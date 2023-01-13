Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Destiny 2: Lightfall - Official Neomuna Environment Trailer
In this latest trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall, journey to Neptune and explore the neon metropolis of Neomuna. Cross paths with bone-chilling Tormentors and valiant Cloud Striders, join the fight against the Shadow Legion, and prevent devastation in the technologically advanced secret city of Neomuna. Destiny 2: Lightfall will be...
IGN
Smite x Magic: The Gathering - Official Crossover Event Trailer
The Smite x Magic: The Gathering crossover event will be available in January 2023. Check out the latest Smite trailer for the reveal. The Gods have faced many threats across the Battleground, but nothing can prepare them to face the dangers of the Multiverse. Fight back against Nicol Bolas as some of the most iconic characters in Magic: The Gathering in this crossover.
IGN
Extremely Powerful Capybaras - Official Announcement Trailer
Extremely Powerful Capybaras is a horde-mode survival rogue-lite game with a vibrant art style. Featuring four base classes, an in-game currency to purchase new weapons and abilities, and a four-player co-op mode as well. Extremely Powerful Capybaras is coming to PC soon with a demo available now.
IGN
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent - Official Kersjes Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for the mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent to meet Kersjes, a hunter-for-hire feared in the underworld, but beloved by children. Check it out to learn more about the character.
IGN
Conqueror's Blade - Official Lunar Festival 2023 Trailer
Conqueror’s Blade is a free-to-play tactical MMO set in a vast open medieval world, and tasks players to create a warlord, build and command an army, and raise an empire. The Lunar Festival begins now celebrating the start of the Year of the Rabbit with limited-time events and sales. The Lunar Festival in Conqueror’s Blade runs now through February 9th on PC.
A family of "Old Believers" was so cut off from human contact that they were unaware World War II had occurred
In 1978, a group of Russian geologists exploring the remote Siberian taiga in the Abakan district found something very unusual. They saw evidence of human habitation in a spot that had never been explored and was 150 miles from the nearest settlement. There was a dilapidated cabin that looked like it had been built during the Middle Ages.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash
Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
IGN
Dead Island 2 - Official Meet the Slayers: Amy Trailer
Meet Amy and learn about this slayer's innate abilities and more in this trailer for Dead Island 2. Dead Island 2 will be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and on PC via the Epic Games Store on April 28, 2023.
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage - Official Fire Emblem For All Trailer
Get a deep dive into Fire Emblem Engage, including a look at the characters, classes, gameplay mechanics, and a breakdown of unit types and their strengths and weaknesses. The trailer also showcases features available for players new to the Fire Emblem series, like the battle forecast and more, as well as highlights leveling up units, skirmishes, and changing classes.
IGN
Anno 1800 - Official Console Reveal Trailer
Anno 1800 is a strategy game that gives players the opportunity to show off their leadership skills: build gigantic metropolises, set up efficient and profitable logistical networks, colonize an exotic new continent, charter expeditions to the four corners of the globe, and dominate their opponents diplomatically, commercially, or militarily. Coupling the game's massive success on PC, it's arriving to current-gen consoles in 2023. Anno 1800 is releasing on March 16 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
IGN
Grand Emprise: Time Travel Survival - Official Announcement Trailer
Embark on a journey through the eras of time in Grand Emprise: Time Travel Survival, an upcoming survival, crafting, and base-building open-world adventure game coming to PC. It is available to wishlist now on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2236300/Grand_Emprise_Time_Travel_Survival/. Take another look at Grand Emprise in this announcement trailer to see various locations,...
IGN
Theseus Protocol - Official Early Access Launch Trailer
Take a look at the world, characters, and more of Theseus Protocol in this launch trailer for this deck-building strategy roguelike game, available now in Steam Early Access. Set in a dire dystopian world, take the role of Prometheus and alter the fate of humanity with a collection of vigorous cards and a variety of weapons at the ready. Journey across disparate lands, encounter relentless foes, and unveil Mark City’s darkest secrets.
IGN
The Last of Us HBO Series Impressions
The crew at Podcast Beyond had early impressions on HBO's The Last of Us series. Is The Last of Us a worthy adaptation of thecritically acclaimed game? Does it fall flat on its face? What things in The Last of Us series work well on TV that don't necessarily work well in the game? We explore what we've seen so far of the series and try to answer certain questions in the most spoiler-free way possible!
IGN
Forspoken - Official PC Features Highlight Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Forspoken to see some of the PC features of the upcoming action RPG, including graphical customization, AMD FidelityFX and AMD FSR 2 support, and more. Forspoken will be available on January 24, 2023.
IGN
Apex Legends Season 16 Release Date and Details
It seems that Season 16 of Apex Legends might not only be just around the corner, but that this newest season will haul in massive changes to the game as we know it. While official updates on Season 16 have been sparse to say the least, fans and dataminers have been hard at work deciphering clues as to what we can expect in Apex Legends Season 16.
IGN
Unreleased Gameplay of Crimson Skies 2: High Road to Revenge
A very early prototype build of Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge was discovered and preserved by Twitter user @drahcir_xdk. This build is primarily a test build with 3 working levels. Basic open world, stunts, and a mission with logic and simple objectives. Please keep in mind this is unfinished gameplay of a canceled game.
IGN
Sneaking Out
This page of IGN's Midnight Suns wiki guide contains a walkthrough for the Sneaking Out Story Mission. During this mission, you will infiltrate one of Hydra's headquarters to try and save Wanda. Before The Mission. When you wake up, get out of your room. If you check the Mirror Table,...
Comments / 0