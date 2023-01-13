ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Look: Pete Carroll's Comment On Brock Purdy Is Going Viral

The legend of Brock Purdy grew in his playoff debut. Purdy continued his spectacular run by leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's first-round playoff matchup. The seventh-round pick completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 passing yards, three passing ...
SEATTLE, WA
Outsider.com

Seattle Seahawks Make Decision On QB Geno Smith For 2023 Season

Geno Smith has reportedly found a home in Seattle. Saturday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the Seahawks intend on bringing the starter back for the 2023 season. Smith, who replaced Russell Wilson under center following his trade to the Denver Broncos, provided the offense with an incredible spark. He threw for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. Seattle finished 9-8 and earned a spot in the NFL postseason.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired

An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

During this Saturday's edition of NFL GameDay Morning, former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin unveiled his prediction for this year's Super Bowl.  Unsurprisingly, Irvin has the Cowboys representing the NFC. On the other side of the bracket, he has the Bills coming out of the AFC.  ...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team

One team may be emerging as the most serious suitor for Jim Harbaugh, at least in terms of the two sides having mutual interest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the Denver Broncos coaching search is centered around Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Saints coach Sean Payton, and Harbaugh. Harbaugh and the... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Rumored To Be 'Done' With Coaching

A recently fired NFL head coach is rumored to be "done" with the sport - for now, anyway. The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a disappointing, playoff-less 2022 season. Kingsbury has reportedly jetted off to Thailand with no return date in site. According to reports, ...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

1 NFL Franchise To 'Aggressively' Pursue Tom Brady

One NFL franchise is expected to 'aggressively' pursue Tom Brady this offseason. Brady, 45, is set to be a free agent this offseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will likely have plenty of potential suitors, though one team might be more interested than the rest. The Raiders are ...
TAMPA, FL
msn.com

Chargers' Joey Bosa Breaks Silence On His Inexcusable Behavior

Joey Bosa played a major factor in the Chargers' playoff loss to the Jaguars on Saturday night. Bosa lost his cool on multiple occasions and was called for two costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Bosa finally broke silence on his behavior on Sunday. He explains that his injury was really bothering...
NBC Sports

49ers' divisional-round opponent scenarios after wild-card win

Brock Purdy and the 49ers advanced to the NFC's divisional playoff round Saturday with an intense 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco, the No. 2 seed in the NFC bracket, will welcome its next opponent to Levi's Stadium next weekend, but who the 49ers will play depends on the remaining wild-card game outcomes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report names 1 clear frontrunner for Patriots’ OC job

The New England Patriots appear committed to hiring an actual offensive coordinator this offseason, and one name appears to be in the lead for the position. Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is the Patriots’ “primary target” for the position, according to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston. The entire organization is in agreement that... The post Report names 1 clear frontrunner for Patriots’ OC job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

49ers Fans Furious With Officials For Missed Call

Fans of the 49ers are pretty up in arms after uncalled penalty in which Seahawks DB Johnathan Abram appeared to twist the leg of Deebo Samuel after a tackle. Samuel was incensed looking for a flag and it even led to a small dustup between the two teams before cooler heads prevailed. Here's some of ...
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

Jaguars make major quarterback decision

During the first half of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, it sure looked like quarterback Trevor Lawrence was melting down. However, the second-year signal-caller right the ship and ended up leading the team to a historic comeback victory, cementing his spot as the team’s quarterback for the foreseeable future.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

