Deadline to sign up for state subsidized health insurance, Kynect, is near

The deadline to sign up for Kentucky's subsidized health insurance program is fast approaching. Kentuckians have until Sunday to enroll. During Governor Beshear's Team Kentucky update Thursday, he urged people to act quickly."We need for anybody who lacks health care coverage to go online, and most people will find that they get some help in paying for one of those programs," Governor Beshear said.Sunday, January 15, is the deadline to apply for subsidized health insurance. Governor Beshear said it is a simple process."You can see plan options on the Kynect website – that is kynect.ky.gov. All you have to do is type in your zip code and answer some simple questions and it will point you to plan options."Beshear said staffers known as connectors can help people sign up for the appropriate plan.If Kentuckians get enrolled by Sunday, their coverage will begin February 1st. The next open enrollment period will begin in November, with that coverage beginning January 1st of next year.More information can be found can by calling the state Department of Community Based Services at 855-459-6328.