Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Related
Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player
Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
Ole Miss fans are mad Hugh Freeze is finding success at Auburn
The Ole Miss message boards are filled with salt while Hugh Freeze continues to recruit well for Auburn football.
Former Vols QB announces transfer commitment
It didn’t take long for transferring Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson to determine where he’ll continue his career. The former Top247 prospect, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, announced via social media on Sunday that he has committed to Indiana, his home-state program. Jackson, a two-time state championship-winning quarterback at Cedar Grove High School in Greenwood, was coming off a visit to Bloomington this weekend – his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, is a star basketball player for the Hoosiers as well.
Lane Kiffin Is Reportedly Landing Major Quarterback Transfer
Lane Kiffin is reportedly on the verge of landing a huge quarterback transfer for the Rebels. According to OutKick.com's Glenn Guilbeau, former five-star and LSU QB Walker Howard could soon transfer to Ole Miss per sources close to both programs. Howard visited Oxford on Friday and is said to have ...
Ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles allegedly killed woman 'because she wouldn't talk to him,' mom says
The mother of the victim in a fatal shooting allegedly involving former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man broke her silence on social media.
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
Paul Finebaum Has Bold Suggestion For Alabama Defensive Coordinator
Changes are afoot in Tuscaloosa when it comes to Alabama's defensive coordinator. And during his regular Monday radio segment on WJOX, college football commentator Paul Finebaum hopped on with "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" to discuss which DC hire would excite the Tide's fanbase the most. As ...
Paul Finebaum Predicts College Football's 'Next Georgia'
Paul Finebaum's pick is in. While Georgia appears to be ready to dominate college football for years to come, the ESPN college football analyst sees one program as the "next Georgia." Finebaum believes Ohio State is best situated to do so. "They have everything you need to contend," Finebaum said ...
Auburn lands in-state PWO running back Christian Burnette
The Auburn Tigers are rounding out their loaded running back room with an in-state back.
Fact or Fiction: Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Next Alabama DC, Will Muschamp's Future
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he determines if Pete Golding was silently fired at Alabama...
Former UGA Linebacker Finds New Home
Former Georgia linebacker MJ Sherman has commit to play for the Nebraska Cornhuskers next season
Former Florida State defensive back lands with SEC program
Another former Seminole earns an opportunity elsewhere.
Five-star LB Sammy Brown enjoys another visit to Georgia
The Jefferson (Ga.) High standout was in Athens for the National Championship celebration festivities.
Look: Alabama Player Is Transferring To SEC Rival
Former Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George Jr. is defecting to a different SEC program. On Monday, George announced his commitment to Florida on Twitter. The former three-star recruit, who declared his intention to enter the transfer portal in late November, has two years of eligibility ...
Greg McElroy 'Concerned' For Major College Football Program
Greg McElroy believes Florida Gators fans must exude more patience next season. On Always College Football (h/t Saturday Down South), the ESPN analyst said he's "concerned" about Florida supporters expecting too rapid of a turnaround in Billy Napier's second season as head coach. "I think ...
The Auburn Tigers' Challenging 2023 Football Schedule
The 2022 football season didn't go the way Auburn fans hoped. Auburn finished 5-7 on the year and 2-6 in SEC play. However, Auburn received a boost at the end of the season by the way Cadelic Williams reenergized the team and fan base. Also, Auburn hired Hugh Freeze as its next football coach following the conclusion of the 2022 football season.
Kirk Herbstreit Is Praying For Major College Football Program
Tragedy struck the college football world on Sunday morning. A Georgia football player and a team recruiting staffer were killed in a car accident early this weekend. Bulldogs lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in the accident, while two other passengers ...
Official: Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Marcus Alexander was a 4-star recruit who had been waiting for his chance to break into Bill Bedenbaugh's lineup.
Timeline of 5-star CB Cormani McClain's wild recruitment
The world of high school football recruiting has no shortage of intrigue and drama, but it’s safe to say no one has made things quite as interesting as Lakeland (Fla.) Five-Star Plus+ cornerback and Miami commit Cormani McClain. The No. 3 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus, McClain has...
247Sports
70K+
Followers
419K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 10