WLOX
Sugar Pop Bakery Co. makes delicious king cake, other king cake-themed treats
Martinis Biloxi is more than just handcrafted cocktails. They also serve everything from tapas to brunch. General Manager Robert Larson and Kitchen Manager Lorenzo Solomon show us some of what's on the menu. Happening Jan. 24th: COVID-19 community meeting. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Climb CDC is hosting a COVID-19...
WLOX
Bay St. Louis PD navigates Reticent Warrior Training program
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Some Coast law enforcement officers spent Tuesday training to be reserved, but ready for whatever they face in the line of duty. The Bay St. Louis Police Department is going through what’s called Reticent Warrior Training,. “Today is the second day of our...
WLOX
Former Jackson County supervisor Frank Leach remembered for his heart
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Folks in Jackson County are remembering former supervisor Frank Leach who died Monday night. Leach was a two-term Jackson County supervisor, who was elected in 1999 and served until 2007. He spent more than 30 years as a certified public accountant before retiring in 2021.
WLOX
New store in Edgewater Mall celebrates grand opening with traditional lion dance
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, MINISO celebrated its grand opening as well as the Lunar New Year inside Edgewater Mall. This opening allowed South Mississippians to get the chance to be introduced to a new culture for some with the lion dance, a Vietnamese and Chinese tradition that is performed to bring good fortune.
WLOX
MLK Coastwide parade strolls through Biloxi, ends with Battle of the Bands
It’s a chilly but beautiful Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and the perfect time for a parade. Battle of the Bands brings MLK Coastwide parade to its conclusion. It’s a chilly but beautiful Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and the perfect time for a parade. Picayune MLK parade...
ourmshome.com
McElroy’s Harbor House, a Biloxi Staple
The restaurant scene in Biloxi sure has changed over the years. How I miss the old places like the Schooner, Baricev’s, and Rossetti’s. Do you remember the Van Cleve special that was invented at Rossetti’s, a po-boy made with a crab cake and cheese? What about the seafood platter at Baricev’s or the shrimp po-boy from the Schooner? There was a certain feel to those old places, certainly nothing pretentious, but you knew you were in a local joint, and were rubbing shoulders with fisherman, shipbuilders, especially if you heard the accent that used to be so common here, a hint of New York and a little New Orleans mixed in.
WLOX
Bay St. Louis fish fry raises money for families of Sgt. Robin, Officer Estorffe
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, a community still in mourning is doing what they can to help the families of Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, two policemen who were killed in the line of duty just a week before Christmas. The city of Bay St. Louis...
WLOX
‘It really hit home:’ Biloxi woman who sang with Elvis reflects on Lisa Marie’s sudden death
South Mississippi residents have caught Mega Millions fever, hoping Friday the 13th will be their lucky day to become rich. Olympic gold medalist Brittney Reese and retired coach Prince Jones remember MLK. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. As Martin Luther King Day approaches, many people remember how the Civil Rights...
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Martinis Biloxi
Noah Noble joins live from Gulfport City Hall with new details. These renovations are a result of a $140,000 investment from the YMCA. Jackson County leaders push for radar speed detection after years of unanswered requests. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. “The dynamics are different than what it was when...
WLOX
Snowbirds flocking to Coast to escape cold temperatures
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In South Mississippi, winter has another name: Snowbird Season. It lasts through the worst of the cold temperatures - usually from January to April. It’s also when people - usually retirees from the northern part of the country - haul their RVs to the Coast for a long comfortable escape.
WLOX
Ocean Springs YMCA opens pool after two-month renovation
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA opened its indoor pool early Tuesday morning, after completing a two-month-long renovation effort. Members had to swim at other facilities during the revamping process. These renovations are a result of a $140,000 investment from the YMCA. Esteban Romano was the...
WLOX
LIVE: Beauvoir Rd. opens after months of roadwork
The incident happened on Caillavet Street, near the Percy Street intersection. Bill Snyder joins us live from Beauvior Road as work to complete updates continues; crews are hoping to start paving and striping the new area as early as next week. Upcoming road closure to impact thousands in Ocean Springs.
WLOX
Moss Point parks and recreation work to develop city parks, sports tourism
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s going to cost a bit more to eat out in Moss Point. The city passed a referendum to add 2% to restaurant bills, but tax revenue will go toward development in the city’s parks. Community facelifts are happening in the River City.
WLOX
Margaritaville officials hold job fair to fill in positions for Paradise Pier
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A new attraction is coming to South Mississippi, and that means there will be new opportunities in the job market. Organizers for Margaritaville are holding a job fair to find people who are looking to be a part of Paradise Pier. Over 100 South Mississippians attended the fair Monday hoping to be a part of Paradise Pier and it’s launch day.
WLOX
Picayune MLK parade showcases diversity, service
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the Picayune MLK Day Parade, themed “Creating the Change,” celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event goes back to 1986. Terry Jackson and his 9th & 10th Horse Cavalry Association came all the way over from New Orleans to serve in the parade.
WLOX
Jackson County leaders push for radar speed detection after years of unanswered requests
Noah Noble joins live from Gulfport City Hall with new details. These renovations are a result of a $140,000 investment from the YMCA. Bay St. Louis Police Department faces Reticent Warrior Training. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Those officers will also be learning tactical rifle skills around old cars that...
thingstodopost.org
10 hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Mississippi Gulf Coast, Mississippi including Palace Casino Resort, Hyatt Place Biloxi, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi, White House Hotel, Best Western Seaway Inn, IP Casino Resort Spa, Margaritaville Resort, Oasis Resort, Harrah's Gulf Coast, The Inn at Long Beach. 1. Palace Casino Resort. 158...
WLOX
One dead, one in critical condition after Biloxi shooting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday morning. Biloxi Police say officers responded to the 4100 Block of Victoria Lane around 3:57 a.m. after the incident was reported. When they got there, they found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.
wxxv25.com
Biloxi Police investigating domestic-related shooting
Biloxi Police are investigating a domestic incident that left one man dead and another in the hospital. Officers were called to a residence in the 4100 block of Victoria Lane about 3:57 a.m. this morning to find a man dead. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 46-year-old...
WLOX
LIVE: MLK Day parade in Biloxi is ready to roll
National holiday to celebrate, promote racial healing in wake of MLK Day. Rhea Williams-Bishop from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation gives us insight into the meaning of National Day of Racial Healing, happening January 17, 2023. Concerts happening this weekend in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023...
