NEW ORLEANS – The Stillman College Tigers played the ninth-ranked Loyola Wolf Pack women’s basketball team tough in the early going during Saturday afternoon’s contest in The Den, but the Pack was able to claim the 72-48 win over their Southern States Athletic Conference foe. The victory moves Loyola to 16-0 overall and 9-0 in league play, which is two games clear of second-place Faulkner.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO