No. 9 Wolf Pack women now 16-0 after Saturday’s win over Stillman
NEW ORLEANS – The Stillman College Tigers played the ninth-ranked Loyola Wolf Pack women’s basketball team tough in the early going during Saturday afternoon’s contest in The Den, but the Pack was able to claim the 72-48 win over their Southern States Athletic Conference foe. The victory moves Loyola to 16-0 overall and 9-0 in league play, which is two games clear of second-place Faulkner.
Colonels start fast, hold back Demons to split season series
THIBODAUX – A cold offensive start put the Northwestern State men’s basketball team in a hole Saturday afternoon in its Southland Conference matchup with Nicholls. The Demons nearly climbed all the way out of a double-digit deficit only to see the homestanding Colonels pull away in the final 10 minutes of the game to grab a 77-63 victory inside Stopher Gymnaisum and a split of the two-game season series.
Privateers battle but fall short in road contest at A&M-Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Both sides traded shots in the first half but the New Orleans Privateers (2-12, 1-4) were ultimately defeated 58-45 by the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (9-7, 4-1) on Saturday at the American Bank Center. After an even first half, the Islanders separated in the third...
Lady Lions fall to UIW 55-49
SAN ANTONIO, TX. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team fell to the Lady Cardinals, 55-49. Southeastern (8-6, 3-2 SLC) dropped the conference tilt to UIW (7-8, 2-3 SLC) after a hard-fought defensive battle. Hailey Giaratano led the Lady Lions with 13 points while Chrissy Brown trailed behind with 11 and Alexius Horne also led with 10. Brown also hit her fourth double-double of the season, leading with 12 rebounds.
Reports: Tulane defensive coordinator Chris Hampton to join staff at Oregon
Tulane defensive coordinator Chris Hampton is leaving for a position at Oregon, first reported FootballScoop.com. In the 2021 season, his first as the Green Wave coordinator, Hampton’s unit struggled as did most of the team during a 2-10 campaign. In 2022, the Tulane defense helped spearhead one of the great turnarounds in college football history.
Privateers fall to hot-shooting Islanders in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. – New Orleans men’s basketball (6-10, SLC 3-2) was unable to answer the lights out shooting of A&M Corpus Christi’s (11-7, SLC 4-1) in a 97-79 loss Saturday afternoon at the American Bank Center. The Privateers at 50% shooting from the field struggled to...
Tulane knocks off UCF 77-69 to earn 5th straight AAC win
NEW ORLEANS – A 27-point, 6 rebound effort from Jaylen Forbes led Tulane men’s basketball past UCF 77-69 on Saturday afternoon in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. Tulane extends their conference win streak to five, with an 5-1 record in the AAC and 12-5 record...
Basketball: Nicholas fuels Landry to home win over Ehret
ALGIERS – John Ehret and LB Landry are two of the most improved boys basketball teams in New Orleans and the state of Louisiana. Both teams are ranked high in the power rankings. The Buccaneers, looking to bounce back after an home overtime loss to Carver on Tuesday, faced...
Recruiting: Texas A&M’s Yulkeith Brown to Tulane, DeColdest Crawford to LA Tech, LSU’s Damarcus McGhee to Kansas
Two Louisiana schools welcomed new players while another officially said goodbye to one. Yulkeith Brown, a Former four-star 2021 signee at Texas A&M, has transferred to Tulane. The 5-10, 174 pounder with 11.04 speed in the 100-meters is a weapon at the slot. He grabbed six passes for 112 yards...
Brother Martin stifles Rummel to continue dominance in series
NEW ORLEANS – The thought process in football is that defense wins championships. In baseball, that thought is that good pitching will always stop good hitting. On the hardwood, the comparison is defense and rebounding. Friday night, Brother Martin mastered both, putting the thought process to is fullest application...
Snapshot: Tulane football by position with spring practices on the horizon
The Tulane faithful will honor the celebrated success of the 2022 Green Wave football squad next weekend with a public festive gathering. Fans are already asking questions about the chances for an encore next season. What kind of team will Willie Fritz field for the 2023 campaign? Can the program...
Hahnville and Central Lafourche end in 1-1 draw
Central Lafourche had won six straight matches. Hahnville had won five in a row. While the win streaks have ended for both boys soccer teams, the consecutive games without a loss continued for both sides. Hahnville played to a 1-1 draw with Central Lafourche in a District 7-I match at...
