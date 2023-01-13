Read full article on original website
WMTW
Investigation closes road in downtown Biddeford
BIDDEFORD, Maine — A section of South Street in downtown Biddeford near Wentworth Street was closed Tuesday morning as part of a police investigation. Police said someone reported hearing gunshots at about 2:45 a.m. Crime scene tape was stretched across the street and the Biddeford Police crime scene van...
WMTW
Driver, passenger injured in 3-car crash in Oxford County
PERU, Maine — Two people, including a man from South Portland, were injured after a crash in Oxford County on Monday. Authorities were called to a three-car crash around 5 p.m. on Route 108 in the town of Peru. According to deputies, two pickup trucks collided head-on with each...
WMTW
15-year-old dead after New Hampshire skiing accident
A New Hampshire teenager is dead after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford. Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo sent a message to members of the school community on Tuesday morning, saying the victim, Sydnie Quimby, was a freshman at Gilford High School. Quimby was 15 years...
WMTW
New heating assistance available to people in some Maine towns
PORTLAND, Maine — As the state prepares to send out checks to most Mainers to help with heating costs this winter, new help is now available to people in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Government announced Tuesday morning that $1.35 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding was available to help homeowners through the "Keep Cumberland County Warm" project. That project was established in December 2022.
WMTW
Maine runner on track to run every street in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Portland is on a pretty unique sightseeing tour of the city. He is trying to run every single one of the more than 1,000 streets in Portland, including on Peaks Island. Danny Mejia is a record-setting long-distance runner who moved to Portland nine...
WMTW
2 men, alleged hate group accused of violating New Hampshire Civil Rights Act, AG says
Two men and an organization described as a hate group are facing accusations they violated the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act in connection with an incident in Portsmouth last year, law enforcement officials announced on Tuesday. Attorney General John Formella said officials filed a complaint against Christopher Hood, the founder...
WMTW
Ban on sale of flavored tobacco in South Portland allowed to proceed
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A planned ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products in South Portland is set to go into effect April 1. Tuesday night, South Portland's City Clerk announced that a citizen petition to block the ban failed to get enough signatures. City Clerk Emily Scully...
WMTW
Tractor-trailer crash in Buxton causes fuel spill, road closure
BUXTON, Maine — A crash in Buxton on Sunday caused a fuel spill, major traffic disruptions and an hours-long cleanup effort. Officials from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection say a commercial truck crossed the center line and hit a tractor-trailer along Route 112 near the Saco line. The...
WMTW
Another round of snow expected later in the week
Maine — Our next storm system is expected to track south of the area Thursday night into Friday, bringing moderate snowfall to the area. Snow will begin to fall late Thursday afternoon and last through Thursday night. The heaviest snow should end Friday morning, but snow showers may linger through the day.
WMTW
Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations underway at Children's Museum and Theatre of Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine is hosting a weekend celebration of Black arts and culture to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day this weekend. Activities included an "illustration investigation," which invited visitors to look at the paintings on display by Black artists in the arts and culture gallery. Children received a scavenger hunt which had them search for different items in the paintings in order to interact with the art.
WMTW
Groove 207 hosts Hip-Hop dance class in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — GROOVE 207 is a new dance company, they hosted a "Get in the Groove" pop-up workshop on January 15th. The event was themed around 90's Hip-Hop and took place at the Yoga Collective in Portland. The workshop taught participants through movements and dances set to the...
