Black rappers call out double standard of using hip-hop lyrics as evidence in rapper Young Thug’s criminal trial

If the lyrics of a song corresponds with evidence of a crime to the point that certain details, not released to the public, is used, then it does bring up probable cause to Investigate such lyrics.
Kyrie Irving was suspended fined and ordered to do goofy tar and feathering acts for tweeting a movie that Jeff Bezos profit off of. Now think about that.
Some of these rappers keep up beef or become targets. Keep it 💯. I've been in the world over half a century and haven't seen many R&B, Country Western, or any other genre's artist murdered or had as many attempts on their lives as these rap artist.
Related
Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future among notable potential witnesses who could be called in YSL trial
Inside Of Young Thug’s Atlanta Mansion Shown In New Video
Joe Budden Doesn’t Think It’s a Coincidence That Gucci Mane’s Artists Are Constantly Getting Into Trouble
Trump, Young Thug cases put Fulton County prosecutor's vision in focus
The State Wants Lil Wayne & Birdman To Testify Against Young Thug
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, Addresses Tory Lanez Assault Trial
Famed Rapper Reportedly Missing
Famed Rapper Dies
Gangsta Boo Net Worth Revisited Amid Mysterious Cause of Death: 'Queen of Memphis' Title Justified?
Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife
Juelz Santana’s Wife Kimbella Reveals Couple Have Called It Quits
Lil Nas X Reveals That He Is The Father Of A Baby Boy
Two hip-hop producers arrested after LAPD recovers stockpile of guns in Studio City
Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed
'I'm Holding On By A Thread': Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Crying, Talks Shielding Kids From Kanye West Co-Parenting Drama
50 Cent Spurred to Apologize to Megan Thee Stallion Due to Tory Lanez’s Jail Call
Photos Of Megan Thee Stallion's Injured Foot, Tory Lanez Gun Revealed
Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri
NBA Youngboy Reveals His Top Five Rappers
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 155