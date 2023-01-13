ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shirley, NY

Milky Ways Ice Cream Cereal Bar coming to Rocky Point and Hauppauge

GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen and Revival by Toast, now open in Port Jefferson. Tap for photos. Get ready for some hard choices, Rocky Pointers and Hauppaugians. Milky Ways Ice Cream and Cereal Bar shared the news that they’re opening shops in your communities....
ROCKY POINT, NY

