ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Here’s what to do if your car gets caught in floodwaters

By Chloe Jones
The Tribune
The Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x8bE2_0kE17lVw00

With more rain expected to fall on San Luis Obispo County this weekend, Cal Fire is advising people to avoid driving when it’s storming and to heed all flood warnings and road closure signs.

The agency also has advice on what to do if you find yourself trapped in floodwaters.

On Monday, Cal Fire responded to three swift-water vehicle rescues — the death in Avila Beach, the missing child in San Miguel and the rescue in Morro Bay — Cal Fire spokesperson Toni Davis told The Tribune.

Davis advised not to drive in heavy rain or flooded roadways, but she encouraged drivers to put a life jacket in their car just in case. Especially avoid driving in running water, and respect road closure signs, she said.

“People underestimate the power of water. It may look shallow, it may look like it’s moving relatively slowly, but the amount of water that is moving at certain times, it is extremely powerful,” Cal Fire Captain Derek McTiernan told The Tribune.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04MNjS_0kE17lVw00
Floodwaters cover vehicles on South Bay Boulevard at Quintana Road in Morro Bay on Jan. 9, 2023. Bryce Strickland

What do do if your car gets stuck on a flooded road

If you do find yourself on a flooded roadway, McTiernan said the first thing you should do is attempt to back out. If you can do that successfully, turn around and drive to safety.

If your car does get stuck in water, roll down all the windows and take off your seatbelt as quickly as possible before the water shorts out the car’s electronics, McTiernan said.

“That way it allows you to get out of the vehicle if needed, but it also allows us as rescuers to get inside the vehicle,” he said.

If the water is shallow enough, stay inside the vehicle and wait for rescuers to come, McTiernan said. If the water is rising to the point that you feel your life is in danger, try to maneuver yourself out the window and pull yourself onto the vehicle’s roof.

“Some people may not be able to do that. It’s not an easy task. But if you were in a life-threatening situation where you feel that water is rising inside the vehicle, you need to get to the high point of the vehicle, which would be the roof.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YlNkN_0kE17lVw00
Floodwaters cover vehicles on South Bay Boulevard at Quintana Road in Morro Bay on Jan. 9, 2023. Bryce Strickland

McTiernan said drivers should not open the door and and get into the water “because as soon as you step out or you get into that water, your feet are going to be swept away. You’re going to get pulled into that flow of water that could push you downstream.”

He said rescuers have ways to break windows, but he emphasized that rolling windows down as quickly as possible is the best practice.

McTiernan also reemphasized that people should avoid driving during storm conditions and heed flood warnings and road closure signs.

“(The county) is putting up road signs as fast as they can, most of these (flooded) areas are going to have a sign at this point, but if there wasn’t water flowing there on Monday and by Friday, there’s water flowing there and there’s no sign it’s because they haven’t made it out there to put up a sign,” he said. “Use your best judgment and if there’s water flowing over the roadway, avoid that direction of travel. Turn around.”

If you do get swept away by floodwaters, position your feet downstream and float on your back. Swim sideways to the current and try to reach the shore.

Comments / 2

Related
calcoastnews.com

Another mudslide damages Highway 1, in Big Sur

A massive mudslide covered Highway 1 near Mud Creek in Big Sur in mud and debris during last weekends storms. Earlier this month, authorities closed Highway 1 from northern San Luis Obispo County to Big Sur in Monterey County, following a rock and mudslide south of Ragged Point. As the result of several additional mudslides, the closure area now extends from the elephant seal viewing area in northern San Luis Obispo County to Morning Glory in Monterey County.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County’s latest mudslides and damaged roads, photos

As several storms pounded San Luis Obispo County over the weekend, multiple roads collapsed, cracked or were covered in mud. A portion of Stage Coach Road near the Cuesta Grade collapsed because of a mudslide. County staff then closed Stage Coach Road from Highway 101 at TV Tower Road to Highway 101 on the outskirts of SLO, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

County residents urged to report storm damage

Reporting critical to drawing down federal dollars. – Assemblymember Dawn Addis (D-Morro Bay) is urging San Luis Obispo County residents to report damage to homes and businesses as a result of the storms that have created havoc on the Central Coast. The county is gathering this information so it can be included in a federal Major Disaster Declaration.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Two more bodies found in SLO County hotel room

Arroyo Grande police found two bodies in a room at the Aloha Inn on Jan. 7, police said. There are now two cases of multiple bodies found in a hotel room in SLO County on a Saturday in January. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Jan. 7, officers arrived at the...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County weekend rainfall totals, dry days ahead

Lopez Dam – 2.57 inches. Rainfall totals from July 1 through Jan. 13, along with average yearly rainfall:. Arroyo Grande – 18.66 inches to date – average 14.09 inches. Atascadero – 19.22 inches to date – average 12.06 inches. Lopez Dam – 27.74 inches to...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
5K+
Followers
190
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy