayton L. Jones; Jeffrey M. Phillips; Maura G. Simokaitis; Ethan F. Newgent; Noemi J. Salazarvalencia; Linda K. Stout; William L. Lyle; Michael F. Link; Matthew M. Vrabic; Susan E. Miller; Stephanie M. Merry; Audrey J. Tabor; Lingshuang Lu; Roy E. Whetstine, II; Ryan D. Wilkinson; Morgan D. White.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WLKY.com
Ethan Hawke movie 'Wildcat' using Louisville's historic St. James Court as a set
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Production is in full swing for Ethan Hawke's new movie being shot around the Louisville region. And we just got our first look at one of the sets. Crews and cars were spotted at St. James Court in Old Louisville on Friday. If you haven't heard,...
witzamfm.com
Stens Corporation Leaving Jasper
Jasper- The Stens Corporation has announced they will be moving their corporate headquarters from. Arrowhead Engineering, who Stens joined in 2016, made the announcement on Monday, January 16th. The group recently announced the opening of a 54,000 square foot warehouse in Portland, Tennessee. According to a release, 400 full-time jobs will be created within the company in July of 2023.
WLKY.com
Gordon Ramsay Steak now open in southern Indiana, taking reservations
The long-awaited addition to the Kentuckiana dining scene by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is now open. Gordon Ramsay Steak was a little behind schedule in opening, slated to be serving up the famous chef's creations by the end of 2022, but it finally had its first dinner service last weekend, according to the restaurant.
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – January 16, 2023
No Valid Driver’s License / Operating with Expired Plates: Deborah J. Decker, $141. Child Restraint System Violation / Speeding: Angel D. Nunez, $141. No Valid Driver’s License: Antonio Villalta, $141. Disregarding Official Traffic Control Device: Philip D. Letterman; Noe A. Garcia, $141. Speeding: Riddhish L. Patel; Richard L....
Great News – ‘Jughead’ is Free Thanks to Indiana Conservation Officers
While it may not be fun to talk about, I think most of us understand that death is a necessary part of nature. In the wild, animals die all of the time, often so that other animals (including us humans) can live - we can accept that fact. We have a much harder time (or at least we should) accepting when animals die for no reason, or when an animal's death is completely avoidable. Thankfully, this is NOT an article about an animal dying - quite the opposite. This is a story about a deer that is alive today thanks to a handful of humans.
bsquarebulletin.com
Bloomington gives $500 fine after activist writes “VOTE” on street, cites code on defacing property
Area resident Thomas Westgård has been fined $500 by Bloomington after writing “VOTE” on a city street. Westgård sent The B Square a photo of the letter that he reported receiving from the city on Friday. The letter, signed by Bloomington public works director Adam Wason,...
salemleader.com
Salem wrestlers win county tourney
Harley Schocke, center, was one of many Salem Lion wrestlers who won their classes at the Washington County Mayhem at Eastern last Thursday, giving them the county championship.
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 13, 2023
3:46 p.m. James Banks, 22, Bedford, strangulation, battery resulting in bodily injury. 12:18 a.m. 911 call in the 2000 block of 16th Street. 12:21 a.m. Report of a disabled vehicle at State Road 37 and 5th Street. 1:23 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle in the 400 block of...
korncountry.com
Bomb threat called in to Brown County High School
NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a bomb threat at Brown County High School on Friday. It was determined to be a hoax. Authorities at the sheriff’s office said the persons responsible for a false threat called in to the town of Nashville about a month ago, are the same people responsible for this one.
korncountry.com
Edinburgh Fire and Rescue delivers baby girl
EDINBURGH, Ind. – It was a special Friday morning for the crews at Edinburgh Fire and Rescue. Early in the morning, they were called to a residence where a woman was about to give birth to a child. Squad 41 and Ambulance 41 responded, evaluated, and prepared the patient...
salemleader.com
Eastern wins old-fashioned high school thriller
The Eastern High School boys' basketball team celebrated home coming with a 39-38 win over visiting North Harrison Friday. The Musketeers got two free throws in the final 10 seconds from senior Jacob Cherry to seal the win. They will be back in action Saturday at Paoli. Salem was in...
ISP release photo of Perry Co. crash that killed one and injured one
Perry County Sheriff, Alan Malone, says there was a head-on collision on State Road 237 near Sparkle Road on Friday night.
