edglentoday.com
18-Year-Old Dies: ISP Investigates Homicide In East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS – At 3:27 p.m. on January 14, 2022, the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) responded to the 800 block of North 80th Street to investigate a homicide. The victim, an 18-year-old male of East St. Louis was fatally injured when he...
Cold case arrest: Man charged with killing, dismembering Alton woman in 2004
DNA evidence helped find the suspect.
Murder suspect in custody after I-55 crash in south St. Louis
An accused double murder suspect wanted in Franklin County was taken into custody Sunday after crashing their car along Interstate 55 in south St. Louis.
edglentoday.com
Mother's Nightmare Continues When Vandals Desecrate Her Son's Grave In Oakwood Cemetery
ALTON - Alton Police are investigating damage to a tombstone in Oakwood Cemetery over the weekend. Sign in to hide this notification. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Dianca Lacey, the mother of deceased De’Andre Shauntez Brewster, Sr., said her son’s headstone was overturned....
edglentoday.com
Charges Filed In Freeburg Murder Investigation
FREEBURG/BELLEVILLE - On Friday, January 13, 2023, Belleville and Freeburg detectives jointly presented information related to the January 11, 2023, murder investigation originating from a traffic stop in Belleville to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office. The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office has reviewed the case...
Dellwood man acquitted in 2017 north St. Louis murder
On Thursday, jurors acquitted a Dellwood man of a 2017 murder in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of north St. Louis.
advantagenews.com
Charges filed after high school threat
A 19-year-old Glen Carbon man is being held in the Madison County Jail, charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat (class 1 felony) and one count of disorderly conduct (class 4 felony). Spencer T. Hurley is implicated in the threat against Edwardsville High School on Tuesday. According...
Warrant issued for suspect in double shooting outside hotel in Washington, Missouri
WASHINGTON, Mo. – The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued a warrant Friday for 61-year-old Powell Trout in the double shooting outside a hotel in Washington, Missouri. The Washington Police Department received numerous calls at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday from witnesses who said there had been a shooting in...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, January 15th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old homeless Centralia woman for theft and obstructing ID. Samantha Olston was taken to the Marion County Jail. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a self-propelled roofing trailer from a business on US 50 just west of the overpass in Odin. The trailer is valued at $38,000. The theft was reported on Saturday.
Man charged after woman’s body found in Illinois home
A man was charged Friday after police found a woman's body at a Freeburg trailer park.
advantagenews.com
Gun ban phone scam making rounds in Illinois
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department wants us to make you aware of a phone scam involving the assault weapons ban signed into law in Illinois. The Illinois Sheriffs Association says someone is using its name and opposition to the new law to try and take money from unsuspecting donors.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, January 14th, 2023
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 30-year-old Jeremy Lippert, who told police he was homeless, was arrested by Centralia Police on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on pending possession of methamphetamine and controlled substances. The bond is set at $25,000.
edglentoday.com
Alton-Area Lawyers Secure $3.3 Million Verdict for Boat Worker Exposed to Unsafe Conditions
ALTON/EAST ALTON - Kevin Mogensen has been awarded a verdict of $3,310,000 by a Madison County jury after he was exposed to unsafe working conditions which aggravated his pre-existing asthma. After two hours and fifteen minutes of deliberation, the jury awarded Mogensen $60,000 in lost earnings, $2.75 million dollars for...
KOMU
Suspect in Columbia Break Time shooting arrested in St. Louis
COLUMBIA - A suspect wanted in a December shooting at Break Time on Paris Road was arrested Thursday morning by St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers and U.S. Marshals, Columbia police announced Friday. Terrance Johnson, 27, was arrested around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, according to CPD. Johnson is charged with first-degree assault,...
Woman found dead in north St. Louis City Friday night
There have already been several murders 15 days into the new year in St. Louis. The latest one happened in north St. Louis on Friday night.
KMOV
Officer-involved shooting in downtown St. Louis under investigation
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis Friday morning. The shooting happened in the 700 block of N. 16th Street around 9:30 a.m. Nobody was hit by bullets, police say. According to police, around 8:20 a.m., St. Louis Metropolitan Police...
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: January 8-14, 2023
An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Second Street in reference to a domestic dispute. An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Abba Street in reference to a violation of an order of protection. An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of West Hickory Street...
East St. Louis man sentenced to 8 years for automatic handgun
On Tuesday, a U.S. District Court in East St. Louis sentenced a man to eight years in prison for possessing a pistol that had been modified with a high-capacity magazine that worked as a machine gun and a 50-round drum magazine.
Illinois police find woman’s body after suspicious traffic stop
A community reacts to a woman found dead in Freeburg, Illinois, Wednesday night after a suspicious traffic stop led police to her home.
St. Louis Drug Dealers Kept Using Same Phone Number After Police Busts
The first of seven people charged was sentenced today
