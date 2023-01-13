ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith couple found dead by murder-suicide in Illinois

By Jacob Smith
 4 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith couple was found dead in Illinois after what appears to be a murder-suicide on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

At approximately 1:29 p.m., the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office was notified of a dead body in a semi-tractor trailer in Otto Township, Illinois, according to a Facebook post .

The body was later identified as Michael J Hendrickson, 40, of Fort Smith. Later that day, a second body was reported from an area hospital. This victim was identified as Tiffany C Hendrickson, 34, also of Fort Smith.

Autopsies on both were completed on Thursday, Jan. 12 and findings concluded that Mr. Hendrickson died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound while Mrs. Hendrickson died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The post concludes the final cause and manner of death will be determined following toxicology testing.

The incident remains under investigation. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

