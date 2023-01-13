Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Reps. Schiff, Bacon and other lawmakers react to latest Biden documents revelations
WASHINGTON (TND) — Following revelations by the White House Saturday that an additional six pages of classified documents were discovered in President Joe Biden’s private Delaware residence, both Republican and Democratic lawmakers were pushed for comment on the slate Sunday morning news shows. While members of their respective parties played traditional political football most of the last week regarding the issue, some lawmakers offered objective overviews of the political situation for the president Sunday morning.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney
MSNBC legal analyst Katie S. Phang was discussing the newly unsealed testimony from the former president as part of E. Jean Carroll's rape lawsuit.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
UpNorthLive.com
Fact Check Team: House Republicans argue other agencies need funding more than IRS
WASHINGTON (TND) — House Republicans are upset about the Biden administration’s plans to hire 87,000 employees for the Internal Revenue Service over 10 years. Some GOP lawmakers argue that there are more critical issues in our country that need to be dealt with such as security at the southern border.
