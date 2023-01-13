Pittsylvania truck driver becomes $1 million winner in New Year’s Raffle
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man in Pittsylvania County became one of five people in the state to win a $1 million top prize after he bought a ticket for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.
Tim Allen was craving a barbeque sandwich when he went to the Mills Grill & Grocery on Mount Cross Road just outside Danville. While he was buying his sandwich, he bought two tickets for the New Year’s Raffle.Henrico husband and wife power couple win $1 million on Virginia Lottery raffle
One of his tickets ended up being one of five tickets that won the $1 million top prize on New Year’s Day.
“I couldn’t believe it!” Allen, a truck driver who lives in Pittsylvania County, told Virginia Lottery officials. “It was the first time I’d bought a Raffle ticket.”
The other four million-dollar winning tickets were bought in Burke , Henrico , Midlothian and Woodbridge. Seven tickets won $100,000 each, an additional 1,000 tickets each won $500.
