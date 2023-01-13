ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Three of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Meals Ever Are Served in Maine and New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There have been more than 400 episodes over 36 seasons of the infamous Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Over the course of all those years, host Guy Fieri has gotten to taste the best of the best from coast to coast, from meals he's familiar with to meals that were brand new to him.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Analysis Shows That Wicked Smaht People Live in New England

As New Englanders, we know that we are smaht (if you are not from New England, then yes, that means smart, and we do know how to spell it correctly). Obviously, everyone that lives in New England has different levels of intelligence, heck, to be honest, I consider myself to be smart, but I completely suck when it comes to spelling (thank you spell check).
MAINE STATE
nbcboston.com

Maine's $1.35B Mega Millions Jackpot Mystery: What We Know (and Don't)

The small town of Lebanon, Maine, just made someone a billionaire. Now the question is: who is it?. No one had ever won the Mega Millions with a ticket bought in Maine until this Friday, the 13th, with a ticket worth $1.35 billion. Maine is not one of the states that lets winners stay anonymous, so if someone claims the ticket, their name will come out.
LEBANON, ME
97.5 WOKQ

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

One of the Most Dangerous Rivers in the US is in New Hampshire

Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services?. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky to have such gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Did You Know Another Holy Donut Location Just Opened in Maine?

Potato deliciousness comes in many forms. Mashed potatoes (garlic and non), potato skins, hash browns, home fries, french fries, TATER TOTS... ...but most Mainers would probably bet their life savings that the best way to eat potatoes?. Holy. FREAKIN. Donut. And they just opened a new location this past weekend.
ARUNDEL, ME
Q97.9

12 Unwritten New Hampshire Rules That All Granite Staters Know

It's always interesting to hear what newcomers and out-of-staters think about where we live. Often times their observations are obvious. For instance, someone who's lived in Florida their whole life will definitely be shocked when experiencing their first frigid New England winter. Other times, though, they may be thinking of something more specific or obscure, like not legally having to wear a helmet on a motorcycle.
FLORIDA STATE
Q97.9

Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?

Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
PORTLAND, ME
Q106.5

What’s Up With Those Little Shacks at the End of Maine Driveways?

When you grow up in a rural spot, you take certain things for granted. Things are different out in the sticks than they are in the city. Sometimes you don't even have to go all the way into the city, before t8ings start to change. For example, if you live in the city, you're not nearly as likely to have a boat in the back yard. Or a special shed, just for all your extra firewood. Not the regular woodshed, the backup wood shed.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

12 Most Overrated and Underrated Tourist Spots in New England

Okay, here we go. See if you agree with this list of the most overrated and underrated tourists spots in all six of our New England states. I know it can be a touchy subject for sure, since emotions can play a big role in tourist destinations, attractions, and spots, especially in our own backyard. No one like to hear a favorite place being dissed. But I'll tell you one thing, you'll learn about attractions you probably didn't know existed, and that's what I love about this list.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy