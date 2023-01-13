ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Jalen Ramsey’s cryptic tweetstorm adds to Rams’ post-Super Bowl misery

By Jeremy Layton
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i9Hmi_0kE1C36R00

Remember when the Rams won the Super Bowl? It was less than a year ago, but things have spiraled that quickly in Los Angeles.

Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey added to the ongoing Super Bowl hangover early Friday morning by sending out a series of cryptic tweets, seemingly hinting that he could walk away – either from the Rams or the NFL entirely.

“It is what it is! It was what it was! If that’s the end, I went out wit a BANG! Still THAT!” Ramsey tweeted.

It is what it is! It was what it was! If that’s the end, I went out wit a BANG! Still THAT! 🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/dEM63EFa4u

— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 13, 2023

He then fired off a series of follow-up tweets, with the first reading: “Seasons switching over, I come through them bih still scorching as if I didn’t notice… the ride.”

“Loyalty is priceless & it’s all I need…. Love All,” he wrote in a third tweet, with a fourth reading: “Shid is so obvious, it defeats the purpose.”

Perhaps Ramsey, 28, was simply eulogizing the 2022 season, which the Rams finished 5-12, the worst winning percentage in NFL history for a prior-year Super Bowl winner. But if it were a sign that he was on his way out of Los Angeles – or the league as a whole – it would be yet another hit for a team that has taken several in recent months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BrU6j_0kE1C36R00
Jalen Ramsey
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BafW4_0kE1C36R00
Rams head coach Sean McVay
Getty Images

The team lost a number of key players to injury this season. Quarterback Matthew Stafford missed much of the second half of the season due to a spinal cord injury and also was dealing with tendinitis in his elbow while he was playing. Wide receiver and 2021 Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for eight games. Future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald also suffered a high ankle sprain.

The Rams are also without a first-round pick in 2023 due to their years of wheeling and dealing and are projected to be $9 million over the salary cap in the upcoming season.

They got their championship – and now they are paying the bill.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
sportszion.com

Dolphins fans left stunned as HC Mike McDaniel gets caught vaping on sidelines during wild-card game vs Bills

The third NFL wild-card game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins witnessed a nail-biting ending with the Bills getting away with a three-point win at Bills Stadium. The Bills couldn’t grab any points in the last quarter, whereas the Dolphins started running up the score and came up short. We caught a brief glimpse of Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel smoking a vape pen at this critical juncture.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade

After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Has 2-Word Reaction To Giants Win

The New York Giants have won a playoff game for the first time since their 2012 Super Bowl win. Eli Manning, who led the Giants to two championships, took to social media following the big win on Sunday afternoon. The former Giants quarterback had a two-word reaction to New York's win over ...
HARRISON, NJ
Athlon Sports

Look: Dallas Cowboys Star Has Blunt Message For Stephen A. Smith

Moments after the Dallas Cowboys had routed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, in Monday night's wild-card game, Trevon Diggs had just one thing on his mind: Getting even with Stephen A. Smith.  In a social media clip relayed by SportsCenter, Diggs took to social media and delivered a message to ...
NBC Sports

What Shanahan, Warner told 49ers' locker room after wild-card win

It was a tale of two halves for the 49ers in their 41-23 NFC Wild Card Game victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers were in a tight contest after two quarters, finding themselves down one, 17-16. However, while many expected the game to remain close, ultimately it became a blowout, which delighted 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.
New York Post

Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence describes epic Waffle House order after playoff win

Trevor Lawrence embraced the role of missionary to Waffle House. The Jaguars quarterback led a remarkable comeback Saturday in Jacksonville, beating the Chargers 31-30 after falling behind 27-0, and celebrated the playoff victory with a number of teammates who had never before dined at the venerable Southern diner chain, plus significant others. Lawrence explained Tuesday that guard Brandon Scherff and backup quarterback E.J. Perry had never been to Waffle House. Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, did something unprecedented: she booked a reservation. “They were like, well, if you give us a heads-up, we can clear people out of one area. We’ve got a spot saved,”...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: Eagles Injury Report Had Notable Omission

On Tuesday, the Eagles released their initial injury report for the divisional round of the playoffs. Fans quickly noticed that Jalen Hurts wasn't on it.  Hurts has been dealing with a shoulder sprain since Dec. 18. He missed two games for the Eagles before returning in Week 18.  The fact ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Giants’ Darius Slayton looking forward to ‘plenty of boos and middle fingers’ from rival Eagles fans

The Giants had just won their first playoff game in nearly 11 years and fourth-year receiver Darius Slayton took a moment to recognize the team’s glorious past. “A franchise like this with such a rich history, this is what we’re supposed to do,” Slayton said Sunday night after the Giants’ 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round. “We’re going to try to live up to the legacy.”
MEADOWLANDS, PA
New York Post

Close-knit Giants have so many reasons to believe: ‘Feel the love’

Another intense game of pingpong unfolded on Tuesday in the center of the Giants locker room between Saquon Barkley and Davis Webb while Leonard Williams was at the adjacent table playing doubles. The top-seeded Eagles and the foreboding Linc loom on Saturday night in an NFC divisional-round playoff game and the bond among Giants players who care and fight for one another seems to have grown even tighter. To the Brian Daboll Giants, it doesn’t matter who they play, where they play the game or when they play it. They will show up, and they will show up believing. “Look, right? We’re fine for...
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
161K+
Followers
73K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy