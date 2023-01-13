Read full article on original website
Hasbro Just Tanked One Of Its Biggest Revenue Drivers
In the time it took the company to respond to the controversy, several competitors have moved in.
Woke Disney attacked by investor Nelson Peltz, wants CEO Bob Iger to stop wasting money
Nelson Peltz, whose daughter Nicola is married to Brooklyn Beckham, has launched a bid to secure a seat on Disney's board, accusing the company of being wasteful and badly managed.
Its no longer a small world: Disney CEO Bob Iger terminates COVID-19 era work from home policy
Walt Disney recently reappointed CEO, Bob Iger, ended the company’s COVID-19 era of working from home, alerting staff members in an email on Monday. The announcement comes two months after Mr Iger’s shock return to Disney. “Nothing can replace the ability to connect, observe, and create with peers...
People are making thousands a month reselling used books from Goodwill
Reselling books from places like Goodwill and other thrift stores can be a profitable venture for those who are able to find valuable books at a low price. There are many videos you can find all over the internet of people making thousands a month reselling books. Here's how it works:
CBS News
Walmart is offering a huge discount on this comforter set from The Pioneer Woman
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to refresh your bedding for the new year? Then check out this unbeatable deal on The Pioneer Woman 4-piece...
Netflix Customers Could Go to Prison for Sharing Their Password
The law applies to Netflix password sharing, but also to other streaming services, including Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Apple TV+.
Digital Trends
Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now
Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
Jeff Bezos could follow boomerang bosses Bob Iger and Howard Schultz and return to Amazon as CEO after 50% stock drop in 2022, analyst predicts
Any list of miraculous and unexpected CEO comebacks to take place in 2023 has to include Jeff Bezos, founder and former CEO of Amazon and one of the world’s richest men—but according to one analyst, such a return in the year ahead is a distinct possibility. CEO comeback...
Costco Is Selling Disney Pyrex and We’re Obsessed
If you’re a self-proclaimed Disney Adult, we have excellent news: a new line of branded products is here to add some magic to your home!. They are absolutely perfect for storing your Disney movie or Disney Parks copycat foods or brightening up your daily packed lunch. Better yet, you don’t have to wish upon a star to snag the new container set—you just need a Costco card. Read on for all the details about the adorable storage set.
Disney CEO Bob Iger rolls back theme park price hikes under Bob Chapek
The Walt Disney Co. under new boss Robert Iger is scrapping some price hikes at Disney theme parks that were put in place by his ousted predecessor, according to a report. Josh D’Amaro, Disney’s theme parks chairman, sent a letter to employees announcing that the company would reinstate free services that were introduced during Iger’s first go-around as CEO before he was replaced by Bob Chapek in 2020. Visitors to Disney theme parks in Orlando and Anaheim, Calif., will no longer be charged to download photos of themselves on rides, the memo said. They will still have to pay for the pictures...
Costco Is Selling 8-Piece Sets of Disney-Themed Pyrex Containers for Less Than $20 — & You Can Get Similar Sets on Amazon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If loving Disney as an adult is wrong, well, it isn’t — so don’t worry about it! We love all things Disney, from cozy-chic blankets to Disney-inspired cookbooks and dinnerware sets. Now, there are new food storage containers inspired by Mickey Mouse and the gang, and it’s available at Costco. (Hint: we are already obsessed.) In honor of 100 years of Disney this year, the company partnered with Pyrex for some seriously adorable glass containers. Store your leftovers and pack your...
Pepsi, Coca-Cola Face Government Probe Over Pricing
The FTC has preliminarily set its sights on both Coca-Cola and Pepsi.
Amazon Promo Codes for January 2023
Get saving on those orders with these {offer_count} Amazon promo codes
Walmart, Salesforce Make Agreement - But Customers May Hate It
Walmart is joining the retail-as-a-service revolution.
Make Money from Home with a Drop Shipping Store on Amazon
All thoughts and opinions are my own based on my own experience. Find me at momsearningmoney.com. Are you a stay-at-home mom looking for a way to make money online? Have you ever thought about starting your own business but don’t know where to start? Well, look no further! You can make money from home by starting a drop shipping store on Amazon. Let’s take a closer look at what that means and how it works.
wegotthiscovered.com
An R-rated knockoff crime caper that imploded at the box office tries to go legit on Disney Plus
Thanks almost entirely to Quentin Tarantino – who inadvertently created an entire subgenre through back-to-back classics Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction – the 1990s ended up being swamped by thinly-veiled imitations that featured complex plots and a star-studded ensemble cast. Very few of them found success, but even less fared worse than Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead.
Android Authority
YouTube could soon become your free cable operator
Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
NBC Los Angeles
Adidas Says Berlin Fashion Week Launch and Co-CEO Announcements Are Fake
Multiple releases allegedly sent from Adidas are fake, according to the retailer. The hoax campaign announced a new fashion line and that a Cambodian worker-turned-whistleblower was named co-CEO. The Yes Men, an activist group that has a history of creating spoofs to draw attention to how corporations respond to social...
New PlayStation ad reminds fans that the PS4 is too old for 2023 games
This year is really for the PS5 players
NME
Amazon responds after ‘Lost Ark’ players were banned for not playing the game
Amazon Game Studios has responded after a wave of Lost Ark players were banned for not playing the game in recent months. Over the weekend (January 15) mods on the official Lost Ark subreddit shared a post that said “We’re getting a ton of posts from people that have not played the game in several months, claiming that they have been notified that their accounts were banned.”
