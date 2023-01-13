ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WLOX

Bay St. Louis PD navigates Reticent Warrior Training program

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Some Coast law enforcement officers spent Tuesday training to be reserved, but ready for whatever they face in the line of duty. The Bay St. Louis Police Department is going through what’s called Reticent Warrior Training,. “Today is the second day of our...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
ourmshome.com

McElroy’s Harbor House, a Biloxi Staple

The restaurant scene in Biloxi sure has changed over the years. How I miss the old places like the Schooner, Baricev’s, and Rossetti’s. Do you remember the Van Cleve special that was invented at Rossetti’s, a po-boy made with a crab cake and cheese? What about the seafood platter at Baricev’s or the shrimp po-boy from the Schooner? There was a certain feel to those old places, certainly nothing pretentious, but you knew you were in a local joint, and were rubbing shoulders with fisherman, shipbuilders, especially if you heard the accent that used to be so common here, a hint of New York and a little New Orleans mixed in.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Martinis Biloxi

Noah Noble joins live from Gulfport City Hall with new details. These renovations are a result of a $140,000 investment from the YMCA. Jackson County leaders push for radar speed detection after years of unanswered requests. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. “The dynamics are different than what it was when...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Snowbirds flocking to Coast to escape cold temperatures

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In South Mississippi, winter has another name: Snowbird Season. It lasts through the worst of the cold temperatures - usually from January to April. It’s also when people - usually retirees from the northern part of the country - haul their RVs to the Coast for a long comfortable escape.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs YMCA opens pool after two-month renovation

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA opened its indoor pool early Tuesday morning, after completing a two-month-long renovation effort. Members had to swim at other facilities during the revamping process. These renovations are a result of a $140,000 investment from the YMCA. Esteban Romano was the...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

LIVE: Beauvoir Rd. opens after months of roadwork

The incident happened on Caillavet Street, near the Percy Street intersection. Bill Snyder joins us live from Beauvior Road as work to complete updates continues; crews are hoping to start paving and striping the new area as early as next week. Upcoming road closure to impact thousands in Ocean Springs.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Margaritaville officials hold job fair to fill in positions for Paradise Pier

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A new attraction is coming to South Mississippi, and that means there will be new opportunities in the job market. Organizers for Margaritaville are holding a job fair to find people who are looking to be a part of Paradise Pier. Over 100 South Mississippians attended the fair Monday hoping to be a part of Paradise Pier and it’s launch day.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Picayune MLK parade showcases diversity, service

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the Picayune MLK Day Parade, themed “Creating the Change,” celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event goes back to 1986. Terry Jackson and his 9th & 10th Horse Cavalry Association came all the way over from New Orleans to serve in the parade.
PICAYUNE, MS
thingstodopost.org

10 hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast: Best hotel deals for 2023

Discover the best hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast, Mississippi including Palace Casino Resort, Hyatt Place Biloxi, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi, White House Hotel, Best Western Seaway Inn, IP Casino Resort Spa, Margaritaville Resort, Oasis Resort, Harrah's Gulf Coast, The Inn at Long Beach. 1. Palace Casino Resort. 158...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

One dead, one in critical condition after Biloxi shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday morning. Biloxi Police say officers responded to the 4100 Block of Victoria Lane around 3:57 a.m. after the incident was reported. When they got there, they found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi Police investigating domestic-related shooting

Biloxi Police are investigating a domestic incident that left one man dead and another in the hospital. Officers were called to a residence in the 4100 block of Victoria Lane about 3:57 a.m. this morning to find a man dead. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 46-year-old...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

LIVE: MLK Day parade in Biloxi is ready to roll

National holiday to celebrate, promote racial healing in wake of MLK Day. Rhea Williams-Bishop from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation gives us insight into the meaning of National Day of Racial Healing, happening January 17, 2023. Concerts happening this weekend in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023...
BILOXI, MS

