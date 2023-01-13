Read full article on original website
YoungN Taylor
4d ago
How y’all gonna be ‘in a GANG’; and shoot over 600 rounds and NOT even be able to HIT even 1 of your TARGETS?WOW!!!!!I get it, it’s bad, but y’all could at least be eliminating one another; at the very least!Just to help the city!I apologize, but y’all definitely need some target lessons!
tami tate
4d ago
👀Look at these damn fools🤢 Not one of them should be allowed to see outside prison walks ever again!!! NO PLEA DEALS... LIFE😡
ditto
3d ago
How many of them were law abiding citizens? Guess gun laws didn’t work for them
Wave 3
Man hospitalized in Fairdale shooting; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is in the hospital following a shooting in the Fairdale neighborhood on Monday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the intersection of National Turnpike at Fairdale Road on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed. Officers said they initially...
LMPD investigating burglary at Germantown business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police is investigating a burglary that happened at a small Louisville business Monday. ShopBar posted some photos from their security footage of someone they said that had broken into the shop. The store said the person took the register and tons of jewelry. This comes...
wdrb.com
Man arrested in connection with murder in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 36-year-old Louisville man found shot to death in the city's Tyler Park neighborhood earlier this month, according to Louisville Metro Police. Naji Lee Hughes, who also goes by Lee Hughes, 35, of Louisville, was...
wdrb.com
2 Louisville men identified as victims in Russell neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were identified in a fatal shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Jan. 10, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. David Boyd, 49, and Caleb Pace, 46, were shot in the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue, near West Chestnut Street, around 6:45 p.m. Pace died at the scene while Boyd died at University of Louisville Hospital.
LMPD: 2 men shot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men are recovering in the hospital from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Louisville's Portland neighborhood on Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Northwestern Parkway, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on...
Wave 3
Louisville man arrested in connection to homicide near Mid City Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened on Jan. 2. in Tyler Park. On Monday, officers arrested 35-year-old Naji Lee Hughes, also known as Lee Hughes. Hughes was charged with murder, in addition to possession of a controlled substance, possession...
WLKY.com
Police arrest 35-year-old in connection to Tyler Park neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department have charged a man for the deadly shooting in the Tyler Park neighborhood earlier this month. LMPD said its Homicide Unit arrested 35-year-old Naji Lee Hughes on Monday. Hughes is being charged with murder. Police said that on Jan. 2, they responded...
Wave 3
LMPD: 14-year-old shot, killed in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 14-year-old shot. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell...
Wave 3
LMPD investigates overnight shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating two separate overnight shootings that happened in the Shawnee and Portland neighborhood. Saturday night around 10:57 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of River Park Drive. Officers arrived and found a 17-year-old shot.
2 arrested on meth charges after Indiana woman falsely claimed to be kidnapping victim, police say
MADISON, Ind. — Police arrested two people in southern Indiana on meth charges after a woman claimed to be a kidnapping victim. The Madison Police Dept. was contacted by Indiana State Police Saturday after a woman called for help, telling ISP dispatchers that she had been kidnapped and was currently in a car travelling from […]
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 1/17
Second Chances | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. WAVE anchor Dawne Gee welcomes Michelle James to discuss everything about second chance for people who have been previously incarcerated looking for jobs. Updated: 9 hours ago. Students at the JCPS school honored their namesake...
wdrb.com
Louisville police searching for missing 46-year-old man believed to be in danger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for a 46-year-old man who is missing and believed to be in danger. Eric Reed walked out of University of Louisville Hospital on Jan. 14 without treatment and hasn't been in contact with family and friends since then, according to LMPD.
wdrb.com
34-year-old man identified as victim of fatal hit-and-run crash in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 34-year-old Louisville man has been identified as the victim of a crash in downtown Louisville on Sunday morning. Vennie Jacoway was hit at the intersection of 3rd Street and Jefferson Street while walking across the crosswalk. He was identified by Jefferson County Coroner's Office on Monday.
LMPD: Man dies in semi truck collision which shut down both sides of I-264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Both sides of the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a deadly collision which occurred around 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning. One man is dead after he drove his car over the median, striking a semi truck on the opposite side of the expressway, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
WHAS 11
One of the suspects in Louisville's New Years Day shootout released
A judge released Nathan Wolz on an extended work release since he owns a heating and cooling company. Wolz is one of six suspects arrested.
Wave 3
Man hit, killed by car in Downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Officers are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man in Downtown Louisville. The crash happened Sunday around 3:00 AM near the Kentucky International Convention Center at the intersection of South 3rd and Jefferson Street. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the...
Woman arrested, accused of attempting to steal $2,000 worth of merchandise from Louisville Kroger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is facing multiple charges after she was accused of theft and assaulting an officer at a grocery store in southwest Louisville. Heather Goldsmith, 34, is facing assault, theft by unlawful taking and resisting arrest. Metro Police said it all went down Friday around 7:30...
WHAS 11
Louisville dog recovering at LMAS after being found shot in the head
Magic is believed to be less than a year old. An LMAS spokesperson called him a "really, really sweet dog."
spectrumnews1.com
Quarles reschedules fundraiser appearance after being billed alongside cop involved in Breonna Taylor raid
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a campaign event Tuesday, opting not to appear along with a now-retired Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment three years ago. The event in...
WKYT 27
Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located. One victim...
