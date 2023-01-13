ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Pregnant Woman Hit by SD Work Vehicle in Parking Lot and Taken to Hospital

A pregnant woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday after being struck by a city of San Diego work vehicle in a parking lot, police said. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of East Mission Bay Drive at 5:22 a.m. and found the woman had suffered minor scrapes and bruises, according to police. She had been walking in a parking lot prior to being hit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Burglary Suspect Arrested, Stolen Property Recovered.

- EVERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OF THE MONTH THREE GREAT BANDS - A man is behind bars on suspicion of breaking into a North County business and stealing around $20,000 worth of property. The burglary happened on Sunday, January 15 around 9:00 p.m. in the 2400 block of Business Park Drive...
VISTA, CA
San Diego Channel

Female pedestrian seriously injured in Mira Mesa hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A female pedestrian was not expected to survive injuries she suffered when she was struck by a Cadillac sedan in the Mira Mesa neighborhood of San Diego Saturday evening. The crash was reported at 1:31 p.m. in the 10200 block of Camino Ruiz, according to San...
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Search & Rescue Effort After Car Discovered On Flooded Road | San Diego

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-15-23 7:00 am approx LOCATION: Saturn Blvd JNO Sunset Rd CITY: San Diego DETAILS: San Diego City Lifeguards were on patrol in the flood-proned area of the Tijuana River Valley and discovered a Jeep Cherokee with a trailer was in the middle of a flooded roadway. The driver’s door was open and the water was up to the windows of the Jeep. The Lifeguards called out to see if anyone was inside and got no response. The SDFD Copter 2 was brought in to search downstream for any victim that may have been swept downstream. The Copter did not find anyone. The SDFD Bomb Squad was brought in so their drone could be used to look inside the vehicle. They did not find anyone. The 1st Responders will wait for the water level to recede before any further investigation. Someone had moved the City’s barricades from the roadway, which may have led to this incident. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy