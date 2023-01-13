ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

edglentoday.com

Charges Filed In Freeburg Murder Investigation

FREEBURG/BELLEVILLE - On Friday, January 13, 2023, Belleville and Freeburg detectives jointly presented information related to the January 11, 2023, murder investigation originating from a traffic stop in Belleville to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office. The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office has reviewed the case...
FREEBURG, IL
advantagenews.com

Charges filed after high school threat

A 19-year-old Glen Carbon man is being held in the Madison County Jail, charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat (class 1 felony) and one count of disorderly conduct (class 4 felony). Spencer T. Hurley is implicated in the threat against Edwardsville High School on Tuesday. According...
GLEN CARBON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, January 15th, 2023

Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old homeless Centralia woman for theft and obstructing ID. Samantha Olston was taken to the Marion County Jail. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a self-propelled roofing trailer from a business on US 50 just west of the overpass in Odin. The trailer is valued at $38,000. The theft was reported on Saturday.
CENTRALIA, IL
advantagenews.com

Gun ban phone scam making rounds in Illinois

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department wants us to make you aware of a phone scam involving the assault weapons ban signed into law in Illinois. The Illinois Sheriffs Association says someone is using its name and opposition to the new law to try and take money from unsuspecting donors.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, January 14th, 2023

Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 30-year-old Jeremy Lippert, who told police he was homeless, was arrested by Centralia Police on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on pending possession of methamphetamine and controlled substances. The bond is set at $25,000.
MARION COUNTY, IL
KOMU

Suspect in Columbia Break Time shooting arrested in St. Louis

COLUMBIA - A suspect wanted in a December shooting at Break Time on Paris Road was arrested Thursday morning by St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers and U.S. Marshals, Columbia police announced Friday. Terrance Johnson, 27, was arrested around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, according to CPD. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMOV

Officer-involved shooting in downtown St. Louis under investigation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis Friday morning. The shooting happened in the 700 block of N. 16th Street around 9:30 a.m. Nobody was hit by bullets, police say. According to police, around 8:20 a.m., St. Louis Metropolitan Police...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thebengilpost.com

Gillespie Police Report: January 8-14, 2023

An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Second Street in reference to a domestic dispute. An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Abba Street in reference to a violation of an order of protection. An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of West Hickory Street...
GILLESPIE, IL

