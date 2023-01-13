Read full article on original website
Animals rescued from Marked Tree fire recover in Wynne
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many animals were sent to a rescue clinic in Wynne after a fire destroyed a rescuer’s home in Marked Tree. Almost 20 cats and dogs arrived at the Wynne Animal Rescue Veterinary Clinic on Monday afternoon. Jessica Mays, a veterinary technician at the clinic, said...
Fire destroys volunteer animal rescuer’s house
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 12:58 p.m. the Marked Tree Animal Rescue posted to Facebook about a volunteer’s house being on fire at the 100 block of Nathan Drive in Marked Tree. The homeowners were present at the time of the fire. First responders and neighbors knew the...
2 found dead after house fire in Kennett, Mo.
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were found dead after a house fire in Kennett. According to the Kennett Fire Department, a 911 call at 4:14 a.m. on Friday, January 13 reported a fire at a home in the 1100 block of Masterson Street. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames...
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting. According to the initial incident report, officers were called to the 700-block of Meadowbrook Street at 3:21 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. When Officer Darius Johnston arrived, he found 48-year-old John Odoms, Jr., lying in the driveway,...
Trumann woman struck and killed on I-555
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 43-year-old Trumann woman died Monday night when a car struck her on the interstate. According to Arkansas State Police, the incident happened at 7:18 p.m. on Interstate 555 at the 29-mile marker in Poinsett County. Martha Jean Burgess was walking across the interstate when...
Steele Fire Department hosts retirement celebration
STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) - After 60 years of service, Eddie Gilbert is hanging up his helmet and gear. The Steele Fire Department will host a retirement celebration for Chief Eddie Gilbert on Jan. 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. According to a social media event, the recognition ceremony will...
Blytheville Police issue warrant for murder suspect
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Blytheville Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday morning. According to the police chief, Dandre Whitfield, 25, was shot and killed. A warrant for Malik Dority, 26, was issued for first degree murder. The department did not provide a location for where the shooting...
Plans for new terminal set at Jonesboro Airport
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Municipal Airport will look a little different in the next couple of months as they work to upgrade the terminal. In a commission meeting the airport showed off renderings of a new terminal that they will be putting out bids for next month. President...
Two dead in Kennett fire
Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today. Illinois Sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against Governor...
Former police chief charged with felony after selling gun to pawn shop
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) – The former Hoxie Police Chief is facing felony charges after an investigation into a pawned police department gun. According to the affidavit for an arrest warrant, an Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division Special Agent, determined former chief Glen Smith stole a police department-owned rifle to pay “for a cell phone bill.”
More additions heading to the Greensboro Village
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hilltop will look a little bit different soon as another addition to Greensboro Village will be under construction in the coming days. Hilltop is one of the fastest-growing areas in Jonesboro. This strip mall is only one of many additions that will be coming to the popular area according to Gary Harpole, who is a managing partner at Halsey, Thrasher, Harpole Realty.
License plate reader helps find a stolen car
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2:16 p.m. a Jonesboro Police Officer was notified by the license plate reader of a stolen car nearby. The officer observed his surroundings and noticed that the car was at the same stop light as him. The officer confirmed the license...
Poplar Bluff Police Department asks for help finding man with active warrant
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – The Poplar Bluff Police Department asks the public for any information on the whereabouts of a man with an active warrant through probation and parole. Dennis Eugene Campbell, 44, was last seen near Pine Street and C Street. Campbell has an active warrant through...
Communication issues after gun scare at local school
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - After a scare in the Brookland School District last week led to a technology mishap that the school is thankful was just a false alarm as parents hope it doesn’t happen again. “I got a call saying, mom, you just need to know, don’t freak...
Police: Brookland man accused of raping minor
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland man could spend the next 10 to 40 years in prison after being arrested on suspicion of rape. According to the Brookland Police Department, Lazarus Darnell Robinson-McMiller was arrested after a child went to their teacher on Jan. 12 and reported they had been sexually assaulted multiple times and was able to recount the events in vivid detail.
New business going into the former Pier1
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The corner of Highland and Caraway is probably one of the busiest intersections in Jonesboro. With all the traffic and surrounding businesses nearby, what could be missing?. Haag Brown Real Estate announced a new business is coming to the former Pier1 in Jonesboro. No word on...
Amazon delivery turns into a police investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Have you ever ordered a package from Amazon and it wasn’t what you expected?. Josh Smith of Jonesboro ordered a package of dog food and opened a box full of license plates instead. According to a police report, 65 license plates valued at $200 were...
Greene County Tech student brings gun to school with intent to sell
On Thursday, the Greene County Tech School District was notified by law enforcement of an investigation involving stolen property in the community. During the investigation, officers discovered a junior high student brought a handgun to school with the intent to sell, and money allegedly changed hands in this transaction. According...
Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/17/23)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday featured more conference matchups all over the area. Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/17/23) Blytheville 56, Brookland 47 (Boys) Paragould 53, Nettleton 46 (Girls) Nettleton 78, Paragould 73 (Boys) West Memphis 55, Valley View 39 (Girls) West Memphis 68, Valley View 38 (Boys) Osceola 63,...
Two people rescued from submerged truck
GREENE Co. (KAIT) – Two people were rescued from a Greene County slough after the truck they were in became submerged. At 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, rescue crews from Greene and Craighead Counties were called to the area of Hyde and Lawrence Roads after the truck began taking on water.
