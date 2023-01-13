Read full article on original website
Related
Jasper church wraps up major renovations
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — It has been a little over a month since St. Joseph Catholic Church opened their doors for the first time after being closed for nearly two years. Major renovations are finally complete. Parishioners got to see the changes for the first time on December 10 during a special dedication mass. “They […]
salemleader.com
Homebrew competition
Radius Indiana invites local homebrewers to put their skills to the test in its first-ever regional Home Brewing Competition Saturday, March 18, in Jasper. As the regional economic development organization for the region, Radius works to create opportunities for entrepreneurs to further develop their products and ideas. The new homebrew competition is the latest initiative for residents to showcase their talents.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wdrb.com
Visitation for Scottsburg radio station owner scheduled for Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A visitation is scheduled for Sunday for a local radio station owner who had a stroke while on a cruise. Ray Rice originally suffered a stroke while on a Caribbean cruise aboard a Virgin Voyages ship. He had to wait until the next day for an ambulance to take him five hours to a hospital in Playa del Carmen.
WLKY.com
Gordon Ramsay Steak now open in southern Indiana, taking reservations
The long-awaited addition to the Kentuckiana dining scene by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is now open. Gordon Ramsay Steak was a little behind schedule in opening, slated to be serving up the famous chef's creations by the end of 2022, but it finally had its first dinner service last weekend, according to the restaurant.
salemleader.com
Susan Elaine Jackson
Susan Elaine Jackson, age 63, of Campbellsburg, passed away Saturday, January 14 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. Susan was born July 19, 1959, in Salem the daughter of Herman and Peggy Chaney Jackson. She was a retired employee of Kimball’s and a private health care provider. She was a member of Mt. Hebron Church.
witzamfm.com
Stens Corporation Leaving Jasper
Jasper- The Stens Corporation has announced they will be moving their corporate headquarters from. Arrowhead Engineering, who Stens joined in 2016, made the announcement on Monday, January 16th. The group recently announced the opening of a 54,000 square foot warehouse in Portland, Tennessee. According to a release, 400 full-time jobs will be created within the company in July of 2023.
Great News – ‘Jughead’ is Free Thanks to Indiana Conservation Officers
While it may not be fun to talk about, I think most of us understand that death is a necessary part of nature. In the wild, animals die all of the time, often so that other animals (including us humans) can live - we can accept that fact. We have a much harder time (or at least we should) accepting when animals die for no reason, or when an animal's death is completely avoidable. Thankfully, this is NOT an article about an animal dying - quite the opposite. This is a story about a deer that is alive today thanks to a handful of humans.
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 16, 2023
12:45 a.m. Christopher Fleetwood, 37, Bedford, invasion of privacy. 12:01 p.m. Amanda Pelfree, 34, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 12:39 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 16th Street. 12:45 a.m. Protective order violation in the 2000 block of Industrial Park Drive. A male was...
salemleader.com
Patricia "Pat" Ann (Kelley) Zollman
Patricia "Pat" Ann (Kelley) Zollman, age 89, a native and resident of Scottsburg, Indiana, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at her residence, surrounded by her beloved family. She was born on June 14, 1933 to the late Charles B. Kelley and the late Iva (Broady) Kelley. Pat was a longtime member of Scottsburg First Christian Church but loved to attend Fairview Christian Church, her childhood and young adult church.
salemleader.com
Salem wrestlers win county tourney
Harley Schocke, center, was one of many Salem Lion wrestlers who won their classes at the Washington County Mayhem at Eastern last Thursday, giving them the county championship.
bsquarebulletin.com
Bloomington gives $500 fine after activist writes “VOTE” on street, cites code on defacing property
Area resident Thomas Westgård has been fined $500 by Bloomington after writing “VOTE” on a city street. Westgård sent The B Square a photo of the letter that he reported receiving from the city on Friday. The letter, signed by Bloomington public works director Adam Wason,...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – January 16, 2023
No Valid Driver’s License / Operating with Expired Plates: Deborah J. Decker, $141. Child Restraint System Violation / Speeding: Angel D. Nunez, $141. No Valid Driver’s License: Antonio Villalta, $141. Disregarding Official Traffic Control Device: Philip D. Letterman; Noe A. Garcia, $141. Speeding: Riddhish L. Patel; Richard L....
wdrb.com
Agency inspects CenterPoint facilities in southern Indiana after CO concerns on Christmas Eve
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana utility regulators have inspected records of a natural gas supplier in southern Indiana after carbon monoxide issues in Clarksville and the surrounding area on Christmas Eve. An email from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to state lawmakers said the agency is reviewing records after inspecting...
Chef Gordon Ramsay’s Mouth-Watering Southern Indiana Restaurant is Open
Recently, I was catching up on Hell's Kitchen and the episode featured some very rare meat. Let me clarify, the steaks and fish were cold, and the contestants were sent to the pantry to be scolded by Chef Ramsay. If the action is like this at Gordon Ramsay's restaurants, we could end up with dinner and a show.
Look: Deer known as 'Jughead' rescued in Indiana
Authorities in Indiana said a deer known to locals as "Jughead" was freed from the plastic jug stuck over its head.
korncountry.com
Edinburgh Fire and Rescue delivers baby girl
EDINBURGH, Ind. – It was a special Friday morning for the crews at Edinburgh Fire and Rescue. Early in the morning, they were called to a residence where a woman was about to give birth to a child. Squad 41 and Ambulance 41 responded, evaluated, and prepared the patient...
WLKY.com
Indiana state lawmaker enters race for Mayor of New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — An Indiana state lawmaker is running for New Albany Mayor. Republican Ed Clere filed paperwork on Thursday. He says he will make city/county cooperation on parks a top priority. He also supports merging the city and county 911 services and pledged better communication on projects...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Briar Chestnut, 31, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Oscar Mercedes Cruz, 27, of Washington, was arrested on counts of FAILURE TO APPEAR, False Informing, Dealing in Schedule I Controlled Substance, and Possession of Controlled Substance. No bond was set. Enrique...
Two-Century Old Indiana Train Tunnel is Said to Be Haunted By the Old Night Watchman
This train tunnel has an eerie past. Depending on where you look, this tunnel has a couple of different names, but they're all referring to the Tunnelton Tunnel in Lawrence County, Indiana. According to BridgeHunter.com this specific tunnel was built in 1857, is 1,700 feet long, and is still open to traffic, so you just may catch a train going through it. However some legends about this tunnel claim that you may see more than just trains if you are to visit the Tunnelton Tunnel.
Comments / 0