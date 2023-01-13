Read full article on original website
NFL Fans Are Convinced The NFL Is Rigged After Trevor Lawrence’s Postgame Interview
Incase you missed it, the Jacksonville Jaguars put together one of the most thrilling come from behind wins in NFL playoff history on Saturday night. At one point, the Jags were down 27-0 against the Los Angeles Chargers on top of four interceptions thrown by quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, Lawrence...
Look: NFL World Calling For Player Ejection On Sunday Night
The NFL world is demanding that Baltimore Ravens veteran Marcus Peters gets ejected tonight. The Ravens are currently battling the Bengals in the AFC wild card round. In the first quarter, Marcus Peters tackled Joe Mixon to the ground. That wasn't the end of it, though. It appears ...
Look: Pete Carroll's Comment On Brock Purdy Is Going Viral
The legend of Brock Purdy grew in his playoff debut. Purdy continued his spectacular run by leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's first-round playoff matchup. The seventh-round pick completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 passing yards, three passing ...
Seattle Seahawks Make Decision On QB Geno Smith For 2023 Season
Geno Smith has reportedly found a home in Seattle. Saturday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the Seahawks intend on bringing the starter back for the 2023 season. Smith, who replaced Russell Wilson under center following his trade to the Denver Broncos, provided the offense with an incredible spark. He threw for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. Seattle finished 9-8 and earned a spot in the NFL postseason.
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired
An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
During this Saturday's edition of NFL GameDay Morning, former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin unveiled his prediction for this year's Super Bowl. Unsurprisingly, Irvin has the Cowboys representing the NFC. On the other side of the bracket, he has the Bills coming out of the AFC. ...
Look: Derek Carr Took An Interesting Trip On Saturday
It's been a stressful and eventful couple of weeks for NFL quarterback Derek Carr. The Raiders are officially moving on from the veteran quarterback as they seek out a new franchise leader. It's a shocking decision, and one that impacts Carr in every facet of life. Carr is relying ...
Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team
One team may be emerging as the most serious suitor for Jim Harbaugh, at least in terms of the two sides having mutual interest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the Denver Broncos coaching search is centered around Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Saints coach Sean Payton, and Harbaugh. Harbaugh and the... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh has ‘strong mutual interest’ with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
NFL Head Coach Rumored To Be 'Done' With Coaching
A recently fired NFL head coach is rumored to be "done" with the sport - for now, anyway. The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a disappointing, playoff-less 2022 season. Kingsbury has reportedly jetted off to Thailand with no return date in site. According to reports, ...
Dolphins Have Reportedly Made Decision On Mike McDaniel
Despite leading the Miami Dolphins to the playoffs in his first year at the helm there have been a lot of whispers about head coach Mike McDaniel not being safe heading into 2023. But it appears that won't be the case. According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, the Dolphins have not had any internal ...
1 NFL Franchise To 'Aggressively' Pursue Tom Brady
One NFL franchise is expected to 'aggressively' pursue Tom Brady this offseason. Brady, 45, is set to be a free agent this offseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will likely have plenty of potential suitors, though one team might be more interested than the rest. The Raiders are ...
Chargers' Joey Bosa Breaks Silence On His Inexcusable Behavior
Joey Bosa played a major factor in the Chargers' playoff loss to the Jaguars on Saturday night. Bosa lost his cool on multiple occasions and was called for two costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Bosa finally broke silence on his behavior on Sunday. He explains that his injury was really bothering...
Chargers HC Brandon Staley speaks on Joey Bosa's consequential penalty vs. Jaguars
Edge defender Joey Bosa aided the Jacksonville Jaguars to achieve the unthinkable in their 27-point comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card round with a crucial penalty he committed late in the second half. After a Jaguars touchdown, Bosa removed his helmet, slamming it to the...
49ers' divisional-round opponent scenarios after wild-card win
Brock Purdy and the 49ers advanced to the NFC's divisional playoff round Saturday with an intense 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco, the No. 2 seed in the NFC bracket, will welcome its next opponent to Levi's Stadium next weekend, but who the 49ers will play depends on the remaining wild-card game outcomes.
Raiders' GM Ziegler on Josh Jacobs' Future With Team
Josh Jacobs wants to be a Las Vegas Raider next season, but his future is up in the air.
Report names 1 clear frontrunner for Patriots’ OC job
The New England Patriots appear committed to hiring an actual offensive coordinator this offseason, and one name appears to be in the lead for the position. Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is the Patriots’ “primary target” for the position, according to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston. The entire organization is in agreement that... The post Report names 1 clear frontrunner for Patriots’ OC job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
49ers Fans Furious With Officials For Missed Call
Fans of the 49ers are pretty up in arms after uncalled penalty in which Seahawks DB Johnathan Abram appeared to twist the leg of Deebo Samuel after a tackle. Samuel was incensed looking for a flag and it even led to a small dustup between the two teams before cooler heads prevailed. Here's some of ...
Jaguars make major quarterback decision
During the first half of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, it sure looked like quarterback Trevor Lawrence was melting down. However, the second-year signal-caller right the ship and ended up leading the team to a historic comeback victory, cementing his spot as the team’s quarterback for the foreseeable future.
