Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson has taken his last snap as a Raven: all in or fold? | What's Wright?
Lamar Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to their first-round playoff game against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Nick explains different teams have different rules for players with injuries traveling to games. Because Jackson did not travel with the team Nick believes a divorce is eminent between the two parties and looks to the everything that has led up to this point. Nick and Damonza play all in or fold and believe Jackson has already played his last snap as a Raven.
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
Bengals win expensive victory, Josh Allen's turnover woes continue | What's Wright?
The Cincinnati Bengals held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens, thanks to Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble recovery TD and will face the Buffalo Bills, who narrowly defeated the Miami Dolphins. However, Nick Wright is concerned about Josh Allen's play, who continues to struggle with taking care of the football (threw two interceptions against the Dolphins). Watch as he explains why he is not convinced that Allen will lead Bills Mafia to the promise land.
FOX Sports
Brock Purdy ranks dead last in Craig's Top Playoff QBs | THE CARTON SHOW
Brock Purdy may not have lost a game since taking the mantle of starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, but that doesn't mean he's ranked high in Craig Carton's list of Top QB's remaining in the playoffs. Watch as Craig breaks down why Purdy is dead last, which QB lands at the top spot, and why Daniel Jones outranks Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott.
FOX Sports
NFL odds on Lamar Jackson's next team, including Jets, Falcons, Raiders
As soon as the game clock struck double zeroes in the Baltimore Ravens' wild-card round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night, all eyes turned to quarterback Lamar Jackson and his possible impending free agency. Jackson, who did not play Sunday due to a knee sprain, is headed for...
FOX Sports
Giants upset Vikings 31-24, Daniel Jones the real deal? | THE CARTON SHOW
And just as Craig Carton predicted, the New York Giants pulled off the upset in Wild Card Weekend, defeating the. Minnesota Vikings 31-24 and securing their first playoff win since SB XLVI. Daniel Jones was a big part of that win, completing 24 of his 35 passes, two of those being touchdowns. Craig Carton talks the highlights of the game, and decides how much of this loss was on Kirk Cousins and the Vikings.
FOX Sports
Has Josh Allen shown signs of regression? | THE HERD
The Buffalo Bills may have walked away with the victory over the Miami Dolphins, but it was not in a pretty fashion. Josh Allen struggled, throwing two interception and fumbling away a Dolphins touchdown. He was also sacked seven times. Allen's recent turnover bug raises a concern for the Bills as they continue their playoff journey. Colin Cowherd explains why Buffalo's playoff run could end soon.
FOX Sports
Trevor Lawrence, Daniel Jones emerge; secret of 49ers' success: NFL notes and analysis
Super Wild Card Weekend has certainly lived up to the hype, with a series of dramatic games that have left us clinging to our seats. The ups and downs of playoff football test the theories touted by old-school coaches and "nerds" (the analytics crowd) around the game. Although it is too early to determine which group is right, there are plenty of things to discuss with one game remaining on the holiday weekend.
FOX Sports
Tom Brady on his NFL future: 'It'll be one day at a time' | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright weighs in on Tom Brady’s future and explains he is done being a difference maker in the NFL. Nick explores possible landing spots for Brady next season and explains there are a limited number of available openings.
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson's cryptic IG post foretell Ravens divorce? | THE CARTON SHOW
There was a lot of speculation following Lamar Jackson's absence from the Baltimore Ravens' wild-card match against the Cincinnati Bengals, and adding fuel to the fire was the quarterback's cryptic Instagram post that seemed to hint at a coming divorce. Craig Carton and Mark Schlereth dissect the post, and try to decide which teams would be the best landing spots for Lamar.
Comments / 0