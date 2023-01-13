ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Whitmer makes appointment to Board of State Canvassers

By Ashley Taylor
 4 days ago
On Friday, Jan. 13, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the re-appointment of Mary Ellen Gurewitz, a Democrat from Detroit, and Richard Houskamp, a Republican from Grand Rapids, to the Board of State Canvassers.

Mary Ellen Gurewitz spent several decades practicing union-side labor law in both the private and public sectors. She earned her J.D. from Wayne State University School of Law and studied at the University of Michigan for her undergraduate degree. Gurewitz's appointment for the Democrats commences on Feb. 1, 2023 and ends Jan. 31, 2027.

Richard Houskamp is the CEO of Neural Planet and the managing partner of Visitworks. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Calvin University. Housekamp will represent the Republicans starting Feb.1, 2023 and ending Jan. 31, 2027.

In a press statement, the Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser stated "Richard Houskamp has proven himself to be an honest and dedicated protector of election integrity, and I congratulate him today on being reappointed to his position on the Board of State Canvassers. I have no doubt Richard Houskamp will continue to advocate for transparency and security in our elections as a board member."

The job of the Board of State Canvassers is the canvas and certify statewide elections for legislative districts that cross county lines and all judicial offices, with exception to judge of the Probate Court. The board also conducts ballot recounts for statewide offices, canvasses nomination petitions filed with the Secretary of State's Office, assigns ballot designations, adopts ballot language for statewide ballot proposals and approves electronic voting systems for the state of Michigan.

The board consists of 4 members — 2 members from each political party — who are nominated by their state and central committees. The appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Michigan Senate.

