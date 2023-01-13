ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

Pittsylvania truck driver becomes $1 million winner in New Year’s Raffle

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xrPiq_0kE189vo00

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man in Pittsylvania County became one of five people in the state to win a $1 million top prize after he bought a ticket for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

Tim Allen was craving a barbeque sandwich when he went to the Mills Grill & Grocery on Mount Cross Road just outside Danville. While he was buying his sandwich, he bought two tickets for the New Year’s Raffle.

Henrico husband and wife power couple win $1 million on Virginia Lottery raffle

One of his tickets ended up being one of five tickets that won the $1 million top prize on New Year’s Day.

“I couldn’t believe it!” Allen, a truck driver who lives in Pittsylvania County, told Virginia Lottery officials. “It was the first time I’d bought a Raffle ticket.”

The other four million-dollar winning tickets were bought in Burke , Henrico , Midlothian and Woodbridge. Seven tickets won $100,000 each, an additional 1,000 tickets each won $500.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Millions in profits from lottery tickets in Mega Millions run

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Even though the winning ticket to the huge Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in Virginia, the excitement did have a positive impact on Virginia. Virginia Lottery says the 26 drawings of the jackpot run that began back in October generated an estimated $28.9 million in profits.
VIRGINIA STATE
mocoshow.com

MoCo Man Goes on Scratch-Off Winning Streak

A Rockville resident won $500 & $50,000 scratch off prizes between December 31 and January 2nd. The winning tickets were purchased at the Shell station located at 4101 Randolph Road. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “Some positive vibes helped a loyal Rockville player come up with two...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Kristen Walters

Popular sandwich shop opens new location in Virginia

A popular and fast-growing sandwich shop recently opened another new location in Virginia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop held the grand opening event for its newest Virginia restaurant location in Roanoke, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
ROANOKE, VA
WBTM

Danville Man Killed in Halifax County Crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that occurred in Halifax County on Monday morning. The crash happened at 8:30 am on Philpott Rd/Rte 58, just west of Calvary Rd./Route 119. A tractor-trailer had stopped in the right, eastbound lane of Route 58 due to a downed tree in the...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Henry County site gets $22 million state grant for development

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday announced $90 million in state grants to develop 21 business-ready building sites, including $22.2 million for the Commonwealth Crossing Business Park in Henry County. The award was the second-biggest on the list, topped only by $25 million for a site in Chesterfield County. Youngkin has...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Closing the sale with Southern Virginia Settlements LLC

Conversations about real estate often include three main actors: buyers, sellers, and the real estate agents that connect the two. Yet handling all the details and closing the deal are settlement agents, like Southern Virginia Settlements LLC. “Once the contract is completed everybody’s ready to go, but there’s so much...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Power line down in Roanoke, intersection closed

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There is a power line down in Roanoke this morning on Cove Road near the Peters Creek intersection. According to Appalachian Power, there are about 3,200 customers without power, after a transformer exploded around 7:50 this morning. WFXR crews on site say Appalachian Power, as...
ROANOKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program grants benefit Charlottesville, Albemarle

More than $2.9 million will be distributed for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, serving Charlottesville and Albemarle County, will receive $275,000 to support an Eviction Case Management Program at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit-and-run

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police need your help solving a fatal hit-and-run, with a Tuesday morning news conference (streamed atop this story). Police are looking for the person who hit and killed Aaron Collins in September. The crash happened at 12:30 a.m. September 21, 2022 on Route...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Youngkin announces $90 million in grants to develop industrial sites in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin Monday announced $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP) development grants for 21 sites across Virginia. The governor’s team says the discretionary program helps characterize and develop sites to enhance Virginia’s infrastructure with more competitive project-ready sites, to attract...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

70K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy