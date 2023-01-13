Read full article on original website
Three fatally injured in fiery DUI crash at freeway interchange in Murrieta
Three people were fatally injured today when a 21- year-old woman allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire that consumed the vehicle.
North County man ejected from car during fatal crash identified
A man that was killed in a Fallbrook crash on the morning of Jan. 7 has been identified by authorities.
Woman hit by car at UTC mall, driver arrested on suspicion of DUI, hit-and-run
A 33-year-old man was arrested for alleged DUI and hit-and-run after his vehicle struck and injured a 65-year-old woman who was entering the Westfield UTC mall from the parking structure.
Armed Suspect Wounded in Police Shooting in Neighborhood Near El Cajon
An armed suspect was wounded Tuesday when San Diego police opened fire on him during a confrontation in a neighborhood east of El Cajon, authorities reported. The law enforcement shooting in the 800 block of La Cresta Boulevard in Crest occurred shortly before 5 p.m., sheriff’s Lt. Ryan Wisniewski said.
Stabbing in College East leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in El Cajon
An investigation is underway after a stabbing at a pharmacy in San Diego's College East neighborhood escalated to a deadly officer-involved shooting in El Cajon Tuesday afternoon.
DUI suspected after car hits woman at UTC Mall: police
A woman is recovering after being hit by a car while walking into the UTC Mall, Monday afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Suspect in fatal stabbing dies in East County police shooting
A man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman Tuesday at a College East pharmacy died in a shooting involving San Diego police at a home in unincorporated El Cajon, authorities said.
Pregnant Woman Hit by SD Work Vehicle in Parking Lot and Taken to Hospital
A pregnant woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday after being struck by a city of San Diego work vehicle in a parking lot, police said. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of East Mission Bay Drive at 5:22 a.m. and found the woman had suffered minor scrapes and bruises, according to police. She had been walking in a parking lot prior to being hit.
Burglary Suspect Arrested, Stolen Property Recovered.
- EVERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OF THE MONTH THREE GREAT BANDS - A man is behind bars on suspicion of breaking into a North County business and stealing around $20,000 worth of property. The burglary happened on Sunday, January 15 around 9:00 p.m. in the 2400 block of Business Park Drive...
Motorized scooter rider identified in fatal East County crash
A man who was killed last week while riding a motorized scooter on an El Cajon roadway has been identified by authorities.
Man hit, killed while walking on I-5
A man was fatally struck by a car while walking within the traffic lanes of northbound Interstate 5 on Thursday, said California Highway Patrol.
Aspiring musician killed in drive-by shooting in Encanto
Aspiring musician killed in drive-by shooting in Encanto; Najee Woods, 23, was walking home from a trolley stop when he was shot and killed
Female pedestrian seriously injured in Mira Mesa hit-and-run crash
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A female pedestrian was not expected to survive injuries she suffered when she was struck by a Cadillac sedan in the Mira Mesa neighborhood of San Diego Saturday evening. The crash was reported at 1:31 p.m. in the 10200 block of Camino Ruiz, according to San...
Road-raged man in BMW shoots at man in Ocean Beach after verbal fight
SAN DIEGO — A man was shot at after exiting Interstate 8 in Ocean Beach Saturday morning when a BMW driver who was allegedly driving erratically approached his vehicle and started a verbal altercation. Authorities were called to Catalina Court, a residential street in Ocean Beach, around 10:25 a.m....
Man found dead in bushes near Pechanga Arena identified
A man found dead lying in the bushes last week in the Midway District has been identified by the San Diego County Medical's Examiner Office.
3 arrests made in connection to jewelry theft ring
Three Romanian nationals have been arrested on suspicion of elderly theft as part of a nationwide jewelry theft ring, announced the San Diego Police Department Tuesday.
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle near Mission Bay identified
A homeless man who was fatally struck by a vehicle near Mission Bay on Dec. 30 has been identified by authorities.
Man identified in Encinitas hit-and-run crash
A San Diego man has been identified as the victim in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Encinitas on New Year’s Day.
Search & Rescue Effort After Car Discovered On Flooded Road | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-15-23 7:00 am approx LOCATION: Saturn Blvd JNO Sunset Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: San Diego City Lifeguards were on patrol in the flood-proned area of the Tijuana River Valley and discovered a Jeep Cherokee with a trailer was in the middle of a flooded roadway. The driver’s door was open and the water was up to the windows of the Jeep. The Lifeguards called out to see if anyone was inside and got no response. The SDFD Copter 2 was brought in to search downstream for any victim that may have been swept downstream. The Copter did not find anyone. The SDFD Bomb Squad was brought in so their drone could be used to look inside the vehicle. They did not find anyone. The 1st Responders will wait for the water level to recede before any further investigation. Someone had moved the City’s barricades from the roadway, which may have led to this incident. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Four people escape safely after plane crash at Montgomery Field
Four people escaped safely Sunday after a small plane crashed at Montgomery Field, authorities said.
