Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenAustin, TX
San Antonio Forms Partnership With Another Texas City as It Welcomes MigrantsTom HandySan Antonio, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Related
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
247Sports
Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player
Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
Lane Kiffin Is Reportedly Landing Major Quarterback Transfer
Lane Kiffin is reportedly on the verge of landing a huge quarterback transfer for the Rebels. According to OutKick.com's Glenn Guilbeau, former five-star and LSU QB Walker Howard could soon transfer to Ole Miss per sources close to both programs. Howard visited Oxford on Friday and is said to have ...
Former Vols QB announces transfer commitment
It didn’t take long for transferring Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson to determine where he’ll continue his career. The former Top247 prospect, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, announced via social media on Sunday that he has committed to Indiana, his home-state program. Jackson, a two-time state championship-winning quarterback at Cedar Grove High School in Greenwood, was coming off a visit to Bloomington this weekend – his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, is a star basketball player for the Hoosiers as well.
247Sports
With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?
Paul Finebaum Predicts College Football's 'Next Georgia'
Paul Finebaum's pick is in. While Georgia appears to be ready to dominate college football for years to come, the ESPN college football analyst sees one program as the "next Georgia." Finebaum believes Ohio State is best situated to do so. "They have everything you need to contend," Finebaum said ...
Five-star LB Sammy Brown enjoys another visit to Georgia
The Jefferson (Ga.) High standout was in Athens for the National Championship celebration festivities.
247Sports
Possible destinations for 5-star QB Jaden Rashada after break with Florida
Pittsburgh (Calif.) High 247Sports quarterback Jaden Rashada will no longer be playing his college football at Florida, as 247Sports' Brandon Huffman reports the five-star passer has officially filed for a release of the Letter of Intent he signed with the Gators in December. Assuming Florida grants Rashada his eventual release,...
247Sports
Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George has found a new home. George announced Monday he is transferring to Florida after officially entering the NCAA transfer portal when the window opened on Dec. 5. In Gainesville, Fla., George will play for former Crimson Tide assistant coach Billy Napier. George is one of five offensive linemen to transfer, joining Tanner Bowles, Tommy Brockermeyer, Javion Cohen and Amari Kight.
Buckeyes adding transfer portal QB
Bucknuts has previously mentioned the possibility, even perhaps The likelihood of the Buckeyes adding a transfer portal quarterback to the roster. That has now happened. Former Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia has decided to transfer to Ohio State according to a source familiar with Gebbia and who has knowledge of the situation.
Breaking: Gators land transfer commitment from former Alabama OT Damieon George
The Florida Gators have wanted to address the offensive tackle position, with bodies ready to hit the ground running for the upcoming season later this fall. Over the course of the weekend the Florida staff hosted Alabama offensive line transfer Damieon George. As a high school recruit George never visited Florida's campus, but clearly that changed when it came time for his second recruitment as a transfer. The Gators staff did a great job with the massive Texas native, and following his time in Gainesville, he pulled the trigger and committed to Billy Napier and his staff.
5-Star Forward Ace Bailey Announces Historic Commitment
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights went big game hunting on this year's recruiting trail and came back with a five-star recruit. After scoring a huge on-court win in an OT thriller over Ohio State on Sunday, Rutgers reportedly did the same off the court by securing a commitment from five-star forward Ace ...
On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 26, WR Noah Rogers
On3 has released its final recruiting ranking for the 2023 class after the completion of the high school football season and all-star competitions. Rolesville (N.C.) and Ohio State signee Noah Rogers ranks No. 26 overall and five-stars in the 2023 On300. The latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings features 32...
247Sports
College football recruiting: Where the top 15 prospects in Iowa have signed
The Early Signing Period is in the rearview, and many of the top players around the country have already finalized their college plans. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Iowa and where they are heading for college. Iowa...
Official: Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Marcus Alexander was a 4-star recruit who had been waiting for his chance to break into Bill Bedenbaugh's lineup.
Elite wide-receiver target planning to visit Tennessee again soon
One of the nation's top wide receivers in the 2024 class is set to return to Tennessee later this month.
Fresno State reels in three more commitments
The Fresno State Bulldogs signed 16 recruits in December and recently added to the class - particularly finding some last mid-year additions to join the team in time for spring camp. In recent days the Bulldogs pulled in three new reported commitments, including a pair of junior college wide receiver commitments and a high school cornerback.
Watch: UNC Commitment Drake Powell Highlight Reel
PITTSBORO, N.C. --- Class of 2024 forward Drake Powell was the first member of UNC's now-loaded 2024 class when he committed to the Tar Heels on Sept. 8, 2022. At 6-foot-5, 190-pounds, Powell is ranked No. 50 in the 2024 class and is the No. 15 small forward -- for now. His stock is climbing, as the Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood standout is averaging 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season to lead the 13-2 Charger team.
247Sports
Maryland Football assistant leaves for SEC job under former colleague
The Maryland football staff just saw its second departure of the offseason. Terps safeties coach Wes Neighbors is leaving for the same position at Ole Miss, according to a report by national college football reporter Matt Zenitz. Neighbors is leaving to reunite with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, with whom...
Comments / 0