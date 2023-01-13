ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

No. 4 Alabama wins at Vanderbilt to claim seventh straight victory

Fourth-ranked Alabama defeated Vanderbilt, 78-66, on Tuesday night at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville. The Crimson Tide claimed its seventh straight victory and moved to 5-0 in true road games as Alabama advanced to 16-2 (6-0 SEC). The Tide has now won its first six SEC games by double-digit points, averaging a margin of victory of 21.0 points per contest.
Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy enters NCAA transfer portal

Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy has entered the transfer portal, BamaOnLine has confirmed. He is the 15th Crimson Tide player to transfer either during or after the season. Kennedy suffered a season-ending knee injury in Alabama's game against Arkansas. He exited the road game with an apparent injury, needed help to the locker room and did not return.
Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George announces transfer destination

Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George has found a new home. George announced Monday he is transferring to Florida after officially entering the NCAA transfer portal when the window opened on Dec. 5. In Gainesville, Fla., George will play for former Crimson Tide assistant coach Billy Napier. George is one of five offensive linemen to transfer, joining Tanner Bowles, Tommy Brockermeyer, Javion Cohen and Amari Kight.
Records reveal Darius Miles provided gun but did not shoot victim

More details have emerged regarding Darius Miles’ arrest on a capital murder charge. Miles was one of two men charged in the murder of Janea Jonae Harris, 23, of Birmingham in a fatal shooting that took place early Sunday morning on The Strip in Tuscaloosa, Ala. But court records that were released on Tuesday revealed Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland fired the shot that killed Harris, according to the records obtained by Carol Robinson of AL.com.
