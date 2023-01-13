ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player

Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
247Sports

With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
247Sports

Former Vols QB announces transfer commitment

It didn’t take long for transferring Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson to determine where he’ll continue his career. The former Top247 prospect, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, announced via social media on Sunday that he has committed to Indiana, his home-state program. Jackson, a two-time state championship-winning quarterback at Cedar Grove High School in Greenwood, was coming off a visit to Bloomington this weekend – his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, is a star basketball player for the Hoosiers as well.
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Predicts College Football's 'Next Georgia'

Paul Finebaum's pick is in. While Georgia appears to be ready to dominate college football for years to come, the ESPN college football analyst sees one program as the "next Georgia." Finebaum believes Ohio State is best situated to do so. "They have everything you need to contend," Finebaum said ...
The Spun

Look: Alabama Player Is Transferring To SEC Rival

Former Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George Jr. is defecting to a different SEC program. On Monday, George announced his commitment to Florida on Twitter. The former three-star recruit, who declared his intention to enter the transfer portal in late November, has two years of eligibility ...
Jameson Steward

The Auburn Tigers' Challenging 2023 Football Schedule

The 2022 football season didn't go the way Auburn fans hoped. Auburn finished 5-7 on the year and 2-6 in SEC play. However, Auburn received a boost at the end of the season by the way Cadelic Williams reenergized the team and fan base. Also, Auburn hired Hugh Freeze as its next football coach following the conclusion of the 2022 football season.
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Praying For Major College Football Program

Tragedy struck the college football world on Sunday morning. A Georgia football player and a team recruiting staffer were killed in a car accident early this weekend. Bulldogs lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in the accident, while two other passengers ...
On3.com

Timeline of 5-star CB Cormani McClain's wild recruitment

The world of high school football recruiting has no shortage of intrigue and drama, but it’s safe to say no one has made things quite as interesting as Lakeland (Fla.) Five-Star Plus+ cornerback and Miami commit Cormani McClain. The No. 3 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus, McClain has...
247Sports

