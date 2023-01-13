Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LincolnTed RiversLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star WR Demitrius Bell offered, set to visitThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from Georgia edge rusherThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football hires Susan Elza as chief of staffThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
1011now.com
Lincoln Police Department’s Northeast Team moving to new location
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department’s Northeast Team Station is moving to a new location. On Thursday, the Lincoln Police Department’s Northeast Team, located at 4843 Huntington Ave., will begin transitioning to their new location at 52nd and R Street. Northeast Team officers will temporarily be...
klkntv.com
Lincoln restaurants scramble to keep up with rising egg prices
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Diners and cafes in Lincoln have been coming up with unique ways to fight the rising price of eggs. From dipping into personal funds to using egg alternatives, business owners continue to find ways to serve meals at affordable prices. Hi-Way Diner owner Scott Walker...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Salvation Army reminds public of do’s, do not’s when donating
BEATRICE - The winter time is one of the busiest times of the year for shoppers at the Salvation Army, making it equally as busy for employees. Staff sees clothing items come in more frequently, but recently, Hope Burris and her staff at the Beatrice Salvation Army have received items they can’t accept.
WOWT
Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The approaching winter weather is impacting area services and prompting closings and cancellations. Bellevue Public Schools has called off classes for Wednesday. Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday will be a remote-learning day. Additionally, the school board meeting slated for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled for 6...
klin.com
LFR Recruits To Graduate Monday Night
Tuesday is a big day for Lincoln Fire and Rescue’s new recruit class. “We will be graduating and pinning badges on four new recruits,” says Captain Nancy Crist. She says two of the recruits are firefighter/paramedics and the other two are firefighter/EMT’s. “It’s super special for those new recruits to finally be released into the world.”
klkntv.com
Free lunch for every Nebraska student proposed as 1 in 7 lack stable access to food
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As we repeatedly saw throughout the pandemic, many children rely on schools to get enough to eat. That’s one of the reasons a new bill introduced in Nebraska this legislative session is getting national attention. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County homeowners report big property valuation increases
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Property valuations in Lancaster County have gone up again. Many people received notices that their home’s valuation has increased significantly. In some cases, the valuation rose by anywhere from $50,000 to more than $100,000. Melanie Dawkins, a Realtor at Nebraska Realty, said she’s seen...
News Channel Nebraska
Travel to change on one Beatrice street
BEATRICE – The City of Beatrice will take different approaches on two long-time one-way streets. The city council has voted 6-2 to convert 8th Street between Ella and Monroe, to two-way travel. But it left 7th Street as a one-way northbound road between Ella and Monroe, after only one councilman voted to change it to two-way travel.
Small Nebraska Town Hiding One Of The Best Restaurants In The US
Here's where to find it.
klin.com
NSP, NDOT Urge Residents to Prepare for Wednesday Storm
The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) are urging Nebraskans to prepare for significant travel effects stemming from the Wednesday’s upcoming storm. Heavy snowfall is expected across much of the state, with the Lincoln/Lancaster County area expecting about two to six inches. “This storm will...
WOWT
Omaha housing market is slowing down
There are several things to do in Omaha on MLK Jr. Day. Accumulating snow may impact the Wednesday evening commute. Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Accumulating snowfall is becoming more likely and could impact the evening commute. Check back for updates. Rain showers Monday, snow chances mid-week.
News Channel Nebraska
Solar plant proposed for Plattsmouth river bottom
PLATTSMOUTH – Nebraska Public Power District updated the Plattsmouth City Council Monday on a community solar power project that could re-purpose land that is being deserted due to the catastrophic flooding of 2019. NPPD recommends GRNE Solar of Lincoln as the developer and says the optimum size is a...
kfornow.com
Lincoln, Eastern Nebraska Brace For Approaching Winter Storm
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 17)–Another winter storm system is expected to move into the central plains and Midwest by late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. A winter storm watch will go into effect at 6am Wednesday, where we could see a mix of freezing rain and ice, with a tenth-of-an-inch of ice accumulation expected, before we could see four to five inches of snow in the Lincoln area.
News Channel Nebraska
Mayor introduces Duvall as newest member of police force
NEBRASKA CITY – Mayor Bryan Bequette introduced new Nebraska City police officer Dean DuVall Jr. at Monday’s council meeting. DuVall is a former graduate of Nebraska City High School. He studied education and criminal justice at Central Christian College of Kansas. He worked in corrections in Lincoln and Tecumseh and was most recently a sheriff’s deputy in Kimball County.
klkntv.com
Police rule car fire in north Lincoln as ‘suspicious’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are continuing their investigation into an early Sunday morning car fire. Around 6 a.m., officers and Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews were sent to an area near 52nd Street and Leighton Avenue on a report of a car fire. When officers arrived, they...
News Channel Nebraska
Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list
BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
klkntv.com
Man found with stolen vehicle, meth at west Lincoln storage facility, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was caught with a stolen vehicle and meth after he broke into a west Lincoln storage unit on Saturday, police say. Just before 7 a.m., officers were sent to Sark Mini Storage near Northwest 19th and West O Streets on a report of a larceny.
klin.com
Lincoln Public Schools Cancels Classes Wednesday
Due to Winter Storm Warning that goes into effect Wednesday morning, Lincoln Public Schools has cancelled all classes and activities for Wednesday, Jan. 18. Tomorrow is a District Closure Day for Lincoln Public Schools. LPS knows that school closures can cause hardships for families, and for that reason LPS tries...
fox42kptm.com
Metro starting Wednesday bus service on snow route
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — With Omaha expected to see winter weather over the next couple days, Metro will be starting Wednesday's bus service on a snow route, according to a spokesperson for the transit company. Below is a list of Metro's routes that will begin tomorrow on snow route...
News Channel Nebraska
$250,000 bond set for Nebraska City man
NEBRASKA CITY – A $250,000 bond was set in Otoe County Court for a Nebraska City man charged with delivery of methamphetamine on Jan. 9. Seth Barton, 45, was arrested after Nebraska City police and deputies with the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at his north Sixth Street residence.
