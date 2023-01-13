Read full article on original website
Related
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders
A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
Channing Tatum is worried about 'trying too hard' in his relationship with Zoë Kravitz and admitted to following her Instagram fan accounts
"I have no chill," Tatum said of the Instagram fan accounts. "I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn't know anyone would know."
Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
SFGate
HBO Veteran Antony Root Set to Leave Warner Bros. Discovery
Root has commissioned and overseen more than 1,000 episodes of original premium programming across scripted, documentaries and unscripted for HBO Europe and HBO Max streaming services. The executive was a champion of European originals long before pushing into local production became in vogue among studios and streamers. More from Variety.
SFGate
Spielberg shares George Lucas' weird 'Star Wars' tradition
Spielberg also revealed that food poisoning inspired a famous "Indiana Jones" scene.
SFGate
Critical Role Cast on ‘Legend of Vox Machina’ Season 2: ‘Sillier, Darker, Bigger and Badder’
As with the first season, Prime Video will release Season 2 of the Dungeons & Dragons-inspired show in three-episode weekly batches, culminating in 12 episodes total. In the new series, the Vox Machina heroes/antiheroes face off against a powerful foursome of dragons called the Chroma Conclave, which spew ice and acid, have nearly impenetrable armor and threaten to destroy the world of Exandria.
SFGate
‘Anti-Hero’ Becomes Taylor Swift’s Longest-Running No. 1 Single, With Eight Weeks on Top
“Anti-Hero” has officially become Taylor Swift’s biggest single to date by at least one metric: It’s topped the Billboard Hot 100 now for eight non-consecutive weeks. That’s one more than the seven weeks her previous leader in that ranking, “Blank Space,” managed back in 2014-15.
SFGate
BBC Promotes Syeda Irtizaali as Editor for Unscripted Commissioning
Syeda Irtizaali, portfolio editor for BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer, has been promoted as editor for unscripted commissioning. Most recently, Irtizaali developed and oversaw smash hit “The Traitors” for BBC Entertainment. More from Variety. 'I'm 100% Faithful, You've Got to Believe Me!': 'The Traitors'...
SFGate
Eagle delivers 2 eggs in California nest watched by web cam
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) — A bald eagle has laid two eggs this month in a Southern California nest and nature lovers will watch for the hatchings via an online live feed. Mother eagle Jackie delivered the second egg Saturday afternoon amid a snowstorm near the mountain community of Big Bear east of Los Angeles. The first egg came Jan. 11.
Comments / 0